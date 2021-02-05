Teachers Use Crowdsourcing for Education Triage, Not Extras
Budget & Finance

Teachers Use Crowdsourcing for Education Triage, Not Extras

By Sarah D. Sparks — February 05, 2021 3 min read
Digital image showing figures connected by circles and lines to a large dollar sign in the middle.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than 1 in 3 teachers now use online crowdfunding to support their classrooms—overwhelmingly for core education supplies. But as the popularity of online funding continues to rise, the disconnect between what teachers need and how donors choose could exacerbate funding inequities in schools.

A new study in the journal Educational Researcher looks at more than 220,000 projects teachers submitted through DonorsChoose, the largest education-related crowdfunding site in the United States, in 2015-16.

More than half of the more than 220,000 projects teachers submitted in 2015-16 focused on math and reading materials, particularly books and supplies, co-authors Sarah Wolff and Deven Carlson found. Schools where a majority of students lived in poverty or that served only Black or Latino students were about 24 percentage points more likely to focus on requests for math and reading materials than schools that were wealthier or served only white students.

“You suspect, looking at projects, that the main requests are going to be for things like bouncy seats so kids can keep their attention, those types of little extras. They’re not. They’re asking for books and math manipulatives,” said Celine Coggins, the executive director of Grantmakers for Education, which represents education philanthropies but was not associated with the study. “This is problematic. This means schools don’t have what they need.”

Chart shows requests submitted to DonorsChoose, by subject

By and large, the Oklahoma researchers found crowdfunding effective: About 70 percent of requests met their funding goals. (DonorsChoose uses an “all-or-nothing” model, in which it does not pay for any of the project until the full goal is met.)

Budget & Finance From Our Research Center How Do Teachers Fund Their Classrooms? 6 Takeaways
Most teachers say they expect to contribute resources to their classrooms, but teachers aren’t only putting up the cash themselves. In addition to old standbys like grants and bake sales, many are turning to other fundraising opportunities, including online crowdfunding platforms like DonorsChoose.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read

That aligns with other recent studies finding teachers use crowdfunding sites to make up for shortfalls in their own district budgets. The University of Oklahoma study found teachers were more likely to submit crowdfunding proposals in states with low total per-student spending from federal, state, and local money.

“It really drove home just how unequal things are both across states and within them,” said Carlson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Oklahoma. “When you have 40 percent of low-income schools submitting a project that asks for basic math and reading materials, you know, maybe we have a funding issue.”

Public favored trips, lectures

However, relying on individual philanthropy left teachers open to public whims.

For example, while the study looked at requests submitted before the start of the pandemic, it did show that technology requests were the least likely to be fulfilled, with only about 65 percent being funded.

Once researchers took the cost of teachers’ projects into account, they found donors were significantly less likely to support math and reading requests than those in science, arts, or extracurricular activities, and they paid for field trips and speakers at disproportionately higher rates than they did for technology or supplies.

Chart shows rates of Funding for DonorsChoose Projects, by Type (Unconditional on Cost)
Chart shows rates of Funding for DonorsChoose Projects, by Type (Conditional on Cost)

Wolff, a research assistant at Oklahoma Human Services, said the sheer volume of math and reading projects may hurt their chances, as DonorsChoose only pays for projects that meet their funding goals. “More distinct projects might have an easier time reaching full funding,” Wolff said. “It might be hard for donors to distinguish in their mind between two similar reading programs at similar schools, but when a school is trying to take their kids on a trip to Washington, D.C., to see the sights or attend a conference, it may stand out in their minds and be something that they’d be really interested in funding.”

DonorsChoose allows funders to search projects by the poverty level of their students, and the study found teachers in high-poverty schools submitted more requests and were fully funded more often than their peers in wealthier schools. However, donors were more likely to support a more expensive request—say, $1,000 of new technology equipment—if it came from a wealthy school, rather than a high-poverty one.

A 2020 analysis by Grantmakers for Education found that as child poverty and homelessness has skyrocketed in the past decade, teachers are also increasingly asking for even more basic supplies. The “warmth, care, and hunger” categories, which include proposals for things like warm clothes and personal hygiene products, have been the fastest-growing category since added in 2016. (The current study did not look at this category of requests.)

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Crowdfunding Research High Need Schools

Events

Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 10, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: Leading for Racial Equity
Join us for an episode of A Seat at the Table where we will discuss the skills and ways leaders can create racial equity in their schools.
Register
Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

High School Principal
Hanover, New Hampshire
Dresden School District
High School Principal
Hanover, New Hampshire
Dresden School District
Principal - Elementary level
Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Longmeadow Public Schools
Principal - Elementary level
Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Longmeadow Public Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

Budget & Finance Tax Higher Incomes to Fund Schools? National Debate Gets Traction at the State Level
Arguments over an Arizona ballot measure mirror calls at the national level to raise taxes for "the 1 percent" to increase education funding.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Budget & Finance Lawmakers Push Plan to Protect School Jobs From Pandemic Cuts
The new proposal resembles an education jobs program signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, but it would be much bigger.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
Budget & Finance Judge Orders Census Bureau to Keep Counting. Here's Why That Matters for Schools
Accurate census data is tied to billions of dollars of federal education aid. A federal judge told officials this week that they can't shorten the timeline for the count.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Budget & Finance DeVos: Give Religious Groups Equal Consideration for Education Grants
The new U.S. Department of Education guidance creates a federal process for individuals and organizations to file complaints under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Load More ▼