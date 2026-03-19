Schools Named for César Chavez Face Renaming Debates After Assault Allegations
Families & the Community

Schools Named for César Chavez Face Renaming Debates After Assault Allegations

By Evie Blad — March 19, 2026 6 min read
A sanitation worker picks up trash next to a mural of César Chavez in Bakersfield, Calif., Thursday, March 19, 2026.
A sanitation worker picks up trash next to a mural of César Chavez in Bakersfield, Calif., on March 19, 2026. Schools around the country are weighing how to respond to new allegations about the labor leader.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

After allegations that César Chavez sexually abused girls surfaced in a major investigation this week, dozens of schools named for the farm labor activist faced immediate questions they weren’t prepared to answer.

Would they change their names? And how should they start these conversations with their communities?

At least 86 public schools in 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia are named for Chavez, according to the most recent federal data, which was collected in the 2024-25 school year and includes charter schools.

To many, the co-founder of the United Farm Workers, who died in 1993, has long stood as a Mexican-American icon, an advocate for the working class, and a champion of non-violent activism. But that legacy was challenged Wednesday, when the New York Times published the results of a five-year investigation of allegations that Chavez sexually assaulted girls and women, including fellow UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta.

The revelations sparked intense emotional reactions and calls to rename streets, buildings, and schools named in his honor.

“A lot of schools are going to have to have some really interesting and really difficult conversations about what it means to publicly commemorate the past,” said Kevin Levin, an author and historian involved in past debates about schools named for Confederate figures.

Districts usually name schools after historical figures to represent a set of values and traits they want to instill in students, he said.

“That individual is a stand-in for what that community believes in, what it aspires to achieve,” Levin said.

Changing those names sparks fraught, emotional conversations about values, alumni connections to their schools, and changing views of history, he said.

Districts with schools named for Chavez are troubled by revelations

Education Week on Wednesday contacted a dozen districts and charter school networks with schools named for Chavez. None had a firm position on renaming, but many acknowledged that conversations were already taking place in their communities.

States including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Utah, and Washington recognize César Chavez day on the leader’s March 31 birthday. By Thursday, some had already committed to renaming the holiday. Several districts that have the day off said it’s too late to change their calendars. Others that planned commemorations during the school day have canceled their plans.

The San Francisco school district, which has an elementary school named for Chavez, said it “shares in the community’s concerns” regarding the allegations. The San Francisco school board faced pushback when it voted to rename 44 of its 117 schools in 2021 because of concerns their namesakes were tied to racism and oppression. Schools flagged under the plan, which the district later abandoned, included those named for George Washington, Paul Revere, and former U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein.

“As these allegations have only just come to light, the district is closely monitoring the situation,” the district said in a statement hours after the Times published its Chavez investigation on Wednesday.

Some districts said they were bound by policies that only allow school name changes in specific circumstances.

See Also

A statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson is removed on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Shenandoah County, Virginia's school board voted 5-1 early Friday, May 10, 2024, to rename Mountain View High School as Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary as Ashby Lee Elementary four years after the names had been removed.
A statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson is removed on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The Shenandoah County, Va. school board voted 5-1 on May 10, 2024, to restore the names of Confederate leaders and soldiers to two schools, four years after the names had been removed.
Steve Helber/AP
Equity & Diversity A School Board Reinstated Confederate School Names. Could It Happen Elsewhere?
Brooke Schultz, June 6, 2024
7 min read

That’s the case for the Ysleta district in El Paso, Texas, which has a school serving grades 6-12 named for Chavez and said in a statement that it is taking the allegations “very seriously.”

The district’s policy only allows for the renaming of an existing facility if its “educational function or support activity is changed and/or redirected,” the statement said, adding that the district “will listen, learn, and act thoughtfully as more information becomes available.”

Districts often seek to prevent naming controversies by avoiding names of living people, assuming the history of those who’ve died is more settled and less likely to spark controversies. But that’s not always the case; there are 26 schools named for former President Barack Obama, federal data show.

And legacies can continue to evolve decades after a person dies, as is the case with Chavez, said Gustavo Balderas, superintendent of the Puget Sound Educational Service District in Washington state.

“My family worked the fields in the Central Valley, so this is a little personal for me,” said Balderas, the past president of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. “When you have one of your icons accused, it’s heartbreaking.”

When Balderas was an administrator in the Hillsboro, Ore., district, leaders adopted a policy of naming buildings after local landmarks and places, rather than people, to avoid such pitfalls, he said. During a time of population growth, the district opened new schools with names like Free Orchards Elementary and Liberty High School.

Pedestrians walk below a mural outside of César Chavez Elementary School in San Francisco, on March 18, 2026.
Pedestrians walk below a mural outside of César Chavez Elementary School in San Francisco, on March 18, 2026. Dozens of schools named for Chavez have faced questions about renaming their buildings following new allegations of sexual assault.
Jeff Chiu/AP

Renaming schools can be costly, emotional

Renaming conversations are difficult for school boards because current members often didn’t set policies or name the buildings to begin with, Balderas said.

They can also be costly, requiring new school signs, sports jerseys, and band uniforms, districts learned over the last two decades when they set out to update schools named for Confederate leaders and historical figures who supported segregation. Approximately 340 schools in 21 states are named for Confederate figures, according to an Education Week tracker.

See Also

confederate tile map 090721
School & District Management Tracker Data: The Schools Named After Confederate Figures
Corey Mitchell, June 17, 2020
3 min read

In 2018, Fairfax County, Va., school officials estimated that it would cost about half a million dollars to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart High. Opened in 1959, the school was named in honor of the Confederate general James Ewell Brown Stuart as a symbol of resistance to school integration.

After alumni campaigned to rename the school after figures including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the district settled on Justice High in honor of a list of significant people in Black history and the civil rights movement.

The districts that have had the best reception to naming conversations did not make decisions unilaterally, Levin said.

Districts considering retitling schools named for Chavez should involve the community members, alumni, and current students in discussions that extend far outside of school board meetings, he said.

For teachers in those schools, the moment may also present a learning opportunity, said Levin, a former school history teacher. Students could discuss the significance of their school’s name, Mexican-American history, and the labor movement, discussing how new revelations change their understanding of history, he said. Teachers might also raise questions about women’s roles and visibility in the labor and civil rights movements, Levin added.

“Put them in a position as much as possible to begin to think carefully about this history and then what, if anything, to do about the school name,” he said.

Districts selecting new names should also remember the significance of naming public spaces for Latino figures, particularly to Latino and Mexican-American students, and potentially explore new names that represent their culture and history in some way, Balderas said.

While Hispanic students make up nearly 30% of public school enrollment, buildings named after white historical figures, like presidents, are far more common.

Naming schools for the labor leader was done “with the best of intent,” Balderas said. “But even with the best of intent, you don’t always know the full legacy of people.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

Events

Thu., April 09, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Managing AI in Schools: Practical Strategies for Districts
How should districts govern AI in schools? Learn practical strategies for policies, safety, transparency, and responsible adoption.
Content provided by Lightspeed Systems
Register
Mon., March 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Removing Transportation and Attendance Barriers for Homeless Youth
Join us to see how districts around the country are supporting vulnerable students, including those covered under the McKinney–Vento Act.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
Wed., March 25, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Two Jobs, One Classroom: Strengthening Decoding While Teaching Grade-Level Text
Discover practical, research-informed practices that drive real reading growth without sacrificing grade-level learning.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Teachers Say Behavior Problems Aren't Just About Students. It’s the Parents
Parents are the third rail of the discipline conversation. Teachers say they need backup from their school leaders.
Olina Banerji
10 min read
Students on their way to class at the Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School in Newark, Delaware on Wednesday February 18, 2026.
Students make their way to class at the Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School in Newark, Delaware on February 18, 2026. The school's assistant principal, Rasheem Hollis, plays a key role in brokering resolutions when parents and teachers disagree about student discipline.
Demetrius Freeman for Education Week
Families & the Community How K-12 Parents Feel About Immigration Enforcement Near Schools
The latest national poll found most parnets opposing ICE enforcement at or near schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Activists are approached by federal agents for following agent vehicles, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Activists are approached by federal agents for following agent vehicles, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis. Federal immigraiton enforcement disrupted learning in the Twin Cities in recent months. A new national poll of K-12 parents found most oppose immigration enforcement at or near schools.
Ryan Murphy/AP
Families & the Community How Parents Can Support Teachers In and Out of the Classroom
Online commenters say stronger parent partnerships can improve behavior and learning.
Olina Banerji
1 min read
Illustration of a parent and child outside of a school building.
A-Digit/DigitalVision Vectors
Families & the Community Q&A Youth Sports Can Turn Toxic. This District Focuses on Prevention
As sideline behavior worsens, athletic leaders focus on prevention, safety, and resetting expectations.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Dr. April Brooks, the director of athletics for Jefferson County Public Schools, leads a clinic at Medora Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, January 9, 2026.
Dr. April Brooks, director of athletics for Jefferson County Public Schools, leads a clinic at Medora Elementary School in Louisville, Ky., on Jan. 9, 2026.
Madeleine Hordinski for Education Week
Load More ▼