School Shootings in 2021: 4 Takeaways, in Charts
School Climate & Safety Infographic

School Shootings in 2021: 4 Takeaways, in Charts

Here’s what we know about school shootings this year
By Stacey Decker, Hyon-Young Kim & Holly Peele — December 20, 2021 2 min read
A police crime scene tape close-up
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

During the first year or so of the pandemic, when in-person schooling was paused in many parts of the country, school shootings declined.

It was a temporary reprieve.

In 2021, based on data collected by Education Week, there were 34 school shootings—a record high since we began tracking school shootings in 2018. Most of the incidents—24—have occurred since August, when schools reopened for in-person schooling on a wide scale. It’s an alarming pace of gun violence.

See Also

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth.
Police respond to a shooting at a K-8 public school on Sept. 30 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school.
Adrian Sainz/AP
School Climate & Safety Violence in Schools Seems to Be Increasing. Why?
Stephen Sawchuk, November 1, 2021
11 min read

On Aug. 13, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed another 13-year-old student during lunch hour in a New Mexico schoolyard. Police say the victim was trying to protect another boy who was being bullied.

On Aug. 27, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia. Officials say they are almost certain she was shot by police officers returning fire.

Then on Nov. 30, tragedy struck Oxford, Mich. Four students were killed when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his high school using a gun that was apparently an early Christmas present. It was the deadliest school shooting since May 2018.

These incidents were just 3 of the 34 included in Education Week’s 2021 school shooting tracker.

What defines a school shooting? At Education Week, we count incidents where at least one person, other than the individual firing the weapon, is injured by gunfire on school property when school is in session or during a school-sponsored event. Our criteria differs from those of other organizations that also track shootings in schools. But it is clearly outlined and consistently applied with meticulous care.

Why track school shootings? “This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face.” That’s how Chad Martin, the superintendent of the Jefferson school district in Idaho, responded when a student shot and injured two students and a custodian before being disarmed by a teacher earlier this year.

Although school shootings are statistically rare, when gun violence touches a school, it sets off a cascade of fear, pain, grief, and a search for meaning. At the same time, it ignites a search for solutions and debates about how to best keep schools safe.

By tracking school shootings, we aim to provide reliable information to help inform those conversations. Tracking school shootings is complex, and at times heartbreaking. But it’s also a key component to understanding the impact of gun violence on schools.

What do we know about school shootings in 2021?

Here are four takeaways:

1. 2021 had the most school shootings in the past four years

This is a record high since Education Week began tracking school shootings in 2018.

2. Since the start of the school year, there’s been an alarming increase in shootings

Many schools were operating remotely this past spring due to the pandemic. Since the fall, when most resumed in-person instruction, school shootings are up significantly compared to past years.

The 24 school shootings since Aug. 1 of this year is equal to the number of shootings during the same time period in the previous three years combined.

3. More people were killed in school shootings this year than in 2019 and 2020 combined

However, 2018 remains the deadliest year for school shootings since Education Week began tracking them four years ago.

4. A significant portion of this year’s school shootings, 35%, happened at sporting events

This continues a trend seen in previous years. In fact, school leaders often grapple with their role in keeping sport venues safe.

Related Reading

School Climate & Safety Interactive School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
Education Week is tracking shootings in K-12 schools in 2021. See the number of incidents and where they occurred in our map and data table.
3 min read
Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Violence in Schools Seems to Be Increasing. Why?
Experts point to a confluence of reasons, including social isolation and access to guns. But there's no swift, obvious solution.
Stephen Sawchuk
11 min read
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth.
Police respond to a shooting at a K-8 public school on Sept. 30 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school.
Adrian Sainz/AP
School Climate & Safety More Schools Are Reminding Parents to Secure Their Guns
Some districts now send parents notices about their states' gun-storage laws, and the Oxford, Mich., shooting could prompt more to follow suit.
Stephen Sawchuk
9 min read
Free gun locks at the Meriden Police Department, Fri., June 21, 2019. Police are providing free cable style gun locks to residents through a partnership witih Project Child Safe. The locks are available upon request at the front entry desk at the police station.
Free gun locks are available at the Meriden Police Department in Connecticut. Police there are providing free cable-style gun locks to residents through a partnership with Project Child Safe.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
School Climate & Safety What the Research Says A Hallmark of School Shooters: Long History of Social Rejection
New research finds that shooters in K-12 schools are more often "failed joiners" than loners.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Butler County Sheriff Deputies stand on the scene at Madison Local Schools, in Madison Township in Butler County, Ohio, after a school shooting on Feb. 29, 2016.
Sheriff deputies were on the scene of a shooting at Madison Local Schools, in Butler County, Ohio, in 2016.
Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
School Climate & Safety Active Shooter Drills in Schools: Harmful or Helpful? The Debate Rages On
The National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and Everytown for Gun Safety are recommending in a new report that schools stop using active shooter drills that are either unannounced or simulate gun violence.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
School Climate & Safety Opinion How Can We Honor the Victims of School Shootings? Listen to Students
A mother who lost her child at Sandy Hook nine years ago writes that we must prioritize student voice to make schools safer.
Nicole Hockley
3 min read
After a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Washington on March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
After a rally in front of the White House, students march in Washington on March 14, 2018, to protest gun violence.
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.
Holly Peele
Library Director Education Week
Holly Peele is the director of the Education Week Library.
Related Tags:
School Shootings

Events

Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Michigan School District Sets New Safety Plan After Oxford Shooting
The Oxford school district where four students were shot to death Nov. 30 announced a zero tolerance policy toward threats.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
School Climate & Safety Michigan School District Faces Two $100M Suits After Oxford Shootings
The lawsuits were filed on behalf of a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister who was next to her at the time.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school.
Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
School Climate & Safety Oxford School Shooting: Could School Staff Be Charged?
A prosecutor steps up criticism of staff members' decision to allow the accused shooter to stay in school before the deadly shooting.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Family, friends, students and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles and personalized messages at a memorial near an entrance to the Oxford High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.
Family, friends, students and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles, and personalized messages at a memorial near an entrance to the Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
School Climate & Safety Third Party to Probe School's Actions Ahead of Mich. School Shooting
A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School, the Michigan district's superintendent said.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Load More ▼