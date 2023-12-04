Quiz: What Are the Challenges and Strategies to Diversifying School Staff?
Equity & Diversity Quiz

Quiz: What Are the Challenges and Strategies to Diversifying School Staff?

By Daniela Franco Brown — December 04, 2023 1 min read
Rose Chu, founder of Elevate Teaching, speaks about the value of teachers, encouraging people to be in the teaching profession and how to rebrand teaching so good teachers want to join the profession at the Edifying, Elevating, and Uplifting Teachers of Color conference in Minneapolis, Minn., on Oct. 20, 2023.
Rose Chu, the founder of Elevate Teaching, which seeks to build a teaching profession that serves diverse classrooms, speaks about how to rebrand teaching so good teachers want to join the profession at a conference in Minneapolis on Oct. 20, 2023.
Andrea Ellen Reed for Education Week
District leaders and principals face many challenges in finding racially and ethnically diverse teachers to serve their students. Fortunately, there are solutions, too.

Test your knowledge of recruitment strategies, the impact of California’s affirmative action ban on teacher diversity, the role of mentorship in retaining teachers of color, and the complexities of building a more diverse and inclusive educator workforce.

Daniela Franco Brown
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Daniela Franco Brown is an Assistant Managing Editor for race, opportunity and equity.

Coverage of strategies for advancing the opportunities for students most in need, including those from low-income families and communities, is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, at www.waltonk12.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

