Why Students Give In to Peer Pressure. Here’s How to Help Them Resist It
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Why Students Give In to Peer Pressure. Here’s How to Help Them Resist It

Punishments like suspension don’t solve behavior problems
By Geoffrey L. Cohen — September 28, 2022 2 min read
How do I help students fight peer pressure?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Geoffrey L. Cohen
Geoffrey L. Cohen, the author of Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides, is a professor of psychology and the James G. March Professor of Organizational Studies in Education and Business at Stanford University.

This is the second in a two-part series on social belonging. You can read the first one here.

How do I help students fight peer pressure?

Young people recognize when they’re giving in to bad influences, but they struggle to resist. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

My 12-year-old son came home from school one day, his head hanging low. A kid had been teasing him, and he lashed out in return. Things escalated until he found himself in a fistfight on the playground, other kids egging him on. He knew “it probably wasn’t the best thing to do.”

I was disappointed in my son—hadn’t I raised him to be a better person than that? When I asked him why he did it, he said, “Sometimes I care more about my ego than about myself.”

This motivation to protect and enhance our sense of self is what psychologists call self-integrity.

Life is full of threats to self-integrity. You didn’t get a promotion. A friend slighted you. Even when there’s no actual threat, your mind drifts to possible ones: Maybe I’ll choke under pressure at the next game. Maybe I’ll fail the big exam. And so on.

When our self-integrity is threatened even momentarily, we are more likely to conform to others who offer validation, even when their views are wrong, reckless, or hateful.

We might think that people who engage in destructive or anti-social behavior lack character, that they’re bad seeds who have a history of disciplinary problems. But research finds that’s often not the case. One of the strongest predictors of teens’ bad behavior isn’t their attitude but social norms—what they think other teens endorse, especially the ones they want to be like. In this study, the teens who conformed most to anti-social norms were the ones who, like my son, worried about being accepted.

That’s why punitive approaches to disciplinary problems in school, especially suspension, do more harm than good. Punishment doesn’t help teens feel like they belong. What’s the alternative? Activities that affirm the self, that help people to get in touch with their core values and live them out in word and deed.

Don’t jump to the conclusion that bad behavior reflects bad character.

Do consider the possibility that bad behavior comes from a desire to belong and be seen. Help the young people in your life reflect on their most cherished values. Then they can join volunteer groups, sports teams, and other extracurricular activities that allow them to express and act on those values. In my son’s case, he became an avid member of a sports club, where he learned and lived out the values of effort and teamwork—and found a powerful source of self-integrity and belonging.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Tue., October 04, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Strategies for Improving Student Outcomes with Teacher-Student Relationships
Explore strategies for strengthening teacher-student relationships and hear how districts are putting these methods into practice to support positive student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being 3 Ways to Avoid Hurdles for Social-Emotional Learning
Clarifying misconceptions, communicating with parents, and supporting teachers are key.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Second grader Tiffinie Tillis works with dean of students Andrea Keck while visiting a sensory room at Quincy Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Second grader Tiffinie Tillis works with dean of students Andrea Keck while visiting a sensory room at Quincy Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Student Well-Being Tom Brady's TB12 Method Is in Schools. Experts Have Doubts
Physical education experts have raised questions about the approach’s suitability for school-age children.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s new physical education curriculum is catching on in schools. Here, Eighth-grade students, Justine Snyder, bottom, and Macy Peterson use a sphere and foam roller at Pinellas Park Middle School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pinellas Park, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a new physical education curriculum that is catching on in schools, including in Pinellas County, Florida. Eighth-grade students, Justine Snyder, bottom, and Macy Peterson, use a sphere and foam roller—part of the Brady fitness regimen—at Pinellas Park Middle School in Pinellas Park, Fla.
Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Student Well-Being Goodbye to COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandates. What That Means for Schools
The changes come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidance for schools.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Doctor putting a band aid on woman's arm.
E+
Student Well-Being NYC School Vaccination Study Shows Differences Based on Race and Community
Schools serving a majority of Asian students had the highest vaccination rates.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Vaccine record.
Bill Oxford/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼