Student Well-Being Opinion

What RFK Jr. Is Getting Wrong About ADHD

What educators should know about Make America Healthy Again misinformation
By Keona J. Wynne, Andrew Kahn & Jennifer Spindler — September 12, 2025 5 min read
Brain tree symbol composed of a vibrant spectrum of colors. This vividness represents the diversity of human minds and experiences.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Keona J. Wynne , Andrew Kahn, & Jennifer Spindler
Keona J. Wynne is the senior research manager of interdisciplinary research at Understood.org, which provides resources for adults and children with learning differences. Andrew Kahn is associate director of expertise and strategic design and, Jennifer Spindler is the associate director of interdisciplinary research at the organization.

Teaching students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder requires educators to have a deep understanding of the challenges—and strengths—that the learning difference can bring. But now, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again Commission is adding confusion and mixed messaging to educators’ plates. While the secretary’s views on vaccines have been commanding the most attention, a new strategy report released by his department this week affirms that ADHD also remains on his agenda.

The most comprehensive report detailing what that agenda is, originally released in May, has since come under fire from medical experts, public health officials, and researchers for making misleading claims about childhood health.

With large portions of the report displaying hallmark errors of AI-generated text, “Make Our Children Healthy Again: Assessment” contains scientifically unproven and misleading claims and inaccurate citations.

As researchers who focus on neurodiversity and health, we worry about the damage a report of this magnitude will do to public understanding and, ultimately, to America’s students.

First, misleading statements can increase stigma surrounding ADHD. This stigma may make parents, teachers, and even kids themselves hesitant to seek support.

Second, educators need accurate information about ADHD. More than 30% of the time, someone at school or day care is the first person to express concern about a child’s ADHD symptoms. Those educators need to rely on proven methods to help students with the disorder get the most of their schooling.

This is why we at Understood.org extensively reviewed the claims related to ADHD in the original MAHA report. We set out to determine what was true, what was scientifically unproved, and what may have been slanted.

While the report makes many references to the condition, we extracted seven specific claims for our evaluation. Here, we break down three that have the largest implications for educators.

Claim #1: The rate of ADHD is increasing.
This is somewhat true but misleading. The study cited by the MAHA report did find that in 2022, roughly 1 million more children had ever received an ADHD diagnosis compared with 2016. When we look at additional research, we also see a surge in diagnoses in girls and in people of color during this same period. This surge reflects an increased understanding of how these conditions show up in people who are not white boys.

While the number of diagnoses in the United States is increasing, to the best of our knowledge, there’s no evidence to suggest this is the result of overdiagnosis. Instead, it’s far more reasonable to conclude that people have always had ADHD, but millions have gone undiagnosed for a variety of reasons.

What this means for educators: Roughly 7.1 million children in the United States have ADHD, so it’s likely that there’s at least one student with ADHD in every classroom. It is important for educators to understand that the disorder is real and that diagnosis rates are increasing, especially among girls and children of color. They must effectively support students who have a diagnosis. And they should not hesitate to refer students for evaluation out of fear of contributing to an “overdiagnosis” crisis. Research shows that diagnosis improves education outcomes for students with ADHD, and a great education is the bedrock for a lifetime of success.

Claim #2: U.S. children are more likely to be prescribed stimulants.
The studies cited by the MAHA report don’t support this claim. The studies cited appear to compare the numbers of prescriptions in the United States to those of other countries like Japan and the United Kingdom by roughly estimating the numbers. But to be sure of their claim, they’d need to do more than a rough estimation. They’d need to make mathematical calculations to consider things like population size, age, and prescription preferences of providers in each country. Those calculations would ensure that we’re comparing United States populations with others accurately.

The authors of one U.K. study cited in the report are in agreement with research showing that the increase in ADHD medication prescriptions is a global trend, not specific to the United States.

What this means for educators: When educators understand how ADHD medicines help, it can reduce stigma and unconscious bias. A systematic review of 30 studies found that caregivers consistently reported that lack of understanding of the condition by educators negatively impacted the child and resulted in missed opportunities. This sentiment may be especially true for Latino and Black children in the United States.

The evidence is overwhelmingly clear: Stimulant medications can extend lives. A new large-scale, rigorous study from Sweden found that people who started and maintained medication usage within three months of diagnosis were less likely to attempt suicide, misuse substances, get into an automobile accident, or be convicted of a crime when compared with those not on stimulants within three months of diagnosis.

Claim #3: Consumption of food dyes is associated with ADHD.
This is somewhat true but misleading. The MAHA report correctly points out a growing interest in how food dyes affect kids’ behavioral health. But it’s still tough to say for sure if dyes directly cause ADHD or just make hyperactivity or ADHD symptoms worse in some children. In our view, it’s appropriate to describe food dyes as a public health concern but not necessarily an ADHD concern.

What this means for educators: Educators need to understand that ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Scientists believe it’s caused by a mix of genetics, environment, and brain differences. It’s not a disorder that can be cured through food choices alone.

The truth is that ADHD affects millions of children and adults each year. When our nation’s top public health officials describe it inaccurately, educators may end up with misinformation. This may prevent students from receiving the critical support they need at home and in school.

Instead of feeling discouraged, now is the time to spread awareness about what children with the condition need to thrive. We must push for more long-term research. And we must give educators accurate resources so children with ADHD get the support they need at school.

