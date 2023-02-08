The Report of Gifted Education’s Death Is Greatly Exaggerated
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Opinion

The Report of Gifted Education’s Death Is Greatly Exaggerated

3 ways to address the underrepresentation of low-income and Black and brown students
By James R. Delisle — February 08, 2023 4 min read
Smart black child student boy holding white empty banner arrow on chalkboard background with science formulas
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
James R. Delisle
James R. Delisle is a retired professor of education at Kent State University and the author of 26 books on gifted children and their education, including the recent 5th edition of The Gifted Teen Survival Guide, with co-author Judy Galbraith.

Mark Twain wrote to a reporter who was checking on whether the great author was still among the living: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” That same thing can be said about the death of gifted education.

Yes, education targeting those with extraordinary ability is being challenged, but that’s neither new nor insurmountable.

Critics have been portraying gifted education as an artifact of an era we want to leave behind, alleging that it serves privileged white kids while neglecting Black and brown kids en masse. These opponents of gifted programs have the statistics to prove it, as kids of color and those from schools receiving federal compensatory funds or who are entitled to federally subsidized lunch show up far less frequently on gifted education rosters than do white, wealthier kids.

The critics are right that this is unacceptable and a reality we can no longer ignore. But the unfortunate response to the inequity is often to recommend that gifted programs be eliminated. In just the past two years, the school districts of Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Anchorage, Alaska, among others, have tried to scuttle existing gifted programs. Those efforts, though, have been rebuffed by parents and educators championing the benefits of gifted education.

In their ill-conceived attempts to dismantle gifted programs, school leaders forget one thing: Gifted kids—Black, brown, white, rich, poor—continue to exist, and by advocating for the elimination of programs and services that could help them, leaders are throwing out the proverbial baby with the bath water.

As someone who has been involved in gifted education programs as a teacher, counselor, professor, and dad for more than 40 years, I can assure you that the problems with identifying gifted kids in underrepresented populations are not being faced for the first time. Since my long-ago days as a graduate student, educators have fretted about ability and achievement tests, which tend to favor kids whose vocabularies are large and whose backyards are spacious. Teacher recommendations via checklists of gifted characteristics were once seen as a possible avenue of a more informal and fairer identification practice, but since research showed that teachers tended to identify characteristics in kids that resemble traits they themselves possess, the inherent bias of these assessments made them suspect. Another approach entailed lowering test-score minimums. Critics countered that the new cutoffs led to artificially designating some kids as gifted just so diversity could be served.

There are methods that school districts can use that make identification better and fairer.

Given these long-standing problems with identification, why not take the easy way out and eliminate gifted programs entirely or simply state that “everyone is gifted in some way” and apply gifted education strategies in every classroom? Here’s the reason that would be detrimental: It disregards the very real intellectual differences that exist within any student population. Just as we have students who require unique educational attention because of their disabilities, we have others whose abilities and achievements far outpace those of their peers. This does not make them “better” in terms of their worth to society. It simply acknowledges the obvious: Kids come to school with a cornucopia of needs, and these needs require diverse approaches from schools, including services provided by gifted programs.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a gifted education specialist nowadays who is not concerned about the lack of student diversity in today’s gifted programs. You’d also be hard-pressed to find a consensus among those professionals about methods of identifying giftedness that safeguards the rights of children whose heightened abilities deserve to be acknowledged and measured.

Still, there are methods that school districts can use that make identification better and fairer, including these:

  • Apply local norms, rather than national ones when considering identification standards within a school or district. It only makes sense to measure the extent of a child’s abilities in comparison to others with whom they are attending school, not some national standard that may or may not have any connection to a particular locale.
  • Use community members who know children outside of school and can assess their heightened abilities from a different perspective. In some cultures, cooperation and teamwork are more valued than individual efforts on standardized tests. Too, some “street smart” methods of problem-solving can offer insights into a child’s imagination and intellect in ways that achievement tests don’t measure. Who better to assess these strengths than community members who interact with the children regularly?

    See Also

    Silhouette of group of students with data overlay.
    iStock/Getty Images Plus
    Special Education What the Research Says Gifted Education Comes Up Short for Low-Income and Black Students
    Sarah D. Sparks, April 23, 2021
    8 min read
  • Observe children who excel in classroom activities that focus on creative and critical thinking and document their prowess. Consider this scenario: A gifted education specialist teaches young children a lesson that requires logic or innovative thinking while the classroom teacher observes and documents how individual children respond. This unique collaboration has been put to use in grades K-4 in Virginia’s Loudoun County schools with great success. Data collected over time show which individual students shine when it comes to advanced and creative thinking.

Many of these approaches will require school leaders to focus less on quantifiable measures like achievement tests and put more emphasis on observations from knowledgeable educators. This is a small price to pay in our efforts to find gifts and talents in populations not served well by standard assessment tools.

Just as Mark Twain reminded us, death is not always the reality it seems. The demise of gifted education programs will likely be forestalled by advocates like me who see the benefit of finding and cultivating extraordinary talents in children of all backgrounds. Sure, we have miles to go before we find full equity in our identification procedures, but giving up on gifted education is not the answer.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Leader To Learn From A Leader Who's Busting Down Barriers to Gifted Education
Anthony Vargas has nearly doubled the share of poor and Hispanic students in gifted education in Manassas, Va.
Elizabeth Heubeck
8 min read
Anthony Vargas judges projects presented by 5th grade students at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va., on Dec. 6, 2022.
Anthony Vargas judges projects presented by 5th grade students at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, Va.
Valerie Plesch for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Opinion Educators, We Must Defend AP African American Studies
In an open letter to colleagues, a former Florida educator urges teachers to speak out. "No one will save us."
Monika Williams Shealey
5 min read
Illustration of many hands are raised against a giant hand stopping them
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Equity & Diversity The Ongoing Challenges, and Possible Solutions, to Improving Educational Equity
Schools across the country were facing major equity challenges before the pandemic, but its disruptions exacerbated them.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
v42 16 sr equity cover intro 112322
Illustration by Chris Whetzel for Education Week
Equity & Diversity 5 Big Challenges for Schools in 2023
Book bans, teacher retention, climate change, and more.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Image of a classroom.
tarras79/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼