School Renaming Shouldn’t Be an Exercise in Ideology and Ignorance
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

School Renaming Shouldn’t Be an Exercise in Ideology and Ignorance

By Rick Hess — March 15, 2021 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

Decisions regarding renamings and cancellations are typically made behind closed doors, making it hard to gauge how much deliberation goes into them (as with the recent, deservedly controversial decision to cease publishing six Dr. Seuss titles). In a bit of a twist, however, another such push has played out more publicly: the San Francisco school board’s move to strip existing names, including Abraham Lincoln and Dianne Feinstein, from 44 schools. Because that process (momentarily on hold) unfolded over Zoom, outsiders like my AEI colleague Greg Weiner were able to document the deliberations of the School Names Advisory Committee. The transparency was illuminating.

For starters, the committee’s criteria for renaming are remarkably elastic, including “anyone directly involved in the colonization of people,” individuals who “exploit workers/people,” and those “connected to human-rights or environmental abuses.” It’s hard to imagine a principled or apolitical way to decide who qualifies, even if the committee approached its work diligently. Alas, such diligence was not on display.

When the committee chair took up the Paul Revere K-8 school and asked whether Revere met the criteria for renaming, a member answered in the affirmative, declaring that Revere “stole Indigenous lands.” Weiner recounts, “The chair asks for evidence, since Revere was a silversmith best known for warning of the British invasion.” In response, the member allowed that “it’s more about the storyline” (because Revere apparently represents a narrative of American oppression).

The chair pointed out that the criteria for renaming require individual wrongdoing rather than “storylines.” In response, the member turned to the web and then enthused, “I just found something right now,” reporting having just discovered that Revere, as an artillery officer in the Penobscot Expedition, was “directly connected” to colonizing the Penobscot Nation. The member added, “I found it on history.com, which is pretty credible.” Umm. As Weiner points out, “The Penobscot Expedition was a naval armada sent by Massachusetts against the British in 1779. Fighting occurred around the Penobscot River. It had nothing to do with the Penobscot Nation. Whatever.”

This was far from the only instance of committee members permitting their enthusiasm to override attention to historical fact. When they came to Sanchez Elementary, for example, one member spoke up on why the name should be stripped: “Colonizer, California missions, blah blah blah.” The inanity would be funny under other circumstances. But as Weiner drolly notes, “They had the wrong Sanchez.”

In the case of Thomas Edison Charter Academy, it was suggested that the school met the renaming criteria because Edison supposedly “had a fondness for electrocuting animals,” including “Topsy, a well-loved circus elephant.” There was a problem in that Edison’s alleged electrocution didn’t obviously fit the criteria, although one committee member suggested that maybe Edison could be removed for “environmental abuses.” Set aside the make-it-up-as-you-go standard; Weiner observes that Edison actually had “nothing to do with Topsy’s electrocution.”

Now, I’m not reflexively opposed to renaming schools. As RJ Martin and I wrote last June, for instance, we should absolutely rename the 100-odd schools named after Confederate generals and leaders. We noted, “Not even a single child should have to attend a school named for those who took up arms against our nation in defense of slavery.” Of course, we also observed, “At the same time, assessing how and if long-gone leaders should be honored in society today requires judgment and principle. . . . But there’s a difference between making room for imperfection and going out of our way to honor those who fought against American values.”

Schools should not be renamed cavalierly, with murky criteria or fake facts. Renaming should be a deliberative process that models the kind of civic seriousness we want our students to master. When it turns into a heedless exercise in ideology and ignorance, as it has in San Francisco, we all lose.

Related Tags:
District Leadership California

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., March 16, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Family Engagement for Student Success With Dr. Karen Mapp
Strengthening family-school partnerships has perhaps never been more critical than it is today. Join this webinar to hear from Karen L. Mapp, Ed.D., senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) and author
Content provided by Panorama Education & PowerMyLearning
Register
Wed., March 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Real-Time Data Impacts K-12 Student Support
How do we move beyond alerts to truly collaborative, holistic, and equitable student support? Join leaders from Hayward Unified School District for a conversation about operationalizing tiered support for over 20,000 students. Learn how the
Content provided by Salesforce.org
Register
Fri., March 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Examining the Evidence: Assessing Student Learning and Social-Emotional Well-Being
The pandemic has introduced a great deal of hardship into many students’ lives, which may make it difficult for them to learn. Disruptions to students’ mental and emotional health, social systems of support, and learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

8211 - Middle School Modified Curriculum Teacher - SEND - August '21
Dubai, UAE
GEMS Education
Superintendent of Schools
Oxford, Maine
MSAD 17
Superintendent of Schools
Oxford, Maine
MSAD 17
Director of Finance & Operations
Torrington, CT, US
Torrington Public Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

School & District Management Districts Eye Summer and Beyond to Recoup Learning Losses. Here's What 3 Have on Tap
Longer school years, summer school, and after-school programs are among the strategies districts are using to get students back on track.
Stephen Sawchuk
8 min read
Image of a clock blending into a page of a calendar.
WestLight/iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management What's the Least Risky Hybrid Model to Bring Students Back to School?
There’s more than one way to bring students back to class, but research is not clear on which model can keep students and staff safest.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Hybrid Options IMG4
E+/Getty
School & District Management 'Deaths Every Single Day': Leading a School Through the Pandemic and Racial Strife
A New York City principal describes what it’s been like to lead a school community through COVID-19 even while he fell victim to it himself.
Catherine Gewertz
5 min read
Cedric Hall, principal of Eagle Academy for Young Men in Queens, N.Y.
Cedric Hall, the principal of Eagle Academy for Young Men in Queens, N.Y., has been on an emotional journey with his students and their families in the last year.
Michael Kirby Smith for Education Week
School & District Management Texas School Districts Face Safety Dilemma After Governor Lifts Mask Order
Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed districts to modify their mask policies as they see fit, in a decision that has rankled some school leaders.
Kaley Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
7 min read
Governor Greg Abbott delivers an announcement Lubbock, Texas, earlier this month. Abbott lifted Texas's mask mandate, but has allowed school districts in the state to modify their own mask policies as they see fit.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivers an announcement in Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Abbott lifted Texas's mask mandate, but has allowed school districts in the state to modify their own mask policies as they see fit.
Justin Rex for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via TNS
Load More ▼