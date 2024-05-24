Personal Finance Courses Are Booming. Do We Have the Teachers We Need?
Opinion
Professional Development Opinion

Personal Finance Courses Are Booming. Do We Have the Teachers We Need?

Teachers often have neither the training nor the confidence for the job
By John Pelletier — May 24, 2024 5 min read
Illustration of teacher teaching about finances.
Aleksei Naumov / iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
John Pelletier
John Pelletier is director of the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., and formerly was a chief legal and a chief operating officer for two investment management companies. His center has produced four national report cards on state action on personal finance education in the years 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2023.

The good news is that personal finance education is being embraced in high schools across the country. The big challenge our nation faces is that teaching this subject requires confident and highly trained educators. And right now, there are not enough of them.

As the director of the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College, I have been observing the growth of personal-finance education for more than a decade, and it’s clear to me that it is increasingly seen as an integral part of a high school education.
We at the center currently project that by the end of the decade, 25 states will have a stand-alone personal-finance-course graduation requirement or its equivalent. That is up from just seven states for the class of 2023.

Personal finance education is close to reaching 50 percent of all high school students nationwide, and most of the states that don’t yet require a course are seriously considering adding this crucial subject to their curricula. Policymakers are responding to the many individuals and families who were without financial safety nets during the pandemic.

Financial literacy is linked to positive outcomes, like wealth accumulation, stock market participation and effective retirement planning, and avoiding high-cost alternative financial services. Further, we know that there are large disparities in financial know-how among different racial, ethnic, and economic groups in the United States.

All too often, students from underprivileged backgrounds enter adulthood with insufficient knowledge of personal finance, which helps to continue the cycle of poverty and inequality. Yet a 2023 study shows that schools with a majority of students of color are less likely to have a stand-alone personal-finance course or the subject matter embedded in another course. Racial equity in personal-finance education has become a high priority for the NAACP, which issued a 2020 resolution to support more financial literacy in K-12 schools in order “to close the financial literacy gap for the African American community.”

Another piece of good news along with the spread of personal-finance education is the expanding array of free online curricular resources offered by state departments of education and nonprofit organizations (for example, the Next Gen Personal Finance curriculum).

However, too few teachers are prepared to teach the subject. The 25 states that will require such a course by 2030 will need a minimum of 18,000 educators to teach 1.8 million students. In most states, too, you can teach a personal finance course despite not having to prove you are expert in the field. We don’t do this with math or foreign languages; we shouldn’t with personal finance, either.

Teaching personal finance to high school students is a rewarding experience.

In a 2015 study my center conducted, we found that only 39 of the 100 teachers who received scholarships in order to take a 45-hour financial-literacy training course “agreed” or “strongly agreed” they had the knowledge to effectively teach about personal finance just prior to taking that course. After they completed the course, the teachers who “agreed” or “strongly agreed” with this statement increased to 94 percent.

We also found that students who received personal finance education from trained teachers had “high financial literacy” on par with the levels of adults ages 35 to 49. And the trained teachers reported improved attitudes and behaviors toward their own personal finances six months after they had completed the 45-hour training.

Our results were echoed in a 2021 evaluation by the Financial Literacy Group of a professional development program for high school teachers already teaching a financial-literacy course. The researchers found that substantive training focused on the basics of consumer finance as it related to the teachers’ own lives made those teachers “significantly more effective in enhancing the financial literacy of their students.” The most positive impact was among Black students, students from households with parents having just a high school degree, and students without bank accounts. Training enabled less experienced teachers to attain student outcomes that nearly equaled those produced by more experienced peers.

Our center has offered high school educators a three-credit graduate course called Teach Financial Literacy since 2011. The course requires 135 hours of classwork. It covers career and college exploration, student loans, budgeting, responsible use of credit, saving and investing, retirement and financial planning, insurance and risk management, identity theft and fraud prevention, a review of free curriculum, tools for the classroom, and more.

See Also

Figure with tax deduction paper, banking data, financial report, money revenue, professional accountant manager abstract metaphor.
Visual Generation/iStock
Curriculum A Few Years Ago, 8 States Required Personal Finance Education. Now It's Up to Half
Elizabeth Heubeck, January 11, 2024
4 min read

We believe states with a financial-literacy requirement should require educator training and certification in financial topics prior to teaching a course in the subject. There are many free, high-quality training programs offered by nonprofits like Next Gen Personal Finance; Take Charge Today, the Council for Economic Education, and the JumpStart Coalition (professional development, annual National Educator Conference, and training offered by most state coalitions).

Right now, only a handful of colleges and universities in our nation offer this type of training for K-12 educators. Philanthropists, foundations, and corporations should partner with higher education institutions to ensure that states can provide educators high-quality training at no cost.

Teaching personal finance to high school students is a rewarding experience. Current teachers tell me all the time that their students love the practicality of the subject. Their students also thank them after graduation for giving them—and often their parents—such practical skills as how to maximize a credit score and reduce interest payments on all consumer credit; shop for car loans and mortgages; save for retirement; and generally get the most from their hard-earned money.

We expect our teachers to be highly trained and confident in math, science, language arts, social studies, world languages, and health, sex, and physical education. Personal finance qualifications must be just as robust.

Events

Wed., May 29, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Innovative Funding Models: A Deep Dive into Public-Private Partnerships
Discover how innovative funding models drive educational projects forward. Join us for insights into effective PPP implementation.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Thu., May 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Staffing Schools After ESSER: What School and District Leaders Need to Know
Join our newsroom for insights on investing in critical student support positions as pandemic funds expire.
Register
Fri., May 31, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How can districts build sustainable tutoring models before the money runs out?
District leaders, low on funds, must decide: broad support for all or deep interventions for few? Let's discuss maximizing tutoring resources.
Content provided by Varsity Tutors for Schools
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development This Principal Knew PD Was Irrelevant. So He and His Teachers Changed It
A Vermont principal and teacher describe their school's new approach to PD.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Emilee Fertick, left, a first-year teacher at Westview Middle, and Jenny Risinger, the director of professional development and induction, practice a phonemic exercise during induction.
Emilee Fertick, left, a first-year teacher at Westview Middle, and Jenny Risinger, the director of professional development and induction, practice a phonemic exercise during induction.
Lindsey Hodges/The Index-Journal via AP
Professional Development Q&A Teachers Dread PD. Here's How One School Leader Made It Engaging
Teachers need to collaborate in their own learning, said Courtney Walker, an assistant principal from Georgia.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Photo of teachers working with instructor.
E+ / Getty
Professional Development Opinion Teacher Collaboration Often Means Analyzing Student Data to Boost Learning. But Does It Work?
For this professional development to be effective, teachers need a blame-free, action-oriented protocol, writes a longtime data coach.
Ronald S. Thomas
5 min read
Image of 3 people looking at data, looking to impact outputs in positive ways.
z_wei/iStock/Getty and Education Week
Professional Development Coming Soon: PD Mega Event From ISTE/ASCD
Bringing the two events to the same venue is a huge step.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Attendees walk around the expo hall, where technology companies showcase their products, at the 2022 International Society for Technology in Education conference in New Orleans on June 28.
Attendees walk around the expo hall where technology companies showcased their products at the International Society for Technology in Education conference in New Orleans on June 28, 2022.
Lauraine Langreo/Education Week
Load More ▼