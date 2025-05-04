How to Be a Focused Leader When There’s a Lot of Noise
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, Peter DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. Former superintendent Michael Nelson is a frequent contributor. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

How to Be a Focused Leader When There’s a Lot of Noise

In challenging times, clear thinking and staying centered still matter
By Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson — May 04, 2025 3 min read
Screen Shot 2025 04 29 at 6.54.09 AM
Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.
Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Michael Nelson is a leadership coach and thought partner for the Instructional Leadership Collective. He is now co-blogging Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground Education Week Opinion blog.

Every morning, we seem to wake up to more and more uncertainty. Whether it’s concerns about inflation, tariffs, shrinking budgets, or national-level debates about the future of education, the noise can feel overwhelming. Regardless of the social networks we follow, or the news sources we read, it feels like there are so many issues that are out of our control.

When the two of us talk with teachers and leaders directly, the real concerns for them come into a sharper focus. Educators are thinking less about politics and more about practical, immediate issues such as teacher burnout or attrition, student absenteeism, and disengagement in the classroom. These are the challenges they’re trying to solve on a daily basis.

A Renewed Focus on Literacy

What doesn’t always get the attention it deserves is the meaningful work happening in schools, especially around literacy. The national rhetoric is too often centered on what schools aren’t doing, which is unfortunate and doesn’t help alleviate the issues we cite above.

Across districts, educators are focused on three main areas: literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional learning … without, of course, calling it social-emotional learning because that’s a politically charged statement.

Too often, though, we find that the problems associated with literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional learning fall under large umbrellas and breaking them down to a granular level to solveis often lost or misunderstood.

That’s where a theory of action becomes essential. A good one slows us down just enough to ask the right questions: What are we doing? Why are we doing it? And how will we know if it’s making a difference?

The two of us used to look at theories of actions as a simple “if, then” statement. We have found over time that it takes work and that work is not always so simple. Conversations fabout data and evidence, as well as the assumptions we make, especially where student and parent demographics are concerned, need to be addressed in the process as well.

In our work, we have taken the theory of action process and not just extended it but made it simpler for leaders and teachers to align the data they spend so much time collecting to their theory of action. We connect what we’re doing (inputs), how we’re doing it (strategies), and what we hope to achieve (outcomes), all with an eye toward equity and sustainability.

A Closer Look: Literacy Through the Lens of a Theory of Action

For example, in our work with schools, we’ve seen how a Theory of Action addressing literacy can provide both structure and inspiration. When reading and writing scores fall short year after year, the issue isn’t always a lack of effort. More often, it’s a combination of factors:

  • Limited professional learning in effective literacy practices.
  • Inconsistent use of assessment data.
  • Instruction that doesn’t feel relevant or engaging.
  • A disconnect between classroom learning and students’ real-world experiences.

Along with schools and districts, we’ve developed a literacy-focused Theory of Action that addresses these challenges. Here’s an example:

If we provide teachers with sustained professional learning in literacy strategies—including English-learner integration, data-driven planning, and assessment literacy, And support collaborative instructional teams in designing engaging, real-world literacy experiences, Then students will experience instruction that meets them where they are and accelerates their growth, So That all learners, particularly those historically underserved, become more confident and capable in reading and writing.

Why does this matter? Too often, we find people don’t want to put the work into developing a theory of action because it takes too long. The problem with that level of thinking is that ignoring the process of crafting one leads to flawed implementation that produces frustration and isn’t impactful.

Theories of action are a guide to create alignment across classrooms, teams, and leadership. And most importantly, they give everyone a shared understanding of the work ahead.

In the End: Begin with Clarity

When the noise gets loud and the path forward feels unclear, one of the most practical things we can do is take a step back and ask: Do we have a clear Theory of Action guiding our decisions?

If the answer is no, it’s worth pausing to create one. If the answer is yes, revisit it often. Let it ground your next conversation, your next planning session, your next leadership move.

Because in a time when distractions are everywhere, clarity is still one of the most powerful tools we have.

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Mon., May 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar School Finance in an Uncertain Age
Navigating the new school finance reality? Get key insights from the 2025 Allovue Education Finance Survey in partnership.
Register
Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., May 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar What Effective Tutoring Should Look Like—and Achieve
Join this webinar to learn how to sustain effective tutoring programs that help improve students' performance in reading and math.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Well Do You Understand K-12 Leaders’ Social Media Habits?
Test your knowledge of how school and district leaders use social media—what platforms they prefer, how often they post, and getting their attention.
Social Targeting
School & District Management Opinion 'We Get to Be a Kayak': Why This Superintendent Isn't Panicking Over Politics
A small, rural district is ready to prove the relevance of its schools to parents and policymakers.
George Philhower
4 min read
A hand offering a small school building.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management A Superintendent's Balancing Act Amid Trump's DEI Crackdown
Districts are trying to navigate a dizzying pace of new federal orders and continue working with as little fanfare as possible.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Tightly cropped photo of an African American woman's hands around a paper cutout of different colored paper people.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 5 Cost-Free Ways to Make Life Better for Teachers (Downloadable)
Two educators offer school leaders simple suggestions for improving the lives of teachers and students in this guide.
Diana Laufenberg & Renee Jones
1 min read
Clock on desk with school supplies on the table.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼