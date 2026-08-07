As fall approaches, districts everywhere are preparing to onboard a new cohort of teachers and pair them with mentors. Designed to help new teachers navigate an unfamiliar world, mentoring is a wise, research-based way to support them. It reduces attrition, helps new teachers with strategies for instructional growth, and connects them to their new school community. But within all these positives lies a common flaw in how many programs are structured. Every new teacher is funneled through the same program, regardless of how much experience they bring with them.

A 22-year veteran and a 22-year-old first-time teacher might both be new to the school building. But they are not “new” in the same way, and they certainly don’t need the same things. When districts ignore that difference, they end up inadvertently alienating the experienced teachers who add so much value to their teaching staff.

District administration needs to take the time to consider what their recent hires actually need. Brand-new teachers are learning countless new things all at once: how to manage a classroom, how to open and close a lesson, how to handle parent phone calls, how to respond to student-behavior issues. They need guidance on the everyday things that come with running a classroom on their own. This is what most mentoring programs focus on—and with good reason.

Now, take a moment to consider a teacher who has spent the last 20 years perfecting a system of classroom management, building relationships with students and families, and refining all the personal teaching strategies that come with time and experience. What that teacher needs to learn is specific to the new school—the district’s curriculum, new technology platforms, the general school logistics—not teaching in general. Do veteran teachers need mentoring when they start in a new school? Absolutely. But their needs are logistical, not foundational.

When these veteran teachers are placed in the same track as first-year teachers and are asked to sit through sessions on creating classroom procedures or writing basic lesson plans, they receive the message that their experience doesn’t matter. The same sessions that might help a new teacher thrive can leave veteran teachers feeling that their time and professionalism are not valued by their new district.

Districts spend significant time and money recruiting teachers who are a good fit and who have the advantage of a proven track record of teaching. An onboarding experience that feels condescending to them can undermine that effort in just a few months, during the most important time for teachers to connect with their new school community.

The good news is that principals and district leaders don’t need to build an entire new system from the ground up. Small adjustments can go a long way in making experienced teachers feel valued and recognized while still providing them with the mentoring support they need.



Start with a conversation. Ask experienced new hires what they are most confident in and what would be helpful for them to learn about this district. This important first step shows them that you respect their background and gives you specific information to work with.

Ask experienced new hires what they are most confident in and what would be helpful for them to learn about this district. This important first step shows them that you respect their background and gives you specific information to work with. Divide your current mentoring program into two tracks. The first is a foundational track for teachers new to the profession. The second is a “new to the district” track for experienced teachers.

The first is a foundational track for teachers new to the profession. The second is a “new to the district” track for experienced teachers. Shorten the timeline for experienced hires. First-year teachers need at least a full year of structured mentoring. But experienced teachers may only need a month or two of logistical mentoring, followed by a less structured program for support as needed.

First-year teachers need at least a full year of structured mentoring. But experienced teachers may only need a month or two of logistical mentoring, followed by a less structured program for support as needed. Ask for feedback. After the first few months, ask experienced hires directly what worked for them and what felt unnecessary. Once again, this lets them know that their experience and their opinions are valued.

Every new environment comes with new systems and structures, and even confident veteran teachers need a clear, welcoming path into their new roles. The important thing is making sure the mentoring they receive actually matches what they need. Mentoring, like teaching, should never be one-size-fits-all. Differentiating that support is key to raising the bar for new hires, no matter their experience level.

Nobody wants to sit through a lesson on classroom procedures they mastered a decade ago. When districts get this right, mentoring stops feeling like a check-box formality and starts feeling like a true welcome, and it sends veteran teachers the important message that their experience is an asset. If you recognize that, you’ll build a school where all teachers want to stay and grow for years to come.