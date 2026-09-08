How Leaders Can Fix a Broken School Culture
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

How Leaders Can Fix a Broken School Culture

A new book asserts that accountability is often neglected
By Rick Hess — September 08, 2026 5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

I’ve long been frustrated by education leadership training for its syrupy sweetness and tendency to indulge in virtue signaling (this is what prompted me to pen Cage-Busting Leadership back in the day). And I’ve long been impressed by Michael Sonbert, the founder of Rebel Culture and Skyrocket Education, precisely because he eschews all of that. I first met Michael in a Milwaukee school many years ago. I was struck by his unapologetic, no-nonsense approach to coaching. Today, he trains teachers and leaders in 300 urban and turnaround schools. He recently co-authored Unshakable Leadership: 21 Strategies for Success in Urban Schools and Beyond. I recently chatted with him about the new book and leadership in 2026. Here’s what he had to say.
—Rick

Rick: Michael, you’ve got a new book out titled Unshakable Leadership. Tell me about it.

Michael: I believe too many educators are undertrained and undersupported. Too many have been told, by leaders, other teachers, and, most damningly, by writers a million miles away from actual schools, that good teaching, culture, and leadership are a mystery—a Rubik’s Cube of sorts that you can solve only if you’re smart enough. In reality, the ingredients of a great school are simple to describe. That’s not to say that they’re easy to execute. The book is filled with 21 strategies school leaders can implement to solidify culture, provide better training and support for their staff, and improve academic results.

Rick: Who is your target audience?

Michael: It always amazes me when a struggling urban school district’s staff are reading a book written by an assistant principal from an affluent suburb. I have no doubt these authors care and are trying to add value. But they’re often out of touch. We wanted to write a book that would be valuable for the leaders who are on their third 5th grade teacher of the year, whose assistant principal is teaching full time, whose gym teacher doubles as the nurse, and whose teachers—not all but some—drive to school with a pit in their stomachs. How can leaders in those places succeed?

Rick: For those who’ve read your previous works, what’s different about this one?

Michael: This is much more of a how-to manual. It includes tangible steps around how school leaders can design vision statements, set goals, and run highly effective meetings. We include best practices for planning, processes, and language for rolling new ideas out to staff. Every chapter includes best practices for execution, pitfalls to look out for, and an essential conversation example—sometimes from leaders to teaching staff and sometimes to other leaders. Finally, each topic includes special education considerations, since special ed. poses unique challenges and because no school can be truly great unless it’s great for all students.

Rick: Early on, you devote a chapter to “adult expectations.” What’s that mean?

Michael: In so many schools, the expectations for adults are unclear, incomplete, or entirely missing. People may show up late, miss responding to emails, and not submit lesson plans. It’s these seemingly small things that are collectively bogging down many schools. Years ago, I was doing a training session with a school leadership team that was attributing their school’s academic struggles to poor curriculum, teacher turnover, and even to their old, dilapidated building. These were all real problems. But finally, the principal slammed his fist down and said, “Our issue is that our teachers are supposed to be here at 7:30 a.m., but you’d never know by looking at our parking lot.”

Rick: You argue for “universal accountability.” What do you have in mind?

Michael: I’ll give you an example. A partner school in Philadelphia was trying to eliminate cellphones. They instituted myriad policies to ensure that students weren’t distracted by them. It didn’t stick. The rules were unevenly and inconsistently enforced. One teacher who was sticking to the rules got sick of doing it because students would tell him he was the “only one” who actually cared. Universal accountability means it’s everybody’s job in the building to uphold expectations.

Rick: In each chapter, you flag common pitfalls. I rarely see authors willing to explicitly call out bad leadership practices. Why do so here?

Michael: I’ve often seen districts or individual schools try a new initiative only to pull back after some bungled interactions, failure to provide context for the change, or staff pushback. Knowing the common pitfalls will allow school leaders to either avoid them or navigate fluidly in the face of them.

Rick: What are a couple of the most common leadership pitfalls?

Michael: I’ll give you two. The first is a lack of clear vision for how everything in the building should look, sound, and feel. What does a good hallway transition sound like? Are teachers talking to students as they move to class and redirecting the ones who need it? Are students moving safely but with urgency—or running and pushing? Without that simple clarity, teachers and school leaders end up being reactive in the moment when something goes wrong. The second is hesitating to give feedback—hedging, making proactive excuses for staff, and not holding people accountable. If what we care about and how we operate in service of it are impeccably clear, then feedback—both positive and constructive—should be easy.

Rick: If you have one piece of advice for school leaders today, what is it?

Michael: In the face of a paradigm where many school leaders have become firefighters responding to every issue, remember that the school is your school. The students are your students. And that everything that happens will ultimately land on you. Show compassion and give grace. But if a staff member shows up 10 minutes late to a meeting and being on time is an expectation, you must say something. If a staff member is speaking ill of students or families, say something. Finally, get into classrooms as often as possible to ensure instruction looks the way it needs to look in your buildings.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Related Tags:
School Leadership

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Video ‘You’ll Make New Friends’: What Happens to Students When Their School Closes
How two middle schoolers managed uncertainty as their rural school closed its doors.
Elizabeth Rich & Marvin Joseph
1 min read
Tacy Fridrych, 11, with her friends on the First day of school at Lisbon Middle School in Lisbon, North Dakota on August 31, 2026.
Tacy Fridrych, 11, with her friends on the first day of school at Lisbon Middle School in Lisbon, North Dakota on August 31, 2026.
Natalie Behring for Education Week
School & District Management From Our Research Center Misinformation Drives Communities Apart. Here’s How School Boards Are Responding
Both national and local issues can force leaders to confront challenges within their districts.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Vanessa Solis
4 min read
092026 BIG IDEAS Building bridges
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
School & District Management Two Districts Pave a Road Toward a Shared Future and Survival
A rural school district was facing the urgent threat of dissolution. Its leaders found another way.
Elizabeth Rich
2 min read
Collage-style illustration with a photo looking down a road surrounded by fields on either side, with squares of other images on top. The squares show two signs: one that reads "Lisbon" and another that reads "Fort Ransom." Pieces of these signs are coming together in the squares and stacking on top of each other in the center of the frame. Some squares off to the edges are blank.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Photos by Natalie Behring for Education Week.
School & District Management Opinion ‘Our School Leaves Town Every Day’: A Story of Rural Resilience and Survival
For more than a year, this town’s only school has stood empty. The spirit of community endures.
Steven L. Johnson
7 min read
big ideas johnson
Natalie Behring for Education Week