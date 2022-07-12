To the Editor:
I so appreciated Laurie Carr’s essay in the June 8 issue of Education Week and concur with how important it is to appreciate our colleagues (“How to Build a Healthier School Culture”).
Before I retired as a special education administrator, I made a habit of sending a personal thank-you note at the end of the school year to every staff member in my office. In each note, I tried to recount a particular incident that was special.
Also, on Monday mornings, I would email an inspirational or motivational quote just to kick off the week with some positive reflection. If I had to be out of the office on a Monday, several people would let me know they really missed it. This showed me how much my special note was appreciated and needed.
I had a wonderful staff that worked together so cohesively and I think they knew how much I appreciated and valued them, as well.
Terri Cooter
Retired Administrator
Moore, Okla.
A version of this article appeared in the July 13, 2022 edition of Education Week as A Note of Appreciation