Multiple Victims, Including Children, Believed Dead in Shooting at Oregon Elementary School
School Climate & Safety

Multiple Victims, Including Children, Believed Dead in Shooting at Oregon Elementary School

By The Associated Press — October 15, 2026 1 min read
Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary school following a shooting, on Oct. 15, 2026 in Bend, Ore.
Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary School following a shooting, on Oct. 15, 2026 in Bend, Ore. Law enforcement officials say multiple people, including children, are believed dead.
Joe Kline/AP
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Authorities believe at least five people are dead following a shooting Thursday at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Both said the death toll was preliminary and could change.

Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller earlier confirmed the suspect is dead. It wasn’t clear if the suspect was included among the five. She also said multiple victims were children.

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“We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims,” Miller said during a media briefing.

Authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes. Further 911 calls came from inside the school, she said.

The attacker was shot and went down inside the school soon after police arrived, Miller said.

It was not immediately clear if it was by police, a bystander, or self-inflicted.

Spokespeople for the city and police department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

“We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. ... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating,” Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.

The school in Bend, which is more than 100 miles southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Prior to Thursday’s shooting, there had been 25 other school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to an Education Week analysis.

The Associated Press
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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