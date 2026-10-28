Most School Board Members Lack K-12 Work Experience. That May Be a Good Thing
School & District Management

Most School Board Members Lack K-12 Work Experience. That May Be a Good Thing

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — October 28, 2026 4 min read
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 , at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky.
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Aug. 18, 2025, at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky. About 44% of school board members across the country have never worked in K-12 education before, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey.
Christian Kantosky/Lexington Herald-Leader via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A large share of American school board members have no experience working in K-12 education, a fact that experts say presents both challenges and opportunities as members provide critical oversight for districts.

School boards, which are publicly elected and nonpartisan in most states, have a range of responsibilities from managing the superintendent to crafting budgets. They also approve policies andclassroom curricula, all consequential decisions that filter down to students.

In many cases, the board members making these decisions have never worked in schools or school district administration, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey. Effectively, they are often lay people, not education experts.

This summer, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed 478 school board members to gauge the biggest sources of tension in their communities, the barriers to building bridges between schools and families, and the steps boards are taking to close the gaps. The survey also collected demographic information about board members, a historically understudied group. The survey was conducted as part of Education Week’s annual Big Ideas special report exploring how districts build trust through communication and curiosity.

Image of a group of people and their sphere of influence

School board responsibilities, which typically include:

  • Education policy and standards
  • Academic achievement
  • Budget and resources
  • Staffing
  • Student behavior
  • Strategic planning


Just under half (44%) of respondents said they have never worked in K-12 education. Forty percent said they are retired from careers outside of board duties.

The disconnect between members’ professional experience and their responsibilities can pose challenges as new members navigate complex federal, state, and local policies, or learn how to work collaboratively with district staff, said Rachel White, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas at Austin.

But a board member’s primary job is to represent the priorities and needs of the community, which is something anyone can accomplish, regardless of their professional. With strong training for new board members and a culture of collaboration, diverse backgrounds could benefit the district, she said.

For example, a board member with a background in occupational therapy can offer an important perspective when special education policy is under review, and a person with experience in law enforcement could help craft evidence-based school safety plans.

Rachel White
Associate professor of educational leadership and policy, University of Texas at Austin and a former school board member

White noted that past surveys—one published in 2005 as part of a book “Besieged: School Boards and the Future of Education Politics,” and one by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute in 2025—found a n even smaller share of board members had professional experience in education. Those surveys reported that about 13% and 25% of board members were formerly educators, respectively.

Varying perspectives can ensure community representation

Vladimir Kogan, a professor of political science at Ohio State University, who studies education politics, agreed with White that school boards may benefit from a variety of expertise.

School board members’ jobs aren’t to manage the day-to-day operations of the school district, Kogan noted. Instead, they supervise the superintendent and ensure the district’s policies and priorities “are reflective of what the community wants.”

“Teachers are part of that community, but they’re not the only stakeholder,” Kogan said.

Kogan encouraged people to consider similar policy groups, like police advisory boards, which are often tasked with reviewing local policing policies and building bridges between police and the community. If all members of that board were former police officers, the public might object, Kogan said.

Image of a venn diagram that shows a school board must have members that can study education interests but must also be award of wider community interests as well.

Vladimir Kogan
Professor of political science, Ohio State University

What the research says about educators on school boards

Past research shows that electing educators to local school boards often results in a pay bump for teachers, but does not correlate with higher student achievement or high school graduation rates.

The study, published in 2023 in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, showed that average state assessment scores were significantly lower in school districts overseen by school boards with a greater share of educators. However, the study didn’t assert that the presence of educators on local school boards was the causal factor. These districts also tended to be larger and have more minority students, who could have academic challenges not captured by the analysis.

The same study found that educators are 40% more likely to report being endorsed by teachers’ unions than members from other professional backgrounds. Teachers’ unions often make concerted efforts to encourage their members to run for school board seats and put resources behind campaigns.

A separate study released in September 2023 found that school board candidates of any profession who win the support of their local teachers’ union win their elections nearly three-quarters of the time. A union endorsement is more influential than any other endorsement, as well as a candidate’s promise to focus on student achievement or an incumbent’s track record of boosting it, according to that study.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.

Illustrations by Laura Baker/Education Week + Getty
Laura Baker, Deputy Managing Editor, Creative contributed to this article.
Coverage of post-high school pathways and overcoming polarization is supported in part by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, at www.carnegie.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., October 28, 2026, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI and 'Techlash' Are on a Collision Course. How Should Schools Respond?
Learn what strategies and tactics schools can develop to encourage smart and responsible AI use, while also enforcing tech guardrails.
Register
Wed., October 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Special Education Disputes & Rising Costs: Protecting Your District
Special education costs and risks are rising. Learn how stronger IEP and Medicaid processes help districts protect funding and compliance.
Content provided by Relay
Register
Thu., October 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Differentiation That Delivers: Proven Practices From High-Growth Districts
Make every minute count. Proven strategies from educators and leaders driving real student growth. Save your seat!
Content provided by i-Ready, Curriculum Associates
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: What's Driving the Early Childhood Education Market?
Test your knowledge of early childhood education funding, curriculum trends, purchasing decisions, and market opportunities.
Watercolor illustration of a diverse group of young kindergarten through 3rd grade school children all holding their own digital device.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
School & District Management Teachers' Unions Face More Competition for Influence in School Board Elections
A study suggests that parents are perceived as more influential by board members than unions.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Yair Lev, center, attends a Lower Merion Board of School Directors meeting in the Lower Merion School District Administration Building on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Ardmore, Pa.
A school board meeting of the Lower Merion school district in Ardmore, Pa., is shown on May 11, 2026. A new study finds that teachers' unions are competing with a growing array of actors for influence in school board elections.
Joe Lamberti/AP
School & District Management Download Fire Drill? Reheated Coffee? You Just Won Principal Bingo!
School leaders, this game is for you.
Olina Banerji & Gina Tomko
1 min read
A ghosted bingo card, random shoe, and coffee mug stains in the background with scrapbook-style letters spelling out the word BING and an overhead shot of coffee in a mug that is taking the place of the "O" to spell out BINGO.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
School & District Management Q&A Principals Are Stressed Out. Here's What's Plaguing Them—and What Can Help
Principal mental health is suffering from ‘work spillage,' a new study finds.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Man in suit, collaged with thorny branches in front and behind him.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva