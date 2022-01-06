Latest Wave of Pandemic School Disruptions Has Yet to Crest, Global Data Show
Student Well-Being

Latest Wave of Pandemic School Disruptions Has Yet to Crest, Global Data Show

By Sarah D. Sparks — January 06, 2022 3 min read
Blue illustration of global COVID-19 line graph and bar chart showing an increase.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

By international benchmarks, the latest wave of the pandemic has disrupted schools as much as last winter’s high-water mark, and still has not crested.

World Health Organization officials warned Thursday that in the last seven days, infection rates have jumped by 71 percent worldwide—and doubled in the Americas—driven by the combined spread of the Delta and Omicron variants. Among children 11 and younger, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds infection rates in the United States alone are now higher than they were at this time last year, with more than 278 cases for every 100,000 children ages 5-11 and nearly 286 infections among those under 5. Infection rates for teenagers are nearing their all-time highs, too, ranging from 330 to 426 per 100,000 adolescents.

The rapid spread has started to overwhelm schools both in the United States and abroad. By the most recent estimates from UNESCO, the current pandemic wave has led to education disruptions affecting nearly 37.7 million children worldwide—about 2.4 percent of all students enrolled—and shuttered schools nationwide in six countries, including Uganda, Belize, and the Philippines.
In the United States, closures and moves to virtual learning are affecting more than 58.5 million as of Jan. 6, UNESCO finds, meaning about as many American pre-k-12 students are experiencing disruptions now as at this time last January, during the height of the last pandemic wave.

So far, however, fewer countries have opted for full or partial closure or remote learning for their schools in response to Omicron and Delta, the two most common variants in the current wave of infections, even though those variants are significantly more contagious than the strains circulating last winter. At that time, school disruptions affected more than 104 million learners worldwide.

The CDC moved in December to recommend shorter quarantine and isolation periods (People isolate if they have tested positive for COVID-19, while they quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus but have not yet determined whether they have been infected.) However, Dr. Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, warned that depending on the strain and the person, COVID-19 “has a very wide range of incubation periods: Some people can take a day or two to develop symptoms. Some people can take up to 14 days or beyond, but the vast majority of people will develop disease within five or six days of their last exposure to the virus.”

Because of that, leaders and policymakers should weigh the benefits of shorter and longer quarantine and isolation periods against other social and economic factors, such as the severity of community outbreaks and the capacity of teachers and health-care workers to adapt.

Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, also stressed that public habits around mitigation have relaxed over the years, and education is needed to refresh people on how to use strategies like masking and social distancing effectively.

For example, while many school districts do require universal masking, “When you put a mask on your face,” Kerhove said, “you need to have clean hands [and] it needs to cover your nose and your mouth. Wearing a mask below your nose, wearing a mask off of your ear, wearing a mask below your chin is useless, and it gives you a false sense of security that you have something on that is protecting [you]. It will not.”

There is some good news. Dr. Janet Diaz, who leads the World Health Organization’s clinical management response for COVID-19, said emerging data suggests that Omicron does seem to cause less severe illness than Delta. “When we actually look at the stratification of younger people versus older people,” she said, “we are seeing that that reduced risk of hospitalization and the reduced risk of severity is seen with the younger people and with children, as well as with older people.”

However, Diaz noted that the new variants so far seem equally dangerous for children with existing health issues—such as asthma, which affects more than 8 percent of school-age children in the United States.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Content provided by Top School Jobs
Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Can Money Buy Happiness? What You and Your Students Need to Know
Life satisfaction increases with earnings only up to a point, global research shows. Here’s where it starts to plateau—and why.
Louis Tay
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being What the Return From Winter Break Looks Like for Schools Across the Country
School leaders say they are using the lessons and tools of the past two years to navigate the latest surge without long-term shutdowns.
The Associated Press
6 min read
Teachers protest with signs calling for increased COVID-19 testing, outside P.S. 64 Earth School Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will increase COVID-19 testing in schools when the holiday break ends in January 2022 in an effort to keep classrooms open despite a surge in infections due to the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus.
Teachers protest with signs calling for increased COVID-19 testing, outside P.S. 64 Earth School Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will increase COVID-19 testing in schools when the holiday break ends in January 2022 in an effort to keep classrooms open despite a surge in infections due to the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus.
Brittainy Newman/AP
Student Well-Being CDC Recommends Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine. What This Means for Schools
The new guidance could help schools maintain in-person learning while facing down an increase of COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant.
The Associated Press & Stacey Decker
4 min read
Ms. Kaiser, a teacher from the Earth school, holds a sign in solidarity with other teachers who are speaking out on issues related to lack of COVID testing for students on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.
Ms. Kaiser, a teacher from The Earth School, holds a sign in solidarity with other teachers who are speaking out on issues related to a lack of COVID-19 testing for students on Dec. 21 in New York.
Brittainy Newman/AP
Student Well-Being ‘There’s No Perfect Response’: Why Assessing Threats to Schools Is So Challenging
When it comes to how to respond to a possible threat, it’s local educators who have to make the call.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday.
Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday.
Paul Sancya/AP
Load More ▼