Kids of All Ages Need Regular Recess, Pediatricians Group Says in New Guidance
Student Well-Being & Movement

Kids of All Ages Need Regular Recess, Pediatricians Group Says in New Guidance

By The Associated Press — May 11, 2026 2 min read
FILE- Students play ball during recess at the St. Agnes Elementary School in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls, File)
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Recess isn’t just a fun break for grade schoolers. It’s crucial to good health and good grades for kids of all ages.

That’s the message from a leading pediatricians group, which just released the first new guidance in 13 years about this unstructured time at school and how it needs to be protected.

The updated policy statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics comes after years of shrinking recesses and worsening children’s health.

The group “has always supported play—free play for kids—but it’s been increasingly threatened over time,” partly by the drive for higher test scores, said Dr. Robert Murray, a lead author. “It has a very powerful benefit if it’s used to the fullest.”

The new guidance, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, is similar to the previous policy statement but cites the latest research on why these breaks are essential for kids’ academic success and mental, physical, social, and emotional growth.

For example, new evidence shows that kids need pauses between concentrated bouts of learning so the brain can hold and store the information. Researchers also say recess gives kids a chance to navigate relationships and build confidence, which is just as important for older kids as younger ones.

Murray and his colleagues also stressed the importance of physical activity in preventing obesity, a condition that now affects about 1 in 5 U.S. children and teens.

Given these benefits, they recommend that recess be protected and never withheld for academic or punitive reasons, as sometimes happens in schools.

“If the child is disruptive or rude and disrespectful, recess is one of the things that teachers use to punish kids,” Murray said, adding that students struggling with behavioral issues or grades are often the ones who need recess most.

But those students aren’t the only ones losing out. Recess has been waning for all kids. Since the mid-2000s, up to 40% of school districts nationally have reduced or eliminated recess, according to data from the group Springboard to Active Schools in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See Also

Preschool students run on the new cushioned rubber surface while others use the double slide at Taft Early Learning Center in Uxbridge, Mass., on March 12, 2025.
Preschool students run on the new cushioned rubber surface while others use the double slide at Taft Early Learning Center in Uxbridge, Mass., on March 12, 2025. In Oklahoma, elementary schools will have to provide 40 minutes of recess daily starting this fall.
Brett Phelps for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement 40 Minutes of Recess Is Now the Law in This State
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, April 30, 2026
3 min read

Today, the duration of recess varies widely across U.S. schools, ranging from less than 10 minutes to more than an hour a day, the pediatrics group said. Older kids generally get less time than younger ones.

Ideally, studies show, kids should get a minimum of 20 minutes a day and multiple breaks. In other countries such as Denmark, Japan, and the United Kingdom, students get breaks after every 45 minutes to 50 minutes of classroom instruction.

“They should get a long-enough period of time where they can de-stress and blow off steam and prepare for the next class,” Murray said.

Dr. Lauren Fiechtner, a childhood obesity expert at Mass General Brigham for Children in Boston, said she’s glad about the updated recess recommendations. She’s seen the importance of recess as both a doctor and mother of two. She recalled how her 8-year-old son learned how to play basketball at recess and now loves the game.

Fiechtner, who wasn’t involved in creating the guidance, agrees with the recommendation that middle and high school students need recess, too.

“As kids get older, they’re more on their screens. So it’s really helpful, I think, for outdoor activity and recess to be happening,” she said. “Recess is great. We all kind of need recess.”

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Events

Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Regional K-12 Virtual Career Fair: DMV
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Effective Strategies to Lift and Sustain Teacher Morale: Lessons from Texas
Learn about the state of teacher morale in Texas and strategies that could lift educators' satisfaction there and around the country.
Register
Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement What SEL Can Do to Help Kids Manage Their Online Lives
It's important to show students how social media can be helpful and harmful.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Photo collage of three diverse teens looking at their phones with social apps ghosted in dark blue background
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center 6 Reasons Teachers Don’t Feel Equipped to Teach SEL
Lack of time and limited resources make it hard for teachers to emphasize social-emotional skills.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Children drawing images of faces with emotions.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being & Movement Spotlight Spotlight on the Athletic Advantage: How Districts Are Turning School Sports Into Community Assets
Find out how you can improve student engagement, belonging, and mental health through inclusive sports programs, esports, and gaming.
Student Well-Being & Movement Q&A Strict Screen-Time Limits? Pediatricians Make Case for Flexibility
A pediatrician who helped craft new screen-time guidelines explains why flexibility matters.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector illustration of two young elementary students wearing bookbags and holding hands as they enter into a mobile phone with smaller phones connecting in the atmosphere around him. All on a dark blue background with the phones lit up.
DigitalVision Vectors