Enrollment Data: How Many Students Went Missing in Your State?

America’s public school system lost more than 1.3 million students this year, according to an Education Week analysis of state data.

The loss was spread out across the nation, touching almost every demographic group and concentrated in lower grades. It will likely have academic, financial and staffing repercussions for years to come.

Education Week reached out to 51 state departments of education in order to collect a more comprehensive picture of enrollment losses across the country. The 1.3 million drop was calculated based on enrollment from 48 states and the District of Columbia. Delaware and Illinois did not have total enrollment numbers.