Hiring Teachers? Word of Mouth Still Leads the Way
School & District Management

Hiring Teachers? Word of Mouth Still Leads the Way

By Sarah D. Sparks & Maya Riser-Kositsky — June 23, 2026 1 min read
A Dallas school administrator carries a sign looking for Spanish language teachers, even if they are uncertified, during a job fair at Emmett J. Conrad High School, in Dallas, on Aug. 4, 2022. The school district, like many across Texas and the south, has increased its reliance on uncertified teachers as officials scramble to keep classrooms filled with educators.
A Dallas school administrator carries a sign looking for Spanish language teachers during a job fair at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas on Aug. 4, 2022. An EdWeek Research Center survey polled school recruiters and job hunters on the most effective recruiting strategies.
Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While tech tools abound to help school districts find top teachers, recruiters say word of mouth remains their most valuable hiring tool.

In two national surveys conducted last fall, the EdWeek Research Center asked public and private school staff responsible for recruiting teachers how they filled open positions, and separately asked teachers what they look for when considering a new job.

Both recruiters and job hunters alike said they depend on current teachers to identify top teacher recruits—and in some cases pitch them on the benefits of the district.

See also

Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami.
Daniel Perez, a recruiter with Teachers Accelerator Program, talks to a job seeker during a job fair on Oct. 1, 2025, in Miami. New data from the EdWeek Research Center suggests that more than 50% of districts use AI tools during the teacher-hiring process.
Marta Lavandier/AP
Recruitment & Retention AI Is Changing Teacher Hiring. Here’s How
Sarah D. Sparks, April 2, 2026
8 min read

Sixty-five percent of recruiters considered staff referrals the most effective way to find top teachers—more than any other recruiting channel.

“Word of mouth from teachers” can make or break the interview process, one educator said. “They’re honest.”

Job hunters said they ask current teachers about a district’s culture and support for teachers, and they may decide not to work for a district if other staff suggest the administration is controlling and micromanaging, or if they don’t support teachers in managing student discipline.

There’s a faster hiring process for teachers than for the typical public-sector employee. Nearly 70% of the 270 recruiters surveyed said they fill open teaching positions within two months of posting the job—compared to the three to four months on average the U.S. Department of Labor estimates for typical public-sector hiring.

A majority of job hunters also reported they would be more likely to teach in a district that offered clear future opportunities for professional development and leadership in the classroom, not just the possibility of a future in administration.

800

Curtis Valentine, the founder of the Male Educator Network and Policy Institute (MEN), a national research and advocacy group dedicated to bringing more men into teaching, said even without a formal grow-your-own-teacher program, administrators should leverage their existing staff to identify potential educators.

“School districts need to notice who’s already in the district—paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, bus drivers—who are already demonstrating they want to support kids, but who just need a little push,” Valentine said.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.

Events

Wed., June 24, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar New Hire, No Laptop, No Login: Preventing Day-One Disruption
What happens before day one matters. Discover how districts are improving the new hire experience.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., July 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting the New K-12 Workforce: What Teachers Need to Stay at School
 Join this free virtual event to discover what teachers say they need to feel supported to stay in classrooms for the long haul.
Register
Thu., July 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness K-12 Essentials Forum Career and Technical Education Takes Its Next Big Step
Join this free virtual event to hear creative approaches to modernize CTE programs and navigate the shift away from a near-exclusive focus on "college preparedness."
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Carvalho Resigns as L.A. Unified Superintendent Amid Federal Investigation
Alberto Carvalho has been under FBI investigation for four months after a failed AI chatbot venture.
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times
6 min read
Los Angeles Schools Federal Raid 26059057494102
Alberto Carvalho speaks about Los Angeles students' improved scores before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation related to student literacy in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2025. The Los Angeles Unified superintendent, facing an FBI investigation, resigned June 21.
Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo
School & District Management Opinion Embrace the Struggle: How I Find Joy as an Educator
Many of the most meaningful moments in my career started with a difficult conversation.
S. Kambar Khoshaba
4 min read
Positive and emotional interaction with a group of students. The struggle is part of the joy.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Canva
School & District Management Closing a School? Don't Expect to Save Money, a New Study Warns
The hope is that closing schools can reduce fixed costs. A new study looks into whether that happens.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
This is an aerial shot of a large public high school complex shot on a Sunday with nobody around. This image features multiple buildings, a running track, football fields, baseball diamonds, tennis courts parking lots and a residential neighborhood surrounding the image. Shot from the open window of a small plane.
Illustration by Education Week + Getty
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Events and PD for K-12 Educators?
From peer-led sessions to AI training, see how well you understand today’s K-12 professional development priorities.
pd getty