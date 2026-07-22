There is a difference between a shortage and a mismatch. In public education staffing, we may be living through both.

A friend of mine, a principal of a large, diverse high school far from where I work in Tennessee, called me late one evening. She was emotional and frustrated.

“I am so tired of hearing about teacher shortages,” she said, “when I just had to tell three excellent teachers their positions are being cut for next year. And at the same time, I still cannot find someone certified to teach biology.”

Our conversation stayed with me. For several years, the phrase “teacher shortage” has shaped how we talk about staffing in schools. It is not hard to understand why. Districts have struggled to fill positions. Principals have started school years with vacancies. Special education, bilingual education, and certain geographic areas have faced especially difficult hiring conditions.

I do not want to minimize that reality. But as I have read more about public school enrollment trends, I keep coming back to a question: Is “teacher shortage” becoming too broad a phrase for a more complicated reality?

Yes, teacher shortages are real, but a single phrase cannot accurately describe what is happening across very different schools, districts, communities, and labor markets.

Recent national data further complicate the story. The National Center for Education Statistics projects public school enrollment will decline to 46.9 million students by fall 2031 , a 5 percent decrease from that last available count in fall 2022. That projected decline is not evenly distributed, but it is widespread. Enrollment is expected to be lower in 40 states and the District of Columbia by 2031.

A recent Bellwether and WestEd report makes the stakes even clearer. The report describes the sustained decline of K-12 public school enrollment , warning that enrollment losses could reduce state funding for public schools by $11.5 billion annually by 2030-31. The authors also note that a growing share of that declining enrollment figure is made up of students who need additional support, including English learners, students with disabilities, and students from low-income families.

That is the tension worth sitting with.

The next phase of K-12 workforce planning may require us to acknowledge several narratives at once: Teacher vacancies are real. Enrollment decline is real. Student needs are changing. Funding systems are under pressure. And the staffing models many districts inherited will not always fit the enrollment patterns ahead.

Declining enrollment does not always make schools feel smaller. Schools can lose students and still feel understaffed. A school system with underperforming schools might have to reduce staff overall because of declining enrollment while still needing more special education teachers, ESL educators, mental health supports, or experienced teachers.

A high school math vacancy could point to a pipeline issue. A reduction in elementary sections could reflect fewer kindergarten students entering the system. A special education opening could stem from a shortage of fully certified candidates for one of the most complex roles in a school. A district reducing positions could be responding to declining enrollment, shrinking revenue, or both. These are not interchangeable problems.

The tension between staffing shortages and declining enrollment is already shaping master schedules, budget meetings, boardrooms, staffing allocations, and conversations with families in schools across the country.

Many school leaders understand that tension immediately. Staffing is not only about total headcount. It is about the right roles, in the right places, with the right qualifications, serving the students who are actually in the building.

A national shortage narrative may help draw attention to the strain schools are feeling; it doesn’t help us understand the full shape of that strain. In some places, the issue may be supply. In others, it may be distribution. In still others, it may be certification bottlenecks, enrollment decline, funding pressure, or changing student needs. In many communities, it may be all the above at once.

And if the teacher-shortage narrative is incomplete, we should be careful about what we build on top of it.

Education policy often moves quickly around the loudest problem. But schools live with the details. A broad narrative can create urgency, but implementation requires a more accurate diagnosis.

If the problem is a shortage of fully certified special education teachers, the response may involve preparation pipelines, licensure flexibility, stronger mentoring, better working conditions, and attention to caseloads. If the problem is declining enrollment paired with fixed facility costs, the response may involve difficult conversations about attendance zones, school consolidation, staffing formulas, and how to preserve services with fewer dollars. If the problem is that teachers are being prepared in one place while vacancies persist somewhere else, the response may involve regional partnerships, residency models, targeted incentives, or a closer look at where teacher-candidates are trained and hired.

These are different problems that deserve different solutions.

I keep thinking about that late-night phone call with my principal friend. She was carrying two truths at the same time: Her school was losing positions, and she still could not find the teacher her students needed.

Of course, we should ask how to attract and keep talented people in teaching. But we also need to ask how schools should be staffed for the students they actually serve, the needs those students bring, and the enrollment patterns taking shape around them. That is a harder conversation, but it is also a more honest one.