Out Today: Miscalculating Math, a deep examination of math instruction.
District Can’t Restrict Transgender Student’s Bathroom Use, Federal Judge Says
Equity & Diversity

District Can’t Restrict Transgender Student’s Bathroom Use, Federal Judge Says

By Eesha Pendharkar — July 31, 2023 5 min read
A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up signs in support of the transgender community on March 24, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. A Wisconsin district can't enforce a policy banning trans students from using the bathrooms of their choice, a judge said.
A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up signs in support of the transgender community on March 24, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. A Wisconsin district can't enforce a policy banning trans students from using the bathrooms of their choice, a judge said.
Margery Beck/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A Wisconsin school district can’t bar transgender students from using bathrooms aligning with their gender identity, according to a federal judge.

In a preliminary injunction on July 11, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said that the Mukwonago Area School District can’t make an 11-year-old transgender girl use male or gender-neutral bathrooms, after the student and her mom sued the district.

The judge’s opinion may indicate that school district policies aiming to ban transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming students from using the bathrooms of their choice could face some legal issues while implementing those policies, as Adelman said Mukwonago’s policy violated Title IX protections for those students.

The Mukwonago school board adopted a policy in late June of this year, requiring all students to immediately use restrooms based on their “original sex assigned at birth.” Any parental request for exceptions would be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the policy.

“The board believes students should feel safe and secure in the school environment, and the board respects their right to privacy as it pertains to the use of district facilities,” the policy said, as a reason for passing the policy.

The 11-year-old student had been using female bathrooms without incident for almost two years, since she moved to the district in third grade, according to the lawsuit. But in May 2023, administrators started monitoring which bathrooms she used, the lawsuit said. They did not allow her to use female bathrooms despite requests from her mother, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction, along with a declaratory judgment that the policy violated Title IX and the 14th Amendment, and compensation for “economic and educational losses, humiliation and embarrassment, emotional distress, and reputational harm.”

The preliminary injunction will let the student go back to using female bathrooms while the case is litigated.

The district, which declined to comment on pending litigation, had previously said it would defend its policy “in the interest of protecting the safety, privacy, and wellness of all students,” and said it plans to appeal the preliminary injunction.

Milton believes this ruling may be an indication for school districts and states nationwide that banning transgender students from using bathrooms and locker rooms aligning with their gender identity could violate their Title IX protections.

At least nine states have laws that prohibit students from using bathrooms, locker rooms, and other school facilities aligned with their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks legislation on several topics across the country. These bans are part of a larger push by Republican lawmakers to restrict classroom instruction on topics of gender identity and sexual orientation, prohibit teachers from using students’ affirming pronouns and names, and limit trans students’ participation in athletics.

The student had felt affirmed at school for years until the bathroom policy

The student and her mother claimed that the district violated Title IX, the federal law that bans discrimination in schools on the basis of sex, and was recently updated to protect transgender students, and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, according to the complaint.

The student had come out to her family and presented as a girl since she was 3, and had been using the female bathrooms at Mukwonago and her previous school since the first grade, the lawsuit said.

When she moved to an elementary school at Mukwonago, her mom disclosed her transgender identity to her principal and teachers, and for those couple of years, she felt affirmed and supported by peers and teachers, and could participate in girls’ sports and extracurricular activities without restrictions, the lawsuit said.

In April 2023, the principal at the elementary school started getting calls from other parents about the transgender student’s identity, asking about her genitals, according to the lawsuit. Around the same time, a private Facebook group called “Mukwonago Parents for Normal Education,” allegedly started posting about her in the group, calling her dangerous, the lawsuit said.

On May 15, the school board held a closed meeting to discuss the student’s bathroom use, and suggested options including requiring that she use a separate bathroom designated solely for transgender students, or a single-occupancy, gender-neutral restroom, according to the lawsuit. Her mom insisted on her right to use the female bathroom, and the board did not reach a conclusion at that meeting.

However, at the next board meeting on May 22, after some parents complained about transgender students, saying there was a “boy in the girls’ bathroom,” the school board said the 11-year-old could continue using the girls’ bathroom if she proved her gender dysphoria diagnosis. The student’s mother sent the district her doctor’s note declaring the diagnosis, the lawsuit said.

She was allowed to use the girls’ bathroom until June 16, when Superintendent Joe Koch sent her a letter saying she would now be required to use the boys’ bathroom, or gender-neutral bathrooms. The board passed its policy 10 days later. The only gender-neutral bathrooms are located in administrative offices and in the nurse’s office, the lawsuit said. After she continued using the female restroom, the student was pulled out of class twice, and told she would face disciplinary action, according to the lawsuit.

“The school district’s actions were singling her out, and stigmatizing her, and causing all this emotional distress that she’s experiencing,” Milton said.

The judge grants the injunction based on precedent

For the past few years, the debate over which restroom transgender students may use at school has been playing out in the nation’s courtrooms, resulting in conflicting rulings, reflecting the ongoing legal battle surrounding transgender rights.

In this case, Adelman cited another Wisconsin case from 2017, in which a transgender high school boy was prevented by the Kenosha school district from using the boys’ restroom, and succeeded in getting a preliminary injunction against the district’s enforcement of his bathroom use. The Seventh Circuit Court upheld the decision to support the student upon appeal.

In Mukwonago, like the Kenosha case, Adelman said it was clear the district had discriminated against the transgender student.

He cited the student’s emails to her mother, sent while she was at school, that prove she was in distress after not being allowed to use the female bathrooms.

“It is the district’s policy of illegal discrimination that is the source of [the student’s] irreparable harm, and no amount of “accommodation” could repair the harmful psychological effects of that discrimination,” Adelman, who was appointed by then President Bill Clinton in 1997, wrote.

“Defendants are depriving [the student] of a basic human need that is central to our identity. The only way to prevent this harm is to end the discrimination.“

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
Tue., August 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar How to Build a Thriving Adult Community Across your District
Join our expert panel for practical insights on adult SEL activities, strategies to renew commitment, and upgrading teaching practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity How to Make AP Classes Accessible and Equitable: District Leaders Share Strategies
Various presentations at the College Board's AP annual conference this month touched on equity concerns around the AP program.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Educators at the College Board's AP annual conference learn about various AP program offerings intended to address access and equity to advanced coursework for underrepresented students in Seattle, Wash. on July 20, 2023.
Educators at the College Board's AP annual conference learn about various AP program offerings intended to address access and equity to advanced coursework for underrepresented students in Seattle, Wash. on July 20, 2023.
Ileana Najarro/Education Week
Equity & Diversity Florida Board of Education Restricts Bathroom Access and Pronoun Use for Trans Students
Florida's state board of education passed rules banning bathroom access and pronoun use for trans and nonbinary students and teachers.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
The doors to public restrooms are propped open at an office complex on May 9, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif.
The doors to public restrooms are propped open at an office complex on May 9, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. Florida's state board of education passed new rules restricting transgender students' bathroom access at school.
Chris Carlson/AP
Equity & Diversity A State Said Districts Had to Report Spending on DEI. Some Defied the Mandate
Some of Oklahoma's largest school districts resisted a directive to detail their spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Mark Lieberman & Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Image of someone working on a data dashboard.
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity 6 Teacher-Tested Tips for Getting Students' Names Right
Pronouncing students' names correctly on the first day of school means more to students than educators may think.
Lydia McFarlane
5 min read
Photo of student raising hand.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼