Discussing the Derek Chauvin Trial in Class: How Teachers Are Doing It, and Why
Equity & Diversity

Discussing the Derek Chauvin Trial in Class: How Teachers Are Doing It, and Why

By Eesha Pendharkar — April 20, 2021 4 min read
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, on April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.
People in Minneapolis cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd.
Morry Gash/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In 2018, Echo Park Elementary School teacher Qorsho Hassan, a Black Muslim woman, was pulled over in Minneapolis for having prayer beads hanging off her rearview mirror.

The police officer commented that an audio recording of the Quran, which Hassan and her mother were listening to, was too loud and then gave her a ticket. It was a story Hassan recounted in detail to her 4th grade students this school year when, just 17 miles away from where she was pulled over, police shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. The incident left her with a sense of panic and doom that came “full circle in a really bad way,” she said.

“It was incredibly triggering to hear about Daunte Wright’s murder, but then also realizing the fear and the sense of doom that I felt when I was pulled over made sense,” she said. “That I wasn’t irrational to feel like my life could potentially end as a police officer who was white was smiling at me while putting his hand on his gun and talking to me in a very demeaning manner.”

In the aftermath of this week’s guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white, former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, thousands of teachers across the country are discussing with their students systemic racism, white supremacy, and Black people being killed by law enforcement.

Qorsho Hassan, a fourth grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School.
Qorsho Hassan, a fourth grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School.
Photo Courtesy of Qorsho Hassan

Hundreds of teachers said in a recent EdWeek survey that although they try to find ways to discuss national politics in the classroom, especially as it relates to race and immigration, it can be challenging. Teachers of color are more likely to bring up these “controversial issues” and to share stories from Black or Latino perspectives, according to a report on civics education from the RAND Corporation.

A recent bill introduced in eight states, however, aims to ban the teaching of “racist and sexist” concepts deemed “divisive” by the Republican senators who drafted it. The draft of the legislation copies sections of former President Donald Trump’s now-rescinded executive order from September 2020, which banned federal trainings designed to confront racism, sexism, and bias.

Two Black teachers in Minnesota, which has been the epicenter of the Black Lives Matter movement and the location for several high-profile shooting deaths of Black people over the past year attested to the need to discuss police brutality with their students. Although it is emotionally exhausting and they risk facing backlash from parents or their district, both teachers said not addressing systemic racism is doing a disservice to their students and to themselves.

Abdul Wright, a Black 8th grade English teacher at Harvest Academy, a Minneapolis charter school, also believes it’s important to have conversations with his students about the killings of Black people in Minnesota over the last year to teach them about systemic racism, to give Black and brown students a space to process their reactions to violence against their communities, and to educate white students about their role in abolishing racist systems.

Abdul Wright, an eighth grade ELA teacher and instructional coach at Harvest Best Academy.
Abdul Wright, an eighth grade ELA teacher and instructional coach at Harvest Best Academy.
Photo Courtesy of Abdul Wright

He isn’t playing Chauvin’s trial in his classroom because he does not want to subject himself and his students to rewatching police violence against Black people repeatedly. 

“What I’d rather show is the protests that are happening,” he said.“You’ve seen us get beaten down. What I want this generation to see is how we fight back, unapologetically.”

On Monday afternoon, as Chauvin’s lawyers presented closing arguments in his murder trial, students from dozens of school districts across Minnesota walked out of classrooms in a planned protest of racial injustice that led to Floyd’s and Wright’s deaths, and to highlight discrimination within schools.

While discussing police brutality and systemic racism, Black educators also have to manage their own frustration and anger. Last Monday, Wright attended the Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis. He plans to discuss his experience there with his students, but not right away.

“The way this conversation has to happen, it always has to be from a place of being as composed as much as I can be,” he said. “I had to take a step back before I can even address certain things with them because I have to be mindful that I still want them to develop their own perspectives in their own mind.”

Across the country, teachers that try to talk to students about racism or even race and gender identities have had to deal with outrage from parents, colleagues, and district leaders.

While Wright’s school stands by his decision to discuss these issues with his students, Hassan faced backlash last year when her class started reading the book, Something Happened in Our Town, after Floyd’s death. The book is about racial injustice from a child’s perspective.
“Using multicultural books that emphasize the importance of racial justice, and also naming, like, white supremacy, naming racism is important,” she said. “Because if I don’t, I’m erasing the experiences of my Black and brown students as well as my own.”
A parent complained to a Bloomington police officer, who posted about Hassan reading the book on Facebook, she said. That caught the attention of the state’s largest police union, which issued an official statement to the Democratic Governor Tim Walz condemning Hassan’s choice to use the book, claiming that it contains divisive language which instills fear of law enforcement in children.

“The irony is that I received such little support from my school administrators and my own school community,” she said. “And now many of the white teachers at my school and in my district have certainly realized that this book is a resource. What frustrates me is that, like, while I’m happy that they realized that, a Black person had to die yet again.”

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Thu., April 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Schools Can Implement Safe In-Person Learning
In order for in-person schooling to resume, it will be necessary to instill a sense of confidence that it is safe to return. BD is hosting a virtual panel discussing the benefits of asymptomatic screening
Content provided by BD
Register
Mon., April 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar How Districts Are Centering Relationships and Systemic SEL for Back to School 21-22
As educators and leaders consider how SEL fits into their reopening and back-to-school plans, it must go beyond an SEL curriculum. SEL is part of who we are as educators and students, as well as
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar The Fall K-3 Classroom: What the data imply about composition, challenges and opportunities
The data tracking learning loss among the nation’s schoolchildren confirms that things are bad and getting worse. The data also tells another story — one with serious implications for the hoped for learning recovery initiatives
Content provided by Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion 'We All Have LGBTQ Students, Whether We Know It or Not'
Three educators provide suggestions to support LGBTQ students, including respecting pronouns and having LGBTQ authors in classroom libraries.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion Strategies for Supporting LGBTQ Students
Three educators share ways to help LGBTQ students.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion Trans Youth Are Under Attack. Educators Must Step Up
What can schools do in the face of the extreme hostility trans and gender-nonconforming young people now face across the country?
Harper B. Keenan & Z Nicolazzo
4 min read
A butterfly lands on balanced stones in front of tranquil waters and a sunset
Pict Rider/iStock/Getty images<br/>
Equity & Diversity Opinion When Does Educational Equity Become Educationally Unethical?
Equity stumbles into a truly gruesome place when educators are directed to shortchange students based on how they look or where they live.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼