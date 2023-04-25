Are Lunch Periods Too Short? Some States Want to Give Kids More Time to Eat
Student Well-Being

Are Lunch Periods Too Short? Some States Want to Give Kids More Time to Eat

By Arianna Prothero — April 25, 2023 3 min read
Photo of Middle school students getting lunch items in cafeteria line.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There has been a wave of legislation filed in statehouses this spring to make school meals free to all students. But there is a smaller effort afoot in a handful of states to also expand how much time kids get to eat lunch—and the two policies are closely tied to one another.

While many schools carve out 25- and 30-minute lunch periods, according to a survey by the School Nutrition Association, students also must use that time to use the restroom, walk to the cafeteria, and stand in line, which can leave precious little time for students to sit and eat their meals.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that students get at least 20 minutes of seat time to eat lunch, and some experts recommend more. The reason: When students don’t have enough time to eat, not only are they missing out on important nutrition that affects their ability to learn—which is especially harmful for students from families struggling with food insecurity—they also waste more food. A 2019 study by the World Wildlife Fund in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that U.S. schools waste 530,000 tons of food a year.

Having adequate time to sit and eat has become more important as federal nutrition requirements have tightened and as more states pass laws making school meals free to all students regardless of income.
Healthier foods generally take more time to consume—consider the extra effort that goes into peeling and eating an orange versus consuming more processed foods such as canned fruit. And the more kids that participate in school meals programs—the likely outcome from offering them for free—the longer it will take to cycle all those students through the lunch lines, cutting into seat time. That’s a concern for district nutrition directors because many schools are struggling to fully staff their kitchens, said SNA spokeswoman Diane Pratt-Heavner.

The lunch period is also an important time for students to put into practice the social-emotional skills they’re learning in the classroom, said Jonathan Saiz, the principal at Eisenhower Middle School in Albuquerque, N.M.

“It’s an opportunity to interact and work through norms and how to work through conflict and friendship in a very unstructured setting but in a very safe area being monitored by staff,” he said.

Saiz said that his students seem to crave the social time much more now than before the pandemic, making lunch time even more valuable.

States where students might get more time to eat

Lawmakers in Maine, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Vermont are all considering legislation this spring that would establish a minimum duration for lunch periods. New Mexico will start requiring at least 20 minutes of lunch seat time for elementary students as part of the universal free school meal bill signed into law by the governor in March. The state already required lunch periods to be at least 30 minutes.

While the details vary, at least seven states already require that schools provide students with at least 20 minutes for lunch, if not 20 minutes of dedicated seat time, according to an analysis by the School Nutrition Association, which represents school food service directors from across the country.

Even so, research suggests that still may not be an adequate amount of time for students to eat, especially the healthier parts of their meals.

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that students who had less than 20 minutes to eat were significantly less likely to select a fruit as they loaded up their lunch trays and ate less of their entrees and vegetables and drank less of their milk, compared with students who had at least 25 minutes to eat. More recent research has backed those findings.

But allocating more time for lunch may be a non-starter for many schools facing increased pressure to catch students up on lost learning time during the pandemic. They simply do not see any wiggle room in their schedules to accommodate longer lunch periods.

To make the most of a lunch period, the School Nutrition Association recommends:

  • Minimizing the amount of time spent in lunch lines by streamlining service.
  • Offering more grab-and-go options, such as pre-packaged salads, fruit, and cartons of milk.
  • Establishing multiple points of sale, including hallway kiosks or healthy vending machines.
  • Allowing students to eat in their classrooms to cut down on transition time.
  • Avoiding schedules with a single lunch period for all students.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., April 26, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Strategies for Maintaining 1-to-1 Student Device Programs
Learn about best practices when developing and maintaining a successful 1-to-1 student device program.
Content provided by Dell Technologies
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Student Behavior Isn't Getting Any Better, Survey Shows
Three years in and the pandemic is still affecting students' behavior, according to a survey of educators.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of a student sitting at a desk in a school hallway.
Jupiterimages/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Failure Is Key to Learning. Help Students See It That Way
Students' mindset about learning setbacks can affect their academic success, a study says.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Image of an engineering high school class.
DGLimages/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Schools Are Installing Vape Detectors and Using Juul Settlement Money to Pay for It
Schools are turning to technology that notifies staff that students may be vaping.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Wellness Center nurse Lynda Boyer-Chu holds a Juul vaporizer and cartridge she uses to help teach students the dangers of vaping, in her office at Washington High School in San Francisco, Calif, on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Wellness Center nurse Lynda Boyer-Chu holds a Juul vaporizer and cartridge she uses to help teach students the dangers of vaping, in her office at Washington High School in San Francisco, Calif, on Sept. 5, 2019. More school districts are purchasing vape detectors with funds they're receiving through settlements with the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs.
Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Student Well-Being Opinion Why Starting Can Be the Hardest Part of a Project. How to Get Motivated
Educators can turn to several research-backed ways to teach students time-management skills.
Johanna Peetz
3 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Load More ▼