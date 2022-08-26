4 Ways Schools Can Ease Students’ Separation Anxiety

Many children suffer the pangs of separation anxiety as they return to school, but some research suggests long months of pandemic-related quarantines and remote schooling has made the problem worse for some.

As many as 4 percent to 7 percent of children between ages 7 and 11, and 1.6 percent of adolescents suffer from separation anxiety disorder, according to a 2022 estimate from The Recovery Village , a network of rehabilitation centers.

While a few butterflies in the stomach are common on the first day of school, separation anxiety can become a full-blown mental disorder when “a person experiences excessive anxiety, fear, distress when separated from the closest person to whom he or she is attached (most often it concerns parents, grandparents or siblings),” according to research by Malgorzata Dabkowska, a researcher from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland, and Agnieszka Dabkowska-Mika from Innsbruck Medical University in Austria.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics , separation anxiety is considered a normal response in toddlers and younger children, but if it continues in older children, or prevents the child’s achievement of milestones such as going to school or playing with friends, the child may have separation anxiety disorder.

The thought of separation can lead to temper tantrums, a refusal to go to school, a fear of being alone, and physical symptoms such as headaches and stomachaches.



Impact of the pandemic on students with separation anxiety disorder

New research has found that the pandemic lockdown and the return to school after a long quarantine may cause difficulty in students when returning to an in-person setting.

According to Dabkowska and Dabkowska-Mika, the pandemic had a big impact on mental health worldwide, with an increase in “emotional outbursts, especially panic, avoidance, stigmatization and different types of fear,” including social anxiety and fear of death or getting isolated.”

The research found that pandemic-related stress also reduced parents’ ability to support their child emotionally, which further intensified their child’s separation anxiety as they were more likely to feel a lack of security.

“During the pandemic, children with separation anxiety who refuse to attend school may initially feel better [but] when the pandemic is over, avoidance behavior can worsen and prevent return to school after ending social isolation,” the researchers write.

Another study by researchers at Cardiff University’s School of Psychology and School of Medicine in the United Kingdom said that students’ fears of being exposed to the virus in school were often reinforced by parents and what they saw in the media, leading to students feeling increasingly anxious about their return to school.

“Children’s exposure to parental and media discussions about the risks of illness and death, coupled with the need to take precautionary measures, made children more aware of their bodily sensations and more concerned about getting ill and/or dying, perhaps giving rise to panic,” the research found.

Teachers and parents can help ease children’s fears about separating from loved ones to go back to school. Here are some of the coping strategies they suggest:

