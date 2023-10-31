3 Tips to Combat Chronic Absenteeism (Downloadable)

As schools work to help students catch up following historic slides in academic achievement, they’re facing a somewhat unexpected obstacle: A rise in chronic absenteeism.

Years of research suggest that students are less likely to skip class if they feel connected to their teachers and peers; if they feel welcome in school; and if they find their coursework relevant.

But more students have reported feeling less connected to their school communities since the onset of the pandemic, and districts across the country are facing a rise in chronic absenteeism, usually defined as students missing 10 percent or more of the school year for any reason.

The research is clear: The more time students spend in school, the better. So, avoiding unnecessary absences is a key piece of academic recovery. Here are some tips from EAB, an education consulting firm, shared during a recent webinar for superintendents and school district leaders.

