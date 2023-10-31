3 Tips to Combat Chronic Absenteeism (Downloadable)
School & District Management Download

3 Tips to Combat Chronic Absenteeism (Downloadable)

By Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker — October 31, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of teacher, student, school building.
iStock/Getty
As schools work to help students catch up following historic slides in academic achievement, they’re facing a somewhat unexpected obstacle: A rise in chronic absenteeism.

Years of research suggest that students are less likely to skip class if they feel connected to their teachers and peers; if they feel welcome in school; and if they find their coursework relevant.

But more students have reported feeling less connected to their school communities since the onset of the pandemic, and districts across the country are facing a rise in chronic absenteeism, usually defined as students missing 10 percent or more of the school year for any reason.

The research is clear: The more time students spend in school, the better. So, avoiding unnecessary absences is a key piece of academic recovery. Here are some tips from EAB, an education consulting firm, shared during a recent webinar for superintendents and school district leaders.

Click Here to Download the Guide

    Caitlynn Peetz
    Staff Writer Education Week
    Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
    Laura Baker
    Creative Director Education Week
    Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
