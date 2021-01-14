Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
1,000 Students, No Social Distancing, and a Fight to Keep the Virus Out
School & District Management

1,000 Students, No Social Distancing, and a Fight to Keep the Virus Out

By Denisa R. Superville — January 14, 2021 4 min read
Dixie Rae Garrison, principal of West Jordan Middle School, in West Jordan, Utah.
Dixie Rae Garrison, principal of West Jordan Middle School in West Jordan, Utah, would have preferred a hybrid schedule and other social distancing measures.
Courtesy of Dixie Rae Garrison
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

“It’s been a nightmare.”

That’s how Dixie Rae Garrison, the principal of West Jordan Middle School in Utah, describes the job of keeping everyone in the building safe during the pandemic.

Students and staff wear masks on campus. The school has three lunch shifts, with stickers on the benches so students know where to sit.

See Also

Dave Steckler, principal at Red Trail Elementary School in Mandan, North Dakota, got and recovered from COVID and has dealt with the logistical issues around staff and students who were infected.
Dave Steckler, principal at Red Trail Elementary School in Mandan, North Dakota, got and recovered from COVID and has dealt with the logistical issues around staff and students who were infected.
Tom Stromme for Education Week
School & District Management Collection Leading Through COVID-19: How 5 Principals Confronted Infection in Their Schools
January 14, 2021

But with nearly 80 percent of the students in school four days a week—about 1,000 students—physical distancing is nearly impossible.

“The plan that my district chose did not do anything to mitigate COVID other than [mandating] wearing masks,” said Garrison, who would have preferred a hybrid system instead of four-days-a-week of in-person classes or stricter social distancing measures.

“There is no way for teachers to physically distance in class.”

About 30 students had tested positive for the coronavirus through November. And when school dismissed for the Christmas break in mid-December, there were 20 active cases—all traced to exposure outside the school, she said. On a single day, 13 teachers were absent because they had either tested positive or were in quarantine.

“It’s a big catch-up game,” she said. “A kid gets sick. They take them to get tested. Four or five days later, they find out they’re positive. Usually, the kids have been in school for a few days before they’re worried about having COVID-19.”

Dixie Rae Garrison, principal of West Jordan Middle School in West Jordan, Utah.
Dixie Rae Garrison, principal of West Jordan Middle School in West Jordan, Utah.
Courtesy of Dixie Rae Garrison

The school dutifully checks students for coronavirus symptoms and sends them home if they have a cough or fever, Garrison said.

“But it’s not foolproof,” she said. “A lot of the kids are asymptomatic, where the whole family goes to get tested and find out that it’s a kid who has been in school the whole week.”

Just before the Thanksgiving break—when the district finally switched to online learning for two weeks—about 40 percent of the students who were supposed to be taking in-person classes were doing remote learning because they were at home on quarantine or because someone in their family was sick or had been exposed, she said. On the first day back from the break, Garrison was informed of four new possible positive cases, one staff member and three students.

“It’s very traumatic for the kids. It’s almost like being given a ... pink slip from school.”
Dixie Rae Garrison,

Along with the two assistant principals, Garrison creates a spreadsheet of every positive case. She has developed what she called “a monster sheet” with questions she asks students who test positive, including details like when they got sick, started showing symptoms, and were tested.

In recent weeks, the district also has asked principals to confirm reports of positive tests with the local health department.

“I’ve asked parents, ‘If you don’t mind, can you send me the positive results?” Garrison said. “That’s all the stuff we have to do on the front end to confirm a positive case.”

Garrison and her staff trace any contact from two days before the positive test. That requires notifying the teacher, getting the seating chart, checking the day’s attendance, and confirming that students were sitting in their assigned seats.

“We try to do it discreetly,” Garrison said. “We are trying to protect the identity of the individual who had the positive case. If you are in there measuring the tape around a desk, it’s clear [who is positive.]”

Under the policy in effect last semester, any student who had been within six feet of the infected student for an extended period was given a letter from the health department, asking them to quarantine. (Under a new state policy the quarantine is only required if the person had not been wearing a mask during the contact.)

In one case, the administrative staff had to break the news to 42 students in the auditorium. Parents were contacted to pick up their children, who would need to be quarantined.

“It’s very traumatic for the kids,” she said. “It’s almost like being given a ... pink slip from school.”

And despite administrators’ best efforts, there are some things they can’t control. Garrison has gotten calls from the local health department or the district nurse’s office notifying her that a student has tested positive days after the positive test.

“That’s very frustrating,” she said. “We would call that family and say, ‘Did so and so have COVID?’ They would say ‘Yes. We kept him home, but we did not think you needed to know.’”

That would set off a mad dash to find students possibly exposed to the infected child the last time he or she was in school.

Garrison praises her staff for doing everything it can to keep the school as safe as possible.

“We’ve had a very low case count, compared to other schools, and it was because we are enforcing the mask [mandate], and we were working like a fine-tuned machine with the sanitation procedures,” she said.

But she recognizes the toll those extra duties are taking on administrators and teachers alike and the cost of those distractions on everything from staff development to instruction.

“We want to get back to focusing on the teaching and learning,” she said.

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.
Related Tags:
Coronavirus Health Principals

Coverage of leadership, summer learning, social and emotional learning, arts learning, and afterschool is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

School & District Management ‘Spying’ on Teachers? District Accused of Scouring for Staff Flouting COVID-19 Safety
A Fla. district used social media posts of teachers partying, traveling, & maskless to undercut their union's argument for working remotely.
Scott Travis
4 min read
Image shows close up of a line art eye with a group of people silhouetted in the reflection of the pupil.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week (Images: filo/DigitalVision Vectors + Getty)
School & District Management Opinion Parents Berating Teachers? Making Decisions Without the Data? Advice for Principals
A year marred by COVID-19 has created new challenges for principals. Here are some answers.
Sharif El-Mekki
6 min read
Principal Advice SOC
Getty and Vanessa Solis/Education Week
School & District Management Student Mental Health and Learning Loss Continue to Worry Principals
Months into the pandemic, elementary principals say they still want training in crucial areas to help students who are struggling.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
Student sitting alone with empty chairs around her.
Maria Casinos/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion A Road Map for Education Research in a Crisis
Here are five basic principles for a responsible and timely research agenda during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robin J. Lake
4 min read
Two opposing sides reaching out to work together
J.R. Bee for Education Week
Load More ▼