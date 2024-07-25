Federal Video

Book Bans and Gun Control: 3 Minutes From Kamala Harris’ Speech to Teachers

By Jaclyn Borowski — July 25, 2024 2:51
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the American Federation of Teachers at their annual conference in Houston on July 25, 2024.
Education Week
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the American Federation of Teachers at the union’s convention in Houston on July 25. She contrasted her party’s desire to ban assault weapons with book bans that have proliferated around the country at the urging of conservative community members.

“Book bans in this year of our Lord 2024. Just think about it,” she told the crowd of about 3,500. “So we want to ban assault weapons and they want to ban books. Can you imagine?”

Here’s an excerpt from her message to educators.




