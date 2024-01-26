‘Why Doesn’t Everybody Want to Do This?': A New Teacher’s Midyear Reflection
Teaching Profession In Their Own Words

‘Why Doesn’t Everybody Want to Do This?': A New Teacher’s Midyear Reflection

By Elizabeth Heubeck — January 26, 2024 5 min read
Saxon Brown, a first-year teacher, leads his 9th grade honors English students through a lesson on To Kill A Mockingbird at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
Saxon Brown, a first-year teacher, leads his 9th grade honors English students through a lesson at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Saxon Brown possesses a rare combination of childlike idealism and old soul pragmatism. Both traits have come in handy to the first-year English teacher at Bel Air High School, a large school of about 1,500 students in a suburb north of Baltimore. The 22-year-old is far closer in age to his students than he is to his colleagues, most of whom range from 40 to 65.

Earlier this month, Brown spoke to Education Week about how he’s faring in his first year, which is widely seen as the start of the “make or break” period for new teachers. (Some statistics put the resignation rate of K-12 teachers in the first five years as high as 44 percent.) Brown shared all sorts of insights about his new career, like when he knew he wanted to be a teacher, what it’s like to teach students only a few years younger than him, and how he’s handling the challenges that all teachers grapple with—how to engage teenagers in big-picture academic themes when social media beckons constantly, how to manage his time given all the responsibilities that come with the job, and more.

The conversation, told below in his own words, was edited for length and clarity.

Both of my parents are teachers, so I guess you could say it’s sort of the family business. Because I attended the middle school where my parents taught, I would see the fun stuff about the job—after school, my parents talking to their colleagues, just hanging out. By the time I was out of elementary school I was, like, yeah, I know I want to do this.

When I told my parents, they were like: OK, that checks out. But at first, I think they were afraid that I was overly romanticizing teaching. But because I had two teachers in the house growing up, I saw not only the really great things about being a teacher but also the things that deter people from going into the job or that push people out after a few years. But so far, I love being a teacher.

When I was little, I used to play school. Now that I’m actually teaching, I still feel like I’m playing school. I’m having so much fun. I find myself thinking: ‘Why doesn’t everybody want to do this?’ I guess I’m just still in the honeymoon phase. I know there are complications to the job, but I haven’t seen most of that yet. It helps that my colleagues are so awesome.

A wall of quotes in Saxon Brown's class includes a few from the teacher himself including, "Saxon Brown, a first-year teacher, leads his 9th grade English students through a lesson on To Kill A Mockingbird at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
A wall of quotes in Saxon Brown's class includes a few from the teacher himself including, "English is awesome, that is why."
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week

I don’t know if I’m just green, but they really have it together. My department chair is right across the hall from me. On the first day of school I went to her, and, in almost a whisper, I was, like: ‘How do you take attendance?’ She is invaluable. I would fall apart if she was not there.

Long days, many responsibilities

I’m still figuring out how to manage everything. I have 150 9th grade students—four sections of honors English, two of general English. It took me three weeks to learn all their names. I’ve taken on a few other responsibilities beyond teaching; it’s fun, because it’s another way I get to know the kids. I’m the announcer for the boys’ basketball team. I’m also the student government adviser, and I play piano for the student choir. I get to work at 6:30 in the morning, and I’ll typically leave around 5:30 or 6:30 at night, but there are some nights I stay until 7:30 or 8.

I don’t mind staying late at school; I kind of like it. I can listen to Led Zeppelin as loud as I want in my classroom when no one’s around. But the second I’ve got to take work home; well, you don’t want to mix work and play. Most of what takes up my time is lesson planning. I want to plan a lesson where my student will say: ‘Oh, that was interesting.’

‘English class teaches you about you’

I love English. I know a lot of students hate English class, because it’s reading and it’s writing and it’s speaking, and it’s listening, and what 15-year-old wants to do any of those things? But I want my students to like English, and I’m going to do whatever ridiculous thing I can to maybe get them to see that some part of it—one text, one short story, one novel, one poem—was better than they expected it to be.

I often tell my students that English class teaches you about you. I’ve also told my students that there is nothing they could go through that some author hasn’t also been through and written about. Broken hearts, dying family members, growing up, being let down, literature has got you covered. And, if nothing else, English is a class about stories. It’s the same reason people binge-watch Netflix or go to the movies. We love being entertained.

Initially, it was surprising to see how many students are apathetic or are just intensely forgetful. But I’ve also learned that if you find something that students are interested in or really care about, they’ll work hard. And I do my best to make English literature entertaining. If I have a super interesting lesson, if I’m jumping on the desk wearing a King Arthur costume reciting poetry, students’ cell phones are generally not out.

A cell phone sits on a student's desk during Saxon Brown's 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
A cell phone sits on a student's desk during Saxon Brown's 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week

On cellphones: I hate ‘em! Some teachers collect them before class. I don’t; that’s not my style. But I do sometimes get a little frustrated. I’ll think, ‘I poured my heart and soul into this lesson plan and you’re on your phone!’ I’m definitely still navigating the technology piece.

Technology: How much is too much?

High school is so different now. When I was in high school, we didn’t have laptops. Everything was on paper. There was no Canvas [an electronic learning management system] or electronic records. I do a lot of stuff on paper in my class. I ask my students: ‘Does it bother you that you have to handwrite a lot of stuff in my class?’ They say they prefer to handwrite because, in other classes, they’re just on the computer the whole time. All students have a laptop in class. But for me, they’ll only open it up when we’re doing something that requires the technology. For the most part, during a discussion or a read-aloud, they don’t need their laptops.

I know I’m a kid teaching kids. And my students know numerically how close we are in age. But, they can’t even drive yet. I pay bills. I have been on public transportation by myself—normal adult things that they have no concept of yet. So even though my students know I’m 22, I think that they find that to be older than it actually is, which helps. But I do know English; I got my bachelor’s in it. That’s the thing that kept me sane, or grounded, in the beginning. I don’t necessarily know how to deliver the content in the most effective way yet, but I have my whole career to figure that out.

I think the people who say things like, ‘Oh, the future is doomed,’ probably are not in the classroom. Being a teacher definitely requires a certain degree of patience and understanding. Sometimes in class, I have to repeat myself 10,000 times. I could get frustrated when a student says about a book we’re reading, ‘This is boring.’ Or I could remember that he’s 14 or 15. And kids are going to act like kids.

Saxon Brown, a first-year teacher, leads his 9th grade honors English students through a lesson on To Kill A Mockingbird at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
Saxon Brown, a first-year teacher, leads his 9th grade honors English students through a lesson at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Fri., January 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Essential Strategies to Keep Teachers
Is teacher retention a puzzle in your school? Join our crucial discussion on coaching, support, & performance-based pay for sustainable solutions.
Content provided by engage2learn
Register
Tue., January 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Science of Reading: Supporting Educators with Effective Teaching Strategies
Science can guide reading instruction, but what about teacher support? Join our discussion on navigating the "science of reading" movement & empowering educators.
Register
Wed., January 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar The Bridgeable Math Gap: Lessons Learned from Dyslexia
Explore dyscalculia resources, tools, and solutions with a panel of expert educators. Shift paradigms, bridge gaps, make a difference.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession From Our Research Center Flu and COVID-19 Are Surging. Here’s How Educators Feel About Masking Now
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Only 3 percent of educators say they regularly wear a mask at school.
Madeline Will
4 min read
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., on Feb. 9, 2022.
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, in Central Falls, R.I., on Feb. 9, 2022. Mask-wearing among educators has fallen since the pandemic's beginning, but patterns differ based on the communities they teach in.
David Goldman/AP
Teaching Profession ‘Days Off Just Aren’t an Option’: Why Teachers Don’t Use Their Sick Days
Many say it’s more work to be absent, so it’s easier to show up sick.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Illustration of a diverse woman on a teeter board with a clock in one hand and a compass in the other.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories
Take a look back at what teachers told us were some of the most important stories of the year.
Stacey Decker
2 min read
Blue colorized illustration of a teachers table
Laura Baker/Education Week and Irina Strelnikova/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion Would You Tell a Student to Become a Teacher? It Depends
Opinions are divided on the messages we send young people about the teaching job.
Mary Hendrie
3 min read
Illustration of Elementary school teacher in his classroom with a textured gradient effect applied
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty + Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Load More ▼