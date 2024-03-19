In Defense of TikTok: A Teacher on the App’s Power to Build Connections

For teachers, TikTok has been a place of community where they can share ideas with each other, and lessons with a world outside their classrooms.

Emily Glankler, a high school history teacher in Austin, created her account, Anti-Social Studies, in 2020, two years after starting a podcast and Instagram account under the same name. As of this month, she has more than 500K followers and uses the platform to discuss how she approaches different lessons in her classroom, while also providing engaging and in-depth history lessons for the general public.

Here, she discusses her concerns around the legislation recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that would force a sale of the popular app, or result in its removal from app stores entirely. The legislation now awaits action in the U.S. Senate.