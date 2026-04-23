The Interview Topic That Could Trip Up This Year’s Job-Seeking Teachers

Hiring season is here, and job-seeking teachers preparing for interviews can expect to answer questions about their teaching practice—ranging from practical topics like organization and grading to broader questions about critical thinking and instruction.
But this recruiting season is likely to bring with it a set of questions on a topic relatively new to teachers: artificial intelligence. And how job candidates respond matters, say hirers.
Until recently, most teachers had received very little, if any, training on AI, but that is changing quickly. In 2023, 34% of teachers said they used AI “a little,” “some,” or “a lot,” according to national EdWeek Research Center survey data. By 2025, 61% of teachers surveyed reported using the technology in their work in some capacity.
At the same time, technology use in schools remains contentious. In a national survey of K-12 educators conducted earlier this year by the EdWeek Research Center, the majority of respondents agreed that technology use for school-related purposes has a negative impact on students’ social-emotional development, well-being, mental health, and behavior.
But AI is not going away. Advocates say it could reshape teaching, from streamlining grading to supporting lesson planning and differentiation.
So, teaching candidates should be prepared to answer questions about AI during the interview process.
We asked school administrators what they are looking for in candidates’ responses. Here’s what they said.
Note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.