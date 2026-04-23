The Interview Topic That Could Trip Up This Year’s Job-Seeking Teachers

Hiring season is here, and job-seeking teachers preparing for interviews can expect to answer questions about their teaching practice—ranging from practical topics like organization and grading to broader questions about critical thinking and instruction.

But this recruiting season is likely to bring with it a set of questions on a topic relatively new to teachers: artificial intelligence. And how job candidates respond matters, say hirers.

Until recently, most teachers had received very little, if any, training on AI , but that is changing quickly. In 2023, 34% of teachers said they used AI “a little,” “some,” or “a lot,” according to national EdWeek Research Center survey data. By 2025, 61% of teachers surveyed reported using the technology in their work in some capacity.

At the same time, technology use in schools remains contentious. In a national survey of K-12 educators conducted earlier this year by the EdWeek Research Center , the majority of respondents agreed that technology use for school-related purposes has a negative impact on students’ social-emotional development, well-being, mental health, and behavior.

But AI is not going away. Advocates say it could reshape teaching, from streamlining grading to supporting lesson planning and differentiation.

So, teaching candidates should be prepared to answer questions about AI during the interview process.

We asked school administrators what they are looking for in candidates’ responses. Here’s what they said.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

What AI questions do you ask teaching candidates?

For me, the question is not about their perspective on using AI in the teaching profession. It is, 'Can they lead students through a world where AI exists while maintaining rigor, integrity, and meaningful learning?' —Edwin Garcia, Jr., principal, Muhammad Ali School No. 23, Passaic, New Jersey We ask prospective candidates how they use AI in their practice for planning, student feedback, and other tasks. We also ask candidates how they promote the ethical and responsible use of AI in their classroom. For example, we ask: Can you give an example of when you have deemed it appropriate for students to use AI in a lesson or assessment? —Dana Mulligan, assistant principal at Woodland Regional High School in Prospect, Conn., and the 2026 Connecticut Association of Schools' Assistant Principal of the Year 1 / 2 Auto-rotating · click here to pause

Why do you ask teaching candidates about AI?

What I am really assessing is how they think as an educator in a rapidly changing environment. I am listening for three things: First, are they student-centered? Do they talk about how AI impacts learning, access, and equity, especially for multilingual learners and students with disabilities? Second, do they demonstrate instructional judgment? Can they distinguish between using AI to support learning versus allowing it to replace thinking? And third, do they show a growth mindset? —Edwin Garcia, Jr., principal, Muhammad Ali School No. 23, Passaic, New Jersey Ultimately, I'm always going to prioritize the hiring of happy/healthy humans. But I am looking to build a coalition of teachers able to model and lead learning for both colleagues and kids. I'm also wanting to add staff that sees and accepts that AI will eventually disrupt what and how we teach, especially as it begins to automate entry-level jobs current or near-future students may otherwise have filled. —Rob Reetz, principal, Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, Minn. What I am really listening for is not whether they are an expert in AI, but how they think about it. Their response gives me insight into their flexibility, their willingness to try new things, and their ability to adapt. Schools are constantly evolving, and we need educators who are open to growth and can navigate change in a thoughtful way. —Geoff Parks, principal of Andrada Polytechnic High School, Tucson, AZ. and 2026 Arizona Principal of the Year We are looking for educators who recognize that AI is not going away and who understand the importance of teaching students to use it as a tool rather than a replacement for learning. We also value candidates who bring creative and fresh ideas for integrating AI in meaningful ways, and who are willing to take thoughtful risks in trying new approaches in the classroom. Ultimately, a candidate's perspective on AI helps us gauge the candidate's willingness to grow, adapt, and meet the evolving demands of today's classrooms. —Genevieve Craig, assistant principal, Newcastle High School, Newcastle, Okla. and 2026 Oklahoma High School Assistant Principal of the Year When I interview teachers for positions, I ask two or three questions in each round about AI, to really make sure I know that someone is willing to dive in with us. —Anthony Salutari, Jr., principal at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Conn., and 2026 Connecticut Association of Schools High School Principal of the Year 1 / 5 Auto-rotating · click here to pause

Should teaching candidates with limited AI experience be worried about their job prospects?

They do not need to be experts, but they should show a willingness to learn, adapt, and engage with new tools responsibly. —Edwin Garcia, Jr., principal, Muhammad Ali School No. 23, Passaic, New Jersey A candidate does not need to have all the answers about AI. In fact, many strong candidates are still learning, just like the rest of us. What matters most is that they are open-minded, reflective, and focused on how tools, including AI, can support student learning rather than replace good teaching. At the end of the day, hiring decisions come down to the fundamentals. Relationships, instructional skill, classroom management, and a genuine commitment to students will always carry more weight. I would take a great teacher who is willing to learn over someone who is highly tech-savvy but lacks those core qualities. —Geoff Parks, principal of Andrada Polytechnic High School, Tucson, AZ. and 2026 Arizona Principal of the Year 1 / 2 Auto-rotating · click here to pause

What responses from teaching candidates regarding AI may signal a red flag?