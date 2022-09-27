Does Your School Really Need That Technology? 7 Questions to Ask
IT Infrastructure

Does Your School Really Need That Technology? 7 Questions to Ask

By Alyson Klein — September 27, 2022 3 min read
Illustration of tablet computer.
Francis Sheehan/Education Week and Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The number of educational technology products in schools exploded over the past two years, due in part to free trials from companies during the pandemic and billions in federal COVID relief cash.

Now ed-tech leaders around the country are taking stock of which tools their teachers are actually using, with an eye towards figuring out where to invest increasingly scarce tech dollars.

Heather Esposito, the technology coach for the Cherry Hill, N.J., school district, has been working through that process in her district. She suggests ed-tech leaders “really sit back and say ‘what is it about this platform? Is it fulfilling a need or solving a problem?’ And if it is, then it’s worth exploring,” she said. “If it’s not, then maybe your teacher is just caught up in the hype.”

Here are seven questions district and school leaders should ask when deciding whether a tech product is worth keeping or trying for the first time, according to educators and experts:

1. Does it meet state privacy laws, which have been changing around the country?

In most districts, if a tool uses student data without appropriate safeguards, it’s a no-go. Districts like Los Angeles Unified and Union County, N.C., track which companies have a data-sharing agreement with the district that ensures student and employee data is properly protected. If a product is not part of a data-sharing agreement, the district discourages educators from using it.

2. Does the technology have features that make it accessible to students who might struggle to hear or see, or have particular learning needs?

These features are becoming increasingly important and ed-tech companies are taking note. Features like closed-captioning or text-to-speech have become “table stakes” for some school districts who plan to use a tool with groups such as English language learners and students in special education, said Karl Rectanus, the co-founder and CEO of LearnPlatform.

3. Does it mesh with the district’s approach to teaching a particular subject?

In Union County, for instance, literacy tools need to be reviewed by the curriculum department to make sure they dovetail with the district’s approach to teaching reading. Products for other subjects can be vetted by the appropriate department too.

4. Does it replicate a tool the district already uses widely?

For instance, Esposito convinced her district’s middle schools to jettison their own tools for formative assessment in favor of one in place at both of the high schools, in part to make life easier for kids transitioning from one level to another.

See Also

edtech sept 2022 culling tools
F. Sheehan/Education Week and Getty Images
IT Management From Our Research Center Should It Stay or Should It Go? Schools Trim Number of Tech Tools They Use
Alyson Klein, September 21, 2022
8 min read

5. Will it work with the district’s hardware and software?

Interoperability may be the kind of techy word that makes teachers and even school leaders eyes glaze over, but it’s a necessary part of the picture when deciding if a tech tool is the right fit. Schools need to have ed-tech tools that can interact and share data with each other. Otherwise, things get very messy and confusing.

6. Do teachers like the ed-tech product?

Individual teachers—or even entire departments—can let school and district leaders know if they’ve found digital learning tools they are especially excited about. In the Cherry Hill, N.J., district, a few schools bought a virtual program after science teachers raved about how much more they were able to do with students using the tool.

7. Is there clear evidence to show that the technology helps improve student learning?

Teachers, principals, and school district leaders need to keep their eye on the goal of advancing students’ academic progress when they pick a learning tool to keep or try for the first time, Esposito said. “If a platform is not promoting increased student achievement, why are you picking it?” she asked. “Certain things are fun, they’re gimmicky, but gimmicks aren’t going to help students learn.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Tue., October 04, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Strategies for Improving Student Outcomes with Teacher-Student Relationships
Explore strategies for strengthening teacher-student relationships and hear how districts are putting these methods into practice to support positive student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure Internet on School Buses: FCC Eyes E-Rate Change to Expand Access
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel announced a proposal that would allow the use of federal E-rate funding for Wi-Fi in school buses.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
A Brownsville Independent School District bus acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot for students needing to connect online for distance learning at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in the Texas school system.
A Brownsville Independent School District bus acts as a WI-FI hotspot for students needing to connect online for distance learning on the first day of class Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the parking lot of the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center in Brownsville, Texas. The bus is one of 20 hotspots throughout the city to help students have access to their online classes as part of the remote start to the school year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP
IT Infrastructure Stopping Cyberattacks Is Top Priority for Ed-Tech Leaders. But Many Underestimate the Risk
Most K-12 district tech leaders rate common cybersecurity threats as just low or medium risk, survey shows.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Images shows a symbolic lock on a technical background.
iStock/Getty
IT Infrastructure Spotlight Spotlight on Infrastructure Modernization
This Spotlight will help you grasp the reality of school infrastructure, parent privacy concerns, watchdog recommendations and more.
IT Infrastructure The Infrastructure Bill Includes Billions for Broadband. What It Would Mean for Students
Students who struggle to access the internet at home may get some relief through $65 billion in funding for broadband, approved by Congress in the new infrastructure bill.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Chromebooks, to be loaned to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District, await distribution at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020.
Even as school-issued devices such as Chromebooks, shown above, have proliferated in the pandemic, many students still lack internet access at home, putting them at a disadvantage for completing homework assignments.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Load More ▼