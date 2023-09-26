Are Teachers Finding the Right Balance of Tech in Math Class? What They Think, in Charts
Are Teachers Finding the Right Balance of Tech in Math Class? What They Think, in Charts

By Arianna Prothero — September 26, 2023 1 min read
Image of someone doing math on a laptop
Whether it’s AI, Chromebooks, or adaptive assessments, math class must evolve to keep pace with developments in technology.

But with all these changes, do teachers feel that they and their peers are striking the right balance when it comes to incorporating technology into their math instruction?

Not relying too much or too little on tech—but just the right amount—can be a difficult equilibrium to reach and maintain. There are a lot of ways to get it wrong (see examples that teachers shared with Education Week here), but the majority of teachers say they’re confident that they are using the right amount of tech in their math instruction, according to the results from a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey conducted this summer.

Nearly a quarter, though, say they aren’t including enough tech in math class. And when it comes to using tech specifically to maximize student engagement and learning, teachers are less sure they have struck the right balance.

The following charts illustrate teachers’ views on how well they’re incorporating technology into math class and the quality of the tools they’re using.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

