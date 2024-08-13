Creating a Space for Students With Autism to Succeed

For students on the autism spectrum, summer can present a challenge as they’re away from the routines and accommodations of the school year.

A summer camp for children with autism at Texas State University works to address that. Students at the camp are paired 1-to-1 with students from the university who can meet their individual needs while enabling them to participate and engage in many traditional summer camp activities, like theatre, dance, and swimming.

For some campers, their attendance is part of an Extended School Year (ESY), an accommodation they receive after showing regression during long school breaks.

Here is a look at how this camp supports these campers, and tips for teachers looking to similarly support students on the spectrum.