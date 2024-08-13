Special Education Video

Creating a Space for Students With Autism to Succeed

By Lauren Santucci — August 13, 2024 3:40
AutismCamp Still 2 BS
Education Week
For students on the autism spectrum, summer can present a challenge as they’re away from the routines and accommodations of the school year.

A summer camp for children with autism at Texas State University works to address that. Students at the camp are paired 1-to-1 with students from the university who can meet their individual needs while enabling them to participate and engage in many traditional summer camp activities, like theatre, dance, and swimming.

For some campers, their attendance is part of an Extended School Year (ESY), an accommodation they receive after showing regression during long school breaks.

Here is a look at how this camp supports these campers, and tips for teachers looking to similarly support students on the spectrum.

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Gov. Tim Walz pauses before delivering his third State of the State address Sunday, March 28, 2021 from his old classroom at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minn.
In this March 8, 2017 photo, Logan Cole walks down a hallway decorated with signs supporting him and his school at West Liberty-Salem High School, in West Liberty, Ohio. Logan, who was shot twice by a fellow student at the high school on Jan. 20, was adjusting to his first full week back at school after spending 15 days in Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus fighting for his life and then eventually returning to school part-time.
