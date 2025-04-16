Teachers, This Newsletter Is for You

Teachers, we know you’re busy.

You’re juggling a lot—making sure students are learning and supporting their social-emotional needs. We get that staying up-to-date on education news and trends might not always be at the top of your to-do list.

We’re here to help. EdWeek’s Teacher Update newsletter is your one-stop shop for the news, insights, and perspectives you need to stay informed and feel supported.

Every Thursday morning, we’ll send you a carefully curated email with the week’s most relevant news stories, practical advice and solutions to common classroom challenges, and essays from teachers that are both thought-provoking and inspirational.

Plus, subscribers receive periodic special editions with research-based strategies and tips from teachers on timely issues—from the best ways to end the school year to the most effective classroom management practices.

Don’t miss another issue of the Teacher Update. Sign up now by entering your email below.