She Drew on Her Love of Soccer and Dolly Parton to Create Schools for Immigrants
English-Language Learners

She Drew on Her Love of Soccer and Dolly Parton to Create Schools for Immigrants

By Alyson Klein — March 06, 2023 3 min read
Afghan refugee students at Stough Elementary School learn how to play chess on April 1, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Pictured clockwise are U.S Chess Federation executive director Carol Meyer, Stough ESL teacher Cindy Linton and students Ahmad, Sadiqullah and Qudratullah. Stough Elementary School in Raleigh has been the educational home for some of the 1,200 people being relocated from Afghanistan to North Carolina.
Afghan refugee students at Stough Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., learn how to play chess last year with U.S Chess Federation executive director Carol Meyer, left, and Stough teacher Cindy Linton.
Keung Hui/The News & Observer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Growing up in Amman, Jordan, Luma Mufleh had an unusual role model: Dolly Parton. Watching Parton play a secretary who teams up with two coworkers to get the better of their bully of a boss in the 1980 movie “9 to 5" inspired Mufleh’s own sense of resilience as a young immigrant, and later an educator.

“That image of Dolly taking matters into her own hands and changing things really stuck with me,” Mufleh said in a keynote speech on March 6 at the SXSW EDU conference in Austin, which attracts educators from all over the world.

Mufleh eventually attended Smith College in Massachusetts, and then applied for asylum to remain in the United States. Mufleh is gay, which in her home country was “an offense punishable by death,” she told the audience. When her asylum request was granted, “I lost my family, my home, my country, but I gained my freedom.”

Mufleh ended up in Atlanta, where she started a patchwork of soccer teams for refugee children that she called “the fugees.” When she realized local public schools were not meeting her players’ academic needs, she opened a school of her own in a church basement. She sought to teach newly arrived students using the strategies that had worked for her when she came to study in the United States—along with a dose of Dolly Parton-style resilience.

Over time, Mufleh’s first school expanded to become the “Fugees Family,” a network of schools in Georgia and Ohio dedicated to refugee and immigrant education. Mufleh is now partnering with a district in Kentucky to help educate new arrivals, with more partnerships on the runway.

Here were some of her big takeaways for educating newcomers to the country, delivered in a speech that kicked off this year’s conference:

Luma Mufleh
Luma Mufleh

Be realistic. Don’t push for miracles

Mufleh found that many in education were looking for the classic “rags to riches story,” where a child who faced “war and famine and violence” in their home country was able to overcome those obstacles through hard work.

But without the right supports, that meant some of the children on her soccer teams were “being placed in algebra even though they did not add,” she said. “Kids who couldn’t recognize any letters of the alphabet were asked to read Shakespeare. Kids were being passed through the school system, not because they were learning but because administrators and educators didn’t know what to do with them.”

At Mufleh’s schools, teachers emphasize the fundamentals of numeracy and literacy, even if a student’s age dictated that they should be learning more advanced content. The effort paid off, with students mastering two or three years of learning in a single school year, she said.

Kids who couldn't recognize any letters of the alphabet were asked to read Shakespeare. Kids were being passed through the school system, not because they were learning but because administrators and educators didn't know what to do with them.
Luma Mufleh, founder of Fugees Family, Inc.

Arts and physical education are must haves, not extras

At Mufleh’s schools, all students get to play soccer, learn martial arts, and do art. That imperative grew out of Mufleh’s soccer coaching experience. She found that “belonging to a team made quiet kids loud. It made scared kids brave. It helped kids who’d armored themselves with anger open up and laugh and smile,” she said.

What’s more, she added, “there’s study after study that shows arts and athletics do incredible work in healing trauma. Arts and athletics are multi-sensory. So you don’t need a language to participate in them. You can create incredible pieces of art without knowing a word of English.”

Why can't we take time to teach people so they don't get humiliated or bullied or made fun of. We can make the welcome mat a little longer, a little softer and gentler.
Luma Mufleh, founder of Fugees Family Inc.

It’s OK to give English learners a safe space

Mufleh’s model separates new arrivals from native speaking peers while they work to master English. “When we explain our model, you know, a lot of people say, ‘well, it’s segregation,’” she told the SXSW EDU crowd. “And it is, in a way. We’re segregating the students temporarily, for them to feel safe, for them to feel academic success. You can’t throw someone into the ocean when they don’t know how to swim. They need to be around others like them to learn the basics and learn how to swim. And then we won’t have so many people drowning every day. We see success in women’s colleges and HBCUs where that space is super important for people. Yet for English language learners across the country, we’re so scared of doing it.”

American culture may baffle new arrivals

Back in Jordan, when sharing food, it’s common to “double dip,” Mufleh said. But here in the United States, it’s generally considered rude and unsanitary, as Mufleh learned here as a college student. Later, Mufleh watched her soccer players try to wrap their minds around American customs like trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Helping students learn to navigate these differences is part of educating English learners, Mufleh said. “Why can’t we take time to teach people so they don’t get humiliated or bullied or made fun of,” she said. “We can make the welcome mat a little longer, a little softer and gentler.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Immigrants

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., March 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How Culturally Responsive Leadership Leads to Student Success
Discover how to create a learning environment where all students feel valued and supported, and how to accelerate learning for English learners and students of color.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners The English Learner Population Is Growing. Is Teacher Training Keeping Pace?
English learners are one of the fastest growing student groups in the country, but not all teachers are prepared to best support them.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
A multiracial group of elementary school students sitting at a table in a classroom.
kali9/E+
English-Language Learners Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Supporting English Learners?
Answer 7 questions about supporting English Learners.
English-Language Learners Q&A Why Recruiting Bilingual Educators Works
Natalie Griffin has helped her Texas district more than double its bilingual teaching staff.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Natalie Griffin, Executive Director of Special Programs for Mineral Wells ISD, pictured on December 20, 2022.
Natalie Griffin is the executive director of special programs for the Mineral Wells school district in Texas.
Nitashia Johnson for Education Week
English-Language Learners Photo Essay PHOTOS: When Support Starts at the District Office
EdWeek photographer Natashia Johnson reflects on her day with Natalie Griffin, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Inside the mobile book bus on Dec. 20, 2022.
Natalie Griffin, the executive director of special programs for the Mineral Wells school district, in Mineral Wells, Texas, has directed more resources, including a mobile book bus, to help English learners.
Nitashia Johnson for Education Week
Load More ▼