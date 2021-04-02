As you know, this blog is set up so readers can send in questions to me, and then I invite guests to contribute 400- or 500-word responses, as well as shorter reader comments.

I know a lot of educators, and, in fact, many have already contributed responses to questions for the fall.

However, there are a far greater number of talented educators I do not know. Every year, I put out a public invitation to readers who might want to answer some questions.

If you are are currently working as an educator in a K-12 school and feel that you can write well, I’d love to invite you to write a 400- to 500-word response to one of those upcoming questions.

If you’re interested, please send me an email at lferlazzo@epe.org that provides:

* Your name, what you teach, where you teach, and how long you’ve taught

* The areas of education where you think you are particularly qualified to give advice (ed-tech, math, classroom management, etc.)

Two to four sentences would be sufficient.

Then, I’ll send you some questions to choose from and invite you to write a response to one or more of them by July 1. I’ve done this activity for the past seven years and have published all the contributions I received as a result of my invitation (though I can’t offer a guarantee that I’ll publish what you write).

I would need to hear from you by April 15, or you need to be one of the first 30 educators responding to this request—whichever comes first.

Unfortunately, I can’t offer any financial compensation to contributors.

I look forward to hearing from you.