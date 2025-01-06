Any of us in the classroom—or connected to it in some way—clearly see the need to support our students’ mental health.

Here are nine strategies to do just that.

‘An Acute Concern’

Ron Berger has nearly 50 years of experience in education, 28 of them as a public school teacher. He is the author of a collection of books on education and has been instrumental in developing EL Education’s foundational practices, deeply embedding his belief in the transformative power of high-quality student work into the organization’s vision for teaching and learning:

I parked my truck in a school parking lot recently and had to walk around a large ambulance to get up the steps to the front door. I greeted the principal and asked if everything was OK. “Another mental health crisis,” she said sadly. “Our third this year. I don’t know what’s going on.”

In my 48 years working in public education, I have never seen conditions as challenging for students’ mental health as these. This issue is an acute concern for all the schools and districts I am privileged to collaborate with.

There are alarming data that support my concerns. Last year, the American Psychological Association described the situation in this way in their Trends Report :

“In the 10 years leading up to the pandemic, feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness—as well as suicidal thoughts and behaviors—increased by about 40% among young people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System . ‘We’re seeing really high rates of suicide and depression, and this has been going on for a while,” said psychologist Kimberly Hoagwood, PhD, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. ‘It certainly got worse during the pandemic.’”

The CDC also reports that during the pandemic, 29 percent of U.S. high school students had a parent or caregiver who lost their job, 55 percent were emotionally abused by a parent or caregiver, and 11 percent were physically abused (Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey—United States, January–June 2021, CDC ).

There is a wide range of reasons for this issue and no single strategy to address the problem. Every student in crisis has a different story. But to offer one piece of advice, I would say this: The schools I admire most in their care for struggling young people take the same approach:? They do everything they can to address the issue upstream to prevent a crisis, cultivating relationships and a community of care and support, rather than focus only on saving students downstream who feel they are drowning.

Supporting Students Upstream

Everything depends on relationships. Students who are well-known and cared for by the adults in the building and by their schoolmates have much less risk of emotional and mental health problems. From the APA Trends Report:

For example, school connectedness—the degree to which young people feel that adults and peers at school care about them and are invested in their success—is a key contributor to mental health. Youth who felt connected during middle and high school have fewer problems with substance use, mental health, suicidality, and risky sexual behavior as adults (Steiner, R. J., et al., Pediatrics, Vol. 144, No. 1, 2019). is he quoting directly from the report? if so, let’s put regular quote marks before “For” and after adults”

It is also just common sense; if students feel valued and respected for who they are, they are much more likely to thrive. However, knowing students well and supporting their belonging, purpose, and agency in school is not simply the result of kind educators with good intentions. It requires intentional, explicit school and classroom structures and practices that must be a daily priority. And that is not easy to do.

Although parents are deeply concerned with the social, emotional, and mental health of their children, family priorities are not reflected in school accountability metrics. The singular measure by which our society judges schools—test scores of basic skills in two subjects—is so narrow that schools often feel forced to focus on test preparation at the expense of a healthy learning environment based in strong relationships.

Structures and practices that cultivate positive student identities and relationships in school take time and commitment. They require explicit priority in staffing, scheduling, and instructional practices. For example, schools may prioritize nursing and counseling services in their staffing model to make sure that all students have easy access to therapeutic support before things get too difficult.

Schools may prioritize close family-school partnerships in which parents from all backgrounds are welcomed in the school, play key roles in the school, and where home visits are a regular practice, not simply conducted in crisis situations. Schools may also prioritize relationship-building structures that strengthen student identity and belonging, such as buddy programs, mentor programs, adventure programs, service programs, and advisory programs (e.g., morning and closing meetings in elementary school, small daily advisory meetings in secondary school).

The schools that I work with, through partnerships with EL Education, use a daily advisory program called Crew . Every morning, elementary and secondary students circle up with a Crew leader to check in on their social, emotional, and academic health; get support where needed; and engage in relationship-building initiatives. Students engage in courageous conversations about issues at home and in their broader lives. Students hold each other accountable for being their best selves, supporting each other, and not disrespecting, excluding, or bullying each other.

All of the structures and practices that support a healthy school community that prioritizes student belonging and positive identity are not enough to catch every mental health problem. Crises will still occur, and schools need to be ready to act effectively and compassionately in those situations. But when we support all students carefully upstream, fewer students downstream will feel that they are drowning.

‘A Multi-Faceted Approach’

Craig Aarons-Martin is CEO of CCM Education Group and focuses on leadership, innovation, equity, belonging, and thriving in education:

As a prekindergarten through 5th grade principal and later as a superintendent and executive director of a P-8 school in Boston, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible impact that focusing on students’ mental health can have. Over nearly two decades, I’ve developed strategies that have proved effective in various settings. Here are some of the best ways I’ve found to support students’ mental health, along with resources that can help implement these strategies.

1. Explicit Instruction of Social-Emotional Learning:

One of the most effective ways to support students’ mental health is through explicit instruction in social-emotional learning skills and strategies. Schools must incorporate daily doses of SEL, making it an integral part of the curriculum. This involves setting aside dedicated time focused on student well-being. During these sessions, students can learn to manage emotions, set positive goals, show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. For resources, I recommend exploring the CASEL Guide to Schoolwide SEL .

2. Creating Community and Nurturing Relationships:

Building a sense of community within the school is essential. Schools should organize activities that foster strong relationships among students, teachers, and staff. This can be achieved through classroom sessions or restorative circles that provide a platform for students to voice their opinions, share their experiences, and feel heard. These circles help manage conflicts and empower students to advocate for themselves and develop self-efficacy. The Urban Assembly’s Resilient Scholars Program offers great resources on building these relationships.

3. Representation in Curriculum and Staff:

It’s crucial for students to see themselves reflected in the curriculum and their educators. A diverse teaching staff that includes BIPOC, queer, trans, and immigrant individuals can provide students with role models they can relate to. Representation in the curriculum and staff helps students feel seen and understood, fostering a sense of belonging and acceptance. For strategies on inclusive education, check out the Learning for Justice website .

4. Comprehensive Support Systems:

Students benefit greatly from a continuum of care that extends beyond the classroom. Schools should employ counselors, clinicians, and in-home therapists to provide holistic support. This approach ensures that students have access to the necessary resources and guidance from the moment they wake up until they return home. Constant communication and support for students in the margins are critical to their mental well-being. The American School Counselor Association offers valuable resources and professional development opportunities for creating these support systems.

5. Growth Mindset Campaigns:

Promoting a growth mindset within the school environment can significantly impact students’ attitudes toward learning and personal development. Celebrating growth over performance or perfection encourages students to embrace challenges, learn from mistakes, and persist in the face of setbacks. This mindset fosters resilience and a love for learning, contributing to a positive school culture. For resources, the Mindset Works website provides excellent materials on implementing growth mindset principles.

6. Parent and Community Engagement:

Building strong partnerships with parents and the community is vital for supporting students’ mental health. Schools should engage in regular communication with parents, providing them with tools and strategies to support their children’s well-being at home. Additionally, involving community organizations can enhance the support network available to students, creating a more comprehensive approach to their mental health. The National PTA has resources for fostering parent and community engagement.

7. Providing Voice and Agency:

Empowering students by giving them a voice in their education and well-being is crucial. Providing opportunities for students to express themselves and make decisions about their learning fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility. This agency helps students develop confidence and the skills needed to navigate their relationships and challenges effectively. The Student Voice organization provides resources and support for amplifying student voices.

In conclusion, supporting students’ mental health requires a multifaceted approach that includes offering explicit SEL instruction, creating a sense of community, ensuring representation, providing comprehensive support systems, promoting a growth mindset, engaging parents and the community, and empowering students with voice and agency. By implementing these strategies and utilizing the resources available, schools can create an environment where students thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.

Taking Care of Teachers

Renee Jones was the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She teaches AVID and 9th grade English at Lincoln High School. Follow her on Twitter @ReneeJonesTeach:

Before every flight you take, we hear we need to put on our own oxygen tanks before we can put the masks on our loved ones.

The same goes for our classrooms. We have to figure out how to take better care of our educators.

If we know that relationships are the single most impactful strategy in the classroom, why are we not holding the same standard to support and take care of our educators? How can we expect our teachers to establish, maintain, and hold meaningful relationships with our students if we are not doing the same to establish, maintain, and hold relationships with them?

