Nuanced Accountability Would Help English Learners. New Research Shows How
English-Language Learners

Nuanced Accountability Would Help English Learners. New Research Shows How

By Ileana Najarro — February 08, 2024 5 min read
The child is studying the alphabet.
Germanovich/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Federal accountability measures under the Every Student Succeeds Act include the outcomes of English learners in evaluating schools for improvement. That’s both in terms of the students’ English-language proficiency progress and their test scores in math and English/language arts.

However these accountability measures don’t factor in the quality of services English learners receive. As a result, states and districts miss out on useful context, researchers say. For instance, if English learners at a given school are showing low scores on math and ELA assessments, is that a reflection of the quality of academic instruction at the school, or does it reveal something about the English-language-acquisition support students receive?

A new report from the Migration Policy Institute, with researchers from California State University Northridge and the University of California San Diego, offers suggestions for how states can approach federal accountability data in a more nuanced way to ensure English learners are accessing high-quality academic and linguistic instruction.

Examples of a more nuanced analysis would include looking at schools’ resources, how many specialized teachers are on staff, and whether there is a bilingual program.

“That kind of information is really what I think is most useful to states who are providing guidance to districts, to districts who are trying to learn what’s most effective, and to families and parents and community members as they’re trying to select programs for kids,” said Megan Hopkins, an associate professor in the department of education studies at UC San Diego and a co-author of the report.

Studies recommend changes to accountability data analysis and indicators

The new report consists of findings from both a quantitative and qualitative study completed by 2023.

In the quantitative study, researchers used state-level ELA, math, and English-language-proficiency data from Hawaii and Ohio to look at potential changes to the statistical models states use in their accountability systems. (These states were already being studied for a separate federal grant study.)

Past research has found a connection between students’ English-language proficiency and academic outcomes. Researchers in this quantitative study suggest that states revise their statistical models to something in which academic growth-expectations of English learners consider their English-language proficiency. This would help policymakers better evaluate the quality of academic and linguistic instruction in schools.

In the qualitative study, researchers conducted focus groups and interviews across 18 states with state and local education agency staff, members of community advocacy organizations, and parents of English learners to get a sense of what nonacademic indicators should be included in accountability measures.

Attendance data are a more common nonacademic indicator that states use for accountability, but they don’t say much about what is going on inside schools, said Julie Sugarman, the associate director for K-12 education research at the Migration Policy Institute.

Hopkins and Sugarman, who together led the qualitative study, found strong consensus among various stakeholders in terms of what indicators they believe are most important when trying to assess the quality of English learners’ education:

  • Program models, as in are schools taking a bilingual or English-only approach to instruction,
  • Access to qualified teachers,
  • Student participation in educational opportunities, such as gifted and talented programs or a seal of biliteracy,
  • And family engagement, such as some kind of survey to measure how well schools and families communicate with each other.

The researchers also heard from families and community members that they are not getting information on these indicators now, even if some schools already have the data on hand. It means districts have an opportunity to better present data and make that information accessible to more stakeholders, Sugarman said.

Hopkins added that stakeholders participating in the qualitative study were less interested in using nonacademic indicators as another tool to identify schools in need of remediation under accountability.

Stakeholders want these indicators reported and assessed at the state level to help states guide districts and offer resources that will ensure high-quality services for English learners.

How changes to accountability measures can happen

The idea of modified or nuanced accountability systems isn’t necessarily new.

Kerstin Carlson Le Floch, a managing researcher at the American Institutes for Research, who specializes in state accountability policies and was not involved in the new study, points to some states that started parallel accountability systems for alternative schools. In these cases, states continue to hold alternative schools accountable under ESSA but offer other measures to help the public be more aware of additional indicators that describe the quality of education at these schools.

“Similarly, states could say, ‘We’re going to go ahead and develop alternatives, or a tailored accountability system structured around English learners that can include more nuanced measures,” Le Floch said.

Some of the indicators proposed in the new report involve data that schools already collect, Le Floch added, such as teacher qualifications, though currently states review that data more under the goal of monitoring, not accountability.

While Le Floch acknowledges that changing statistical models and incorporating new indicators for accountability might be a heavy lift for some states, she hopes it’s something they can consider worthwhile to at least look into.

She also hopes that moving forward, any reauthorization of federal accountability measures would return to holding districts, in addition to individual schools, accountable for the outcomes of English learners. That was the model used under the No Child Left Behind Act. Her rationale is that in cases where schools have relatively small numbers of English learners, the individual schools might not have the capacity to address those students’ needs nor be held accountable, but a districtwide systemic response, and aggregated district data, could help.

Hopkins also hopes that with the U.S. Department of Education’s office of English language acquisition now in control of federal dollars for supporting English learners, it could help with a technical-assistance center through which staff can work with districts to develop data infrastructures and systems that will enable them to collect new indicator data in a way that is manageable and accurate.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English-Language Learners Do Immigrant Students Help the Academic Outcomes of U.S.-Born Peers? One Study Says Yes
Schools and districts across the country have recently been reporting larger numbers of immigrant student enrollment, researchers say.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Eric Parker teaches a class NW Classen High that has immigrant students and he has a flag representing each, which is a way to make them feel welcome, Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Eric Parker teaches a class NW Classen High that has immigrant students and he has a flag representing each, which is a way to make them feel welcome, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. In a study published in the Review of Economic Studies last year, researchers analyzed population-level school records and birth records from Florida to measure the impact of immigrant students on U.S.-born peers’ academic outcomes.
Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP
English-Language Learners Federal Funding for English Learners Has a New Home. What Do Educators Hope This Means?
$890 million in Title III grants moved to the federal office of English language acquisition in December.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Billy Lopez and Indica Beckham read together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo., on Nov. 26, 2018. The Carthage School District, along with three other Missouri districts, is participating in a $2.6 million five-year grant project that seeks to bolster its English Language Learners program. The grant will provide ELL training to teachers in the Carthage, Kansas City Public, Bayless and Columbia school districts.
Billy Lopez and Indica Beckham read together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo., on Nov. 26, 2018. The Carthage School District, along with three other Missouri districts, is participating in a $2.6 million five-year grant project that seeks to bolster its English Language Learners program.
Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP
English-Language Learners Timeline: The U.S Supreme Court Case That Established English Learners' Rights
Fifty years ago the landmark Lau v. Nichols case set the stage for federal English-learner policy.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
High school English teacher Puja Clifford sits below signs posted on a wall in her classroom at San Francisco International High School in San Francisco on April 19, 2016. The school accommodated migrant students by rewriting young-adult novels at a basic level to spark the newcomers' interest in reading.
High school English teacher Puja Clifford sits below signs posted on a wall in her classroom at San Francisco International High School in San Francisco on April 19, 2016. English learner education, including for migrant students, has evolved over the last 50 days after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case.
Jeff Chiu/AP
English-Language Learners How a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court Case Still Influences English-Learner Education
Fifty years ago Lau v. Nichols required schools to provide language support to English learners to ensure access to public education.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
High school teacher Tara Hobson talks with a student in the school cafeteria at San Francisco International High School in San Francisco on April 19, 2016. Some districts have gone to extraordinary lengths to accommodate migrant students, who often come to join relatives, sometimes escaping criminal gangs or extreme poverty. San Francisco International High School rewrote young-adult novels at a basic level to spark the newcomers' interest in reading.
High school teacher Tara Hobson talks with a student in the school cafeteria at San Francisco International High School in San Francisco on April 19, 2016. The quality of education for English learners, including migrant students in San Francisco, has evolved over the last years in part due to landmark civil rights Supreme Court decision.
Jeff Chiu/AP
Load More ▼