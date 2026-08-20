How Is an IEP Different From a 504 Plan? At-a-Glance Guide
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How Is an IEP Different From a 504 Plan? At-a-Glance Guide

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Gina Tomko — August 20, 2026 1 min read
A paraprofessional assists a student in a special education program fill out a ballot during an Election Day lesson at Watkins Elementary on Nov. 4, 2025, in Wylie, Texas.
A paraprofessional assists a student in a special education program in filling out a ballot during an Election Day lesson at Watkins Elementary on Nov. 4, 2025, in Wylie, Texas. Determining the supports students with disabilities need to succeed in school starts with deciding whether they will be best served by an individualized education program or a 504 plan.
Angela Piazza/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
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Ensuring proper support in school can make or break a student’s educational experience.

For students with disabilities, one of the most important steps to establishing those supports—and making sure they’re implemented with fidelity—is crafting either an individualized education program (IEP) or a 504 plan.

While both IEPs and 504 plans are designed to ensure students with disabilities can access the same coursework and educational experiences as their peers, they are different in terms of which students and conditions they serve, the services they can provide, and how progress is tracked.

Here’s an at-a-glance breakdown of the key differences educators should be aware of between IEPs and 504 plans.

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Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

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