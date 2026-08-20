How Is an IEP Different From a 504 Plan? At-a-Glance Guide

Ensuring proper support in school can make or break a student’s educational experience.

For students with disabilities, one of the most important steps to establishing those supports—and making sure they’re implemented with fidelity—is crafting either an individualized education program (IEP) or a 504 plan.

While both IEPs and 504 plans are designed to ensure students with disabilities can access the same coursework and educational experiences as their peers, they are different in terms of which students and conditions they serve, the services they can provide, and how progress is tracked.

Here’s an at-a-glance breakdown of the key differences educators should be aware of between IEPs and 504 plans.