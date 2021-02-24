How I Fell in Love With Black History
Social Studies Opinion

How I Fell in Love With Black History

By LaGarrett J. King — February 24, 2021 1 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Falling in love with Black history was a life-long process for Dallas high school social studies teacher and department chair Jania Hoover. In conversation with LaGarrett J. King, she discusses the class that awoke her to “the possibility that we were even worthy of study” and how that realization has informed her high school teaching career.
Black joy must be a central part of changing the current failure of Black history education: Not only do we not talk about Black people enough in history, but when we do, it’s often only through the lens of pain and oppression. Hoover offers concrete advice for how to build your own content knowledge in order to bring that Black joy into the classroom.

LaGarrett J. King
LaGarrett J. King is the Isabella Wade Lyda and Paul Lyda Professor of Education and the founding director of the Carter Center for K-12 Black history education at the University of Missouri’s College of Education.

Events

Thu., February 25, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Recruiting and Retaining a More Diverse Teaching Workforce
We discuss the importance of workforce diversity and learn strategies to recruit and retain teachers from diverse backgrounds.
Content provided by EdWeek Top School Jobs
Register
Mon., March 01, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Boosting Teacher and Student Motivation During the Pandemic: What It Takes
Join Alyson Klein and her expert guests for practical tips and discussion on how to keep students and teachers motivated as the pandemic drags on.
Register
Tue., March 02, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Holistic Approach to Social-Emotional Learning
Register to learn about the components and benefits of holistically implemented SEL.
Content provided by Committee for Children
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Principal
Meredith, New Hampshire
Inter-Lakes School District
Elementary Principal
Washington State
Wenatchee School District
Principal
Meredith, New Hampshire
Inter-Lakes School District
Elementary Principal
Washington State
Wenatchee School District
Load More ▼

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion How Can White Teachers Teach Black History? Six Things You Need to Know
For white teachers to engage students in learning Black history, we must question everything about the way we teach and learn in schools.
Daniel P. Tulino, Greg Simmons & Brianne R. Pitts
5 min read
Opinion 021021 23Tulino Black History Education 1249854966
Vanessa Solis/Education Week & RyanJLane/iStock/Getty<br/>
Social Studies Lawmakers Push to Ban '1619 Project' From Schools
Three states' bills are fanning the flames of the decades-long debate over how to teach American history.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
Collage of an American Flag.
Collage: Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
Social Studies Opinion The Need for Media Literacy and Civics Education Isn't Just for Students
Lately, people have been calling for students to learn more civics education. Unfortunately, it may be the adults who really need it.
Peter DeWitt
1 min read
Image shows a speech bubble divided into 4 overlapping, connecting parts.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty and Laura Baker/Education Week
Social Studies Opinion Black History Is About More Than Oppression
Why can't we get Black history education right? Education professor LaGarrett J. King shares six principles.
LaGarrett J. King
5 min read
Portraits of Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, Amiri Baraka, and Nikki Giovanni
AP Photos and Getty
Load More ▼