Young people act on the history they have been taught. The recent midterm elections remind us that the teachers who tell that history in full, without flinching, are the ones who prepare our children to lead.

On Nov. 3, 2026, North Carolina voters sent Roy Cooper to the U.S. Senate, making him the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 2008. Three weeks earlier, on the first day of early voting, more than 100 students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro walked to the polls.

The Guilford County election board had denied the two campuses early voting sites. So, they marched about 45 minutes in a record-breaking October heat wave. A week later, hundreds more gathered for a second student march to the polls , signaling the strength of their commitment to political change.

Greensboro, the county seat, has seen the power of student activism before—and the importance of teachers in preparing those students. In 1960, four Black freshmen from A&T sat down at the “whites only” Woolworth’s lunch counter and asked to be served. Within days, hundreds of university and high school students had joined the protest.

Three of those four freshmen who kicked off the Greensboro sit-in movement in 1960 had attended Dudley High School. Years later, one of their Dudley teachers, Nelle Coley, explained that the sit-ins grew out of an education that had taught them not to accept segregation: “We had been teaching those kids those things all along.”

My home city of Philadelphia carries its own shame when the right to protest was met with excessive state force. Seven years after the Greensboro sit-in, thousands of public school students walked out of their schools and marched to the city’s board of education with a list of 25 suggested changes to the school curriculum. Near the top of that list were student requests for Black history in the curriculum and more Black teachers in their classrooms.

While the student leaders negotiated inside with the schools superintendent, the police commissioner led officers in riot gear against the protesters outside. Fifty-seven people were arrested, and 22 were seriously injured . Children were beaten for asking to learn their own history from teachers who looked like them.

The pain those children endured was not in vain . In 2005, Philadelphia became the first big-city district to require an African American history course to graduate. When announcing the Black history mandate, officials drew a straight line from the walkout.

In The Wretched of the Earth, his seminal exploration of resistance movements, political philosopher Frantz Fanon wrote, “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.” Every generation of Black students in this story did something brave, and every one of them had been taught something first.

Ms. Coley and her teacher colleagues taught the Greensboro Four. Community organizers like Baba Mjenzi Traylor, one of the founders of the elementary school I attended , spent months ahead of the 1967 protest preparing those students for life—not just the walkout. Somebody had to teach the students who marched to the polls last month that their vote was worth a 45-minute trudge through the heat.

Teaching those lessons remains an uphill battle and can be particularly dangerous for Black educators.

On Oct. 22, the Philadelphia school district announced its plan to overhaul its social studies curriculum. The announcement came a day after a Republican-led U.S. congressional committee released a report accusing the district of training students to be “far-left activists” from as early as 2nd grade . The committee, which was ostensibly investigating charges of antisemitism, denounced specific lessons on climate activism, economic policy, and slavery.

Ismael Jimenez, the local Black educator who led the work on the now-maligned curriculum, is now fighting in court to save his job . The 1967 students marched so that their own community would have a say in what Philadelphia schools teach. That homegrown curriculum will now be handed over to national experts.

History, taught in full, tells young people they come from those who refused. It tells them that the right to vote, to demonstrate, to learn, and to speak was won by students their age.

If we strip that history out and vilify the teachers who have the bravery to engage with these complex subjects, we raise young people who think the world was handed to them as it is. They have no idea it can be changed.

The students of 1967 asked for two things in one breath: Black history curriculum and Black teachers. Both demands remain as urgent now as they did 59 years ago.

Students who see themselves in their teachers and learn the complete accounting of Black history grow into the engaged citizens our democracy depends on. And a Black student who has one Black teacher by 3rd grade is 13 percent more likely to enroll in college . Two Black teachers: 32 percent.

To the students in Greensboro: Keep marching and bring a classmate. To the teachers in Philadelphia and everywhere else: Keep teaching the whole story. To everyone reading this: Help us put the next Nelle Coley in front of every student.

Onward.