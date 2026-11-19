A draft of a long-awaited update to Florida’s K-12 science standards omits most direct discussion of evolution and doesn’t include the phrase “climate change” at all, leaving educators there concerned their students will receive an incomplete education.

The draft is also voluminous —spanning about 1,000 pages of standards and clarifications, compared to the current set, which is fewer than 100 pages long. That could make it difficult for teachers to cover all included concepts in a cohesive manner, teachers said.

The state’s education officials have said the standards—which the state’s board of education will consider at its Dec. 16 meeting—will eliminate what they call ideological bias from science classes. Their claims rekindle a perennial debate about evolution that animated discussions the last time the state updated its science standards, in 2008, and that has recurred periodically for a century throughout the United States.

“I’m aghast,” said David Campbell, a retired Florida science teacher who, in 2008, helped draft the standards still used in schools . “I thought we’d pretty much settled this.”

Balancing breadth and depth in science standards

Writing science standards is challenging. Creators must address the breadth of scientific concepts—from the layers of the earth to the transfer of energy—while also encouraging depth through discovery and understanding the unique process ofscientific inquiry, in which a hypothesis is generated, tested, and refined.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have adopted the 2013 Next Generation Science Standards, which were developed by a coalition of 26 states. Those standards emphasize “cross-cutting concepts” like cause and effect and practices, like analyzing data to answer questions. They were informed by a framework developed by the National Academies that encouraged a focus on big ideas and discovery rather than rote memorization.

Some have criticized the NGSS , saying that they put an emphasis on skills at the expense of content knowledge and that there aren’t enough instructional materials available to effectively carry them out.

Every state except Florida has science standards partly informed by the National Academies framework, according to an analysis by the National Science Teaching Association.

The Florida state education department said the proposed standards are “content-rich, coherent, and grounded in facts and evidence” and will help students learn to develop reasoning skills and explain phenomena. The learning objectives are coded to show how themes of energy and matter, earth and space, and life science build on each other grade by grade.

State leaders also claimed the proposed standards are free from ideological influence, though they did not explain specific concerns of bias in the current standards.

“Science begins in wonder, not in ideology,” Florida Commissioner of Education Henry Mack said in a September press release. “The classical tradition taught that nature is intelligible because it is ordered—that the book of creation can be read by reason. Florida’s new science standards will form students who observe carefully, reason rigorously, and treat the natural world as something given to be known, not invented.”

A spokesperson for the state’s education department did not respond to questions about Mack’s statement or how the proposed standards were created. But Mack sought to explain his statement in an Oct. 1 social media post that said he is not “smuggling a Sunday-school lesson into Biology I.”

When I say nature is ordered, and that the “book of creation” can be read by reason, I am not smuggling a Sunday-school lesson into Biology I. I am making a claim every working scientist already lives by: the world is intelligible. It has a structure that can be observed, measured, modeled, and—when the evidence requires it—explained differently tomorrow. That assumption is not theology. It is the condition of science. “Order of creation” is a metaphor for that intelligibility. I am not advocating religious influence in the standards. I am opposing the opposite error: treating nature as a prop for adult ideology, or treating wonder as something to be talked out of children by leftist zealots. — Henry Mack (@HenmackIII) October 1, 2026

A fight over evolution that dates back decades

Florida’s current standards mention climate change directly, asking students to explain conditions that contribute to it, describe how it changes ecosystems, and detail consequences for biodiversity.

Before 2008, the state’s standards only mentioned evolution through euphemisms like “change over time.” As part of the drafting committee, Campbell, the now-retired science teacher, championed a rewrite that called evolution “the organizing principle of life science” that is supported by multiple forms of evidence. The inclusion sparked some pushback from advocates for teaching creationism in schools, and state officials later updated the draft to include “the theory of” in front of “evolution.”

The proposed rewrite omits such broad statements.

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The new draft high school benchmarks mention animal evolution only once, calling on students to “analyze how evolutionary processes contribute to the diversity, adaptation, and distribution of marine organisms.” But evolutionary concepts are included in some clarification statements. For example, a standard related to genetic mutations includes a clarification that says instruction should include that “there are beneficial mutations which can lead to evolution and adaptation.”

At all grade levels, the standards and included clarifications mention topics related to evolution, even if they rarely mention the subject directly. In 7th grade, for example, a clarification mentions that the earth is 4 billion years old, a statement that contradicts the teachings of some creationists. In 1st grade, the standards call for students to learn about how animals of today are different from those of the past.

Climate change is handled in a similar way. An 8th grade standard, for example, calls for students to “evaluate anthropogenic impacts on Earth’s systems and strategies for sustainability.”

Climate change emerged as a sticking point in the 2010s , in part because that topic was included in the shared Next Generation Science Standards. Several states softened or attempted to alter language about rising temperatures due to human activity.

Important concepts like evolution and climate change should be included in a direct, coherent manner, said Glenn Branch, the deputy director of the National Center for Science Education, an organization that campaigns for full discussions of the subjects in science classes.

“Students ought to know what scientists are talking about when they talk about evolution and climate change,” he said. “There are these snippets of relevant ideas [in the proposed standards], but overall the presentation of evolution and climate change is fragmentary and confusing.”

