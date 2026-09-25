Algebra in 8th Grade: 4 Things to Know About Access and Achievement

State and school district efforts to improve math instruction have added new fuel to long-running debates about when students should take Algebra 1.

For students, the decision isn’t as simple as deciding whether to schedule the course in 8th or 9th grade.

Some middle school students don’t have access to the course until high school , and others aren’t aware of their ability to succeed in more advanced math courses.

For schools, getting students into algebra early is a priority so that they can take more advanced-math courses that follow in high school, which in turn can set the stage for more rigorous college coursework needed for many STEM careers. But funneling unprepared students into the class too early can set them back.

Here are four things to know about efforts to improve early access to Algebra 1.

About 3 in 5 8th graders have access to Algebra 1 in their schools.

For many students, taking Algebra 1 in 8th grade isn’t even an option because their schools don’t offer it, the testing company NWEA found in a November 2025 analysis.

Researchers examined coursetaking patterns of 162,000 8th graders across 22 states during the 2023-24 school year, relying on data from schools that participate in NWEA’s incremental computerized assessments, known as MAP. About 58% of schools in that sample offered Algebra 1 to 8th grade students. The rest didn’t have the course as an option.

The analysis also found disparities in which students had access to the course in middle school: Schools where at least 75% of students were eligible for free or reduced-price meals and those that were majority Black or Latino or in rural areas were less likely to offer Algebra 1 than those that were lower-poverty, majority white or Asian schools, or in suburban or urban settings.

Percentage of middle school students with access to algebra by location and demographics of the school district

DATA SOURCE: “Unequal access to eighth-grade algebra: How school offerings and placement practices limit opportunity,” NWEA, 2025.

Many qualified 8th grade students with access to Algebra 1 fail to take it.

Even when their schools offer Algebra 1, many qualified 8th grade students fail to take it, NWEA found in a more recent report, released in August.

Researchers reviewed a national sample of 50,000 students’ 7th grade scores on math MAP tests from the 2023-24 school year. They sought to determine whether students met a “readiness” cutoff score associated with a 50% probability of later scoring proficient or higher on a state algebra end-of-course test.

Then, the researchers compared each student’s readiness results with their scores on the MAP algebra test in 8th or 9th grade, whichever year they took the class.

One in 4 students in 7th grade in the sample were ready to take Algebra 1 in 8th grade, researchers found. Among those who met the readiness benchmark and had access to Algebra 1 in middle school, though, about a quarter opted to delay until 9th grade.

That gap has led an increasing number of states and districts to enact policies that require schools to automatically enroll 8th grade students in Algebra 1 if they score at grade level on state math tests. The policies allow students to opt out with parental permission, rather than requiring them to opt in.

Twenty-two states have passed laws or implemented new policies related to math education since 2022, according to an Education Week analysis. Of those states, 10 will require schools to adopt automatic-enrollment policies.



Student access to algebra, and readiness, doesn’t guarantee course immediate course enrollment

DATA SOURCE: “Getting algebra placement right: Expanding opportunity and strengthening preparation,” NWEA, 2026.

Among high-achieving 8th graders, Black students are the least likely to be enrolled in algebra.

High-achieving Black students are less likely than their peers to enroll in Algebra 1 in 8th grade, NWEA found in its 2025 analysis.

Researchers analyzed coursetaking patterns for 8th grade students who scored in the top 20% on math tests. Of this group, 84% of Asian students and 68% of white and Latino students took Algebra 1 in 8th grade. Only 60% of Black students took the class.

Equity advocates say qualified students fail to take advanced courses because they face such often invisible hurdles as biases in teacher referrals, poor awareness of what courses are available, or a lack of education about why it’s important to take higher-level math classes in high school.

Policymakers hope auto-enrollment policies will address some of those hurdles by setting a uniform threshold for identifying students and eliminating human factors that can lead to inconsistencies.

Portion of high-achieving 8th graders enrolled in algebra

NOTE: Data rounded to the nearest 5%. Each figure represents 5%, or 1 of 20.

DATA SOURCE: “Unequal access to eighth-grade algebra: How school offerings and placement practices limit opportunity,” NWEA, 2025.

For struggling students, merely delaying algebra does not improve achievement.

For students who aren’t academically prepared to take Algebra 1 in 8th grade, simply delaying the course for a year may not be enough to improve achievement.

In their August analysis, NWEA researchers compared students’ 7th grade MAP math scores to their later scores on the MAP algebra test in 8th or 9th grade—whichever year they took the class.

Students who scored in the bottom half on 7th grade MAP tests had roughly the same scores in Algebra 1, whether they took it in 8th or 9th grade, the analysis found.

That outcome suggests that interventions to address struggles with key math concepts, like fractions, should start much earlier than middle school, the report said.

Of the 22 states that have approved math laws or policies since 2023, 13 set new requirements to assess students’ math skills, typically in early-elementary school; 11 will require schools to establish intervention plans to address any gaps identified, Education Week’s tracker on state math policy found.

