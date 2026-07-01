A Charter School Finds ‘Looping’ Strategy Benefits Youngest Students
Early Childhood Video

A Charter School Finds ‘Looping’ Strategy Benefits Youngest Students

By Marvin Joseph & Yi-Jo Shen — July 01, 2026 1 min read
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Capital City Public Charter School, the first parent-founded charter school in the nation’s capital, takes a unique approach to early learning. Three- and 4-year-olds share a classroom. This “looping” benefits both younger and older learners. The 3-year-olds lean on their older peers for guidance. The 4-year-olds get to share what they know. The arrangement prepares all the students to embrace the school’s mission, which highlights critical thinking, a joy of learning, and social justice advocacy.

Marvin Joseph
Visual Operations Manager Education Week
Marvin Joseph is the visuals operations manager for Education Week who oversees the photography and video department.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

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