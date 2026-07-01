A Charter School Finds ‘Looping’ Strategy Benefits Youngest Students

Capital City Public Charter School, the first parent-founded charter school in the nation’s capital, takes a unique approach to early learning. Three- and 4-year-olds share a classroom. This “looping” benefits both younger and older learners. The 3-year-olds lean on their older peers for guidance. The 4-year-olds get to share what they know. The arrangement prepares all the students to embrace the school’s mission, which highlights critical thinking, a joy of learning, and social justice advocacy.