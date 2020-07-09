Professional Learning Communities
Learn about how teachers use professional learning teams to share their expertise and improve their teaching skills
School & District Management Principals Find Creative Ways to Carve Out Teacher Collaboration Time
Collaboration needs time and intent. How three principals manage that for their teachers
School & District Management Opinion School Leadership Can Feel Painfully Lonely. It Doesn’t Have To
Here are three ways I’ve learned to stave off the isolation of being a principal.
Professional Development How a District Stopped Relying on 'One-and-Done' Professional Development
As its population of English learners grew, a district invested in coaching and co-teaching.
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Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
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This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Join an expert panel to explore strategies for building collaborative PLCs, overcoming common challenges, and using data effectively.
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This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Join K-12 leaders as they share strategies for aligning curriculum, assessment, and instruction to support all learners.
Professional Development Teachers Set the Agenda for This Math PD Program. So Far, They Like the Results
Inviting teachers to set the professional learning agenda "shouldn't be radical," said one of the project's leads.
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This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Explore the transformative power of PLCs! Learn how to ask meaningful questions, analyze student data, set data-driven goals, collaborate, and cater to all learners.
Professional Development Opinion Educators Want to Connect With Colleagues. Learning Networks Offer That Opportunity
Educators need to up their learning, as well as connect with colleagues near and far. Here's how one group made that happen.
Teaching Profession Opinion Teachers Don't Need More Self-Care. They Need Self-Efficacy
Several structural barriers leave many teachers feeling unable to achieve their professional goals. Here are 3 ways to start fixing that.
Professional Development Opinion Revisiting Educator Collaboration: We Should Think Differently About How We Form Teams
Effective teams need to consider three essential elements, which are highlighted in this blog.
School & District Management Opinion Teachers Praise These School District Decisions
Team building and collective decisionmaking create a better school environment for staff and students alike.
School & District Management Opinion It's Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests
Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student's success.
Professional Development 5 Ways for Principals to Turn Crisis Into Professional Development
School leaders offer advice on developing the mindset and habits to learn the lessons left by challenges like the pandemic.