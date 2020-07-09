Professional Learning Communities

Learn about how teachers use professional learning teams to share their expertise and improve their teaching skills
Then new principal Krystal Hardy (in pink jacket) ends a meeting with teachers and staff called 'morning circle' with a pep rally huddle at Sylvanie Williams College Prep elementary school, on January 16, 2015 in New Orleans. Hardy spends most of her time out of her office mentoring teachers and staff and spending time with the children. She is the face of the new type of principal. Fifty percent of the children here started the year below grade level in reading and math. The goal is to help them catch up and keep making progress.
Principal Krystal Hardy (in pink jacket) ends a meeting with teachers and staff with a pep rally huddle at Sylvanie Williams College Prep elementary school, on Jan. 16, 2015, in New Orleans. While teachers want to find ways to learn from each other, principals get creative to find time for collaboration.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via AP
School & District Management Principals Find Creative Ways to Carve Out Teacher Collaboration Time
Collaboration needs time and intent. How three principals manage that for their teachers
Olina Banerji, July 6, 2026
4 min read
A leader isolated on a floating dock in the center of an empty expanse.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Canva
School & District Management Opinion School Leadership Can Feel Painfully Lonely. It Doesn’t Have To
Here are three ways I’ve learned to stave off the isolation of being a principal.
Nicole Forrest, May 19, 2026
4 min read
Two teachers meet at a table in an office with their instructional coach.
Olga Dietz and Glenda McKinney meet with coach Jenna Davis (center) at Mt. View Elementary School in Antioch, Tenn. Dietz and McKinney, teachers of English learners, co-teach kindergarten classes with general education colleagues. Regular coaching is one element of what research has shown makes professional development effective.
William DeShazer for Education Week
Professional Development How a District Stopped Relying on 'One-and-Done' Professional Development
As its population of English learners grew, a district invested in coaching and co-teaching.
Ileana Najarro, May 18, 2026
8 min read
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
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Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
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Professional Development Webinar Inside PLCs: Proven Strategies from K-12 Leaders
Join an expert panel to explore strategies for building collaborative PLCs, overcoming common challenges, and using data effectively.
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Thu., January 23, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
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School & District Management Webinar How District Leaders Align Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction for Student Success
Join K-12 leaders as they share strategies for aligning curriculum, assessment, and instruction to support all learners.
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Professional Development Teachers Set the Agenda for This Math PD Program. So Far, They Like the Results
Inviting teachers to set the professional learning agenda "shouldn't be radical," said one of the project's leads.
Sarah Schwartz, January 7, 2025
6 min read
Wed., August 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
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Professional Development Webinar PLCs in Action: How K-12 Leaders Raise the Bar for Success
Explore the transformative power of PLCs! Learn how to ask meaningful questions, analyze student data, set data-driven goals, collaborate, and cater to all learners.
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Mike Nelson facilitating a group of educators at a leadership conference
Mike Nelson facilitating a group of educators at a leadership conference
Peter DeWitt
Professional Development Opinion Educators Want to Connect With Colleagues. Learning Networks Offer That Opportunity
Educators need to up their learning, as well as connect with colleagues near and far. Here's how one group made that happen.
Peter DeWitt, August 17, 2023
5 min read
Illustration of a female feeling confident over a checklist.
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion Teachers Don't Need More Self-Care. They Need Self-Efficacy
Several structural barriers leave many teachers feeling unable to achieve their professional goals. Here are 3 ways to start fixing that.
Sarah Caroleo, April 20, 2023
5 min read
Forming Teams
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Professional Development Opinion Revisiting Educator Collaboration: We Should Think Differently About How We Form Teams
Effective teams need to consider three essential elements, which are highlighted in this blog.
Ann Mausbach & Kim Morrison Kazmierczak, February 28, 2023
5 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Teachers Praise These School District Decisions
Team building and collective decisionmaking create a better school environment for staff and students alike.
Larry Ferlazzo, October 31, 2022
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
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School & District Management Opinion It's Time to Debunk the Myths About Standardized Tests
Professional learning communities can help crack the code to measuring a student's success.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 7, 2022
13 min read
Chicago Teachers Union members and hundreds of supporters march through the Loop to call for the Chicago Board of Education to vote to end a $33 million contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Chicago Teachers Union members and supporters march in June 2020, calling for the Chicago Board of Education to vote to end a $33 million contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Professional Development 5 Ways for Principals to Turn Crisis Into Professional Development
School leaders offer advice on developing the mindset and habits to learn the lessons left by challenges like the pandemic.
Arianna Prothero, November 2, 2021
8 min read