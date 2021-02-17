White House Unveils New Money to Aid COVID-19 Testing in Schools, But Says More Is Needed
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states.

Federal

White House Unveils New Money to Aid COVID-19 Testing in Schools, But Says More Is Needed

By Evie Blad — February 17, 2021 2 min read
Image of a coronavirus test swab.
The White House announced new money to help schools test students and staff for COVID-19, but it said more aid is necessary to scale up those efforts.
E+
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

White House officials announced a new effort Wednesday to expand COVID-19 testing in schools , but they said even more more funding would be necessary to fill the need.

Through the new, $650 million effort, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will work with the Department of Defense to create “regional coordinating centers” to help boost lab capacity, members of the administration’s coronavirus response team said.

The centers will essentially serve as matchmakers, identifying labs that have the ability to process more tests and pairing them with schools and congregate facilities like homeless shelters that have unmet testing needs, said Carol Johnson, the testing coordinator for the White House response team.

See Also

Schools tilegrid
School & District Management Interactive Map: Where Are Schools Closed?
July 28, 2020
2 min read

“While this funding will serve only as a pilot until [President Joe Biden’s relief plan] is enacted, we want to work quickly to help get support underway in these priority settings,” she said during a Wednesday press briefing.

Public health officials have said broader testing efforts could help schools ensure safe in-person learning during the pandemic.

Some large districts, like New York City schools, regularly test random samples of students and staff to monitor for potential virus transmission in buildings and to ensure that their mitigation strategies are successful.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that weekly testing of students and staff can be helpful tool, especially in areas with high rates of COVID-19 in surrounding communities.

But many schools can’t afford such testing or don’t have the resources to coordinate with labs.

Johnson said the new effort will serve as “a bridge” to help meet some of those needs until Congress considers Biden’s broader relief package.

The White House announced two other related efforts Wednesday: $815 million to ramp up domestic production of testing supplies, and $200 million to help detect and trace emerging variants of the virus that may be more contagious.

The American Rescue Plan, Biden’s proposed coronavirus relief package, would provide $50 billion for a “massive expansion of testing” that would include increased use of rapid tests, expanding lab capacity to process tests faster, and aid to schools and local governments to carry out testing programs.

Schools could also spend some of the federal relief money they’ve received through previous relief bills on testing and other mitigation efforts.

The Trump administration provided 100 million rapid tests to states last year to help with efforts to reopen schools. But epidemiologists say schools need more tests conducted more frequently.

Public health experts hope ongoing development and production of rapid tests that can be processed without lab equipment will make testing efforts far more accessible for schools in the future.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.

Events

Thu., February 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated and Engaged
Join experts to learn how to address teacher morale, identify students with low engagement, and share what is working in remote learning.
Register
Fri., February 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supporting Immigrant-Origin Students and English-Learners
Join EdWeek for a lively discussion as we dig into research on ways to support immigrant-origin students and English-language learners.
Register
Mon., February 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Build a Transformative K-12 Device Strategy for 2021 and Beyond
As administrators plan for 2021, it is critical to build a long-term technology solution through high-performance devices and digital tools.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Academic Data Analyst
United States
K12 Inc.
CCLC Program Site Director at Federal Heights Elementary
Thornton, CO, US
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
CCLC Program Site Director
Thornton, CO, US
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Program Manager, State Solution Delivery
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Load More ▼

Read Next

Federal Miguel Cardona Takes Key Step Forward in Drama-Free Senate Committee Vote
President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Education has moved closer toward clinching the job.
Andrew Ujifusa
1 min read
Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the nomination on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the nomination on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP
Federal Is Biden Lowering the Bar for What 'Reopening Schools' Means?
Comments by the White House press secretary Feb. 9 raise questions about the Biden administration's ambitions concerning in-person classes.
Andrew Ujifusa
5 min read
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 9, 2021.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 9.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Federal Opinion 'Data' Has Become a Dirty Word to Public Education Advocates. It Doesn't Have to Be
Political scientist Jeffrey R. Henig describes how the Biden administration can reject test-score obsession and strengthen public schools.
Jeffrey R. Henig
5 min read
Opinion 23Henig planning future 1206435418
Anastasia Usenko/iStock/Getty<br/>
Federal Education Department Details New Survey to Explore COVID-19's Effects on Students
A first-of-its-kind federal data collection will give updates on in-person schooling and other education indicators related to the pandemic.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Image of coronavirus and data.
Getty
Load More ▼