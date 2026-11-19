Five years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Link believed her daughter was unfairly getting a failing grade in Advanced Placement Government at her Texas high school.

The pandemic-related move to remote learning had opened many parents’ eyes to school practices, and Link was worried about what she was seeing.

She was concerned about assignments that lacked teacher directions or required materials that students couldn’t access at home. Test retake opportunities were limited to students with two or fewer absences, and even then, students’ grades were docked for missing the initial test.

“All parents got the windows of the classroom peeled back, and more concerns arose as a result of getting that front-row seat,” said Link, a former K-12 teacher and administrator who was an associate dean at the University of Houston-Downtown at the time.

Link and her daughter were worried about the poor grade’s implications for her college aspirations and goal of attending medical school. Link persisted and eventually reached an agreeable resolution with the district.

Link, now an associate professor of teaching and leadership at the University of North Dakota who studies classroom assessment, did not resort to a lawsuit. Yet, some parents have done just that over their children’s grades, with some recent cases emblematic of parental pushback to school practices and policies in general that has intensified in recent years, as The Wall Street Journal reported in a recent story .

As parents have gone down that route, however, they have often discovered that courts tend to be reluctant to second-guess purely academic decisions. They may get involved if they determine there’s been a violation of students’ due-process rights or discrimination.

The Journal’s story highlighted two recent lawsuits against the Palo Alto, Calif., school district: One involved a 3rd grader’s lowered grade stemming from alleged playground misbehavior; the second involved a teacher’s charge that a student had impermissibly relied on artificial intelligence for a paper, with even the opportunity to redo the assignment resulting in a lower final grade for the class.

The parent in the AI-related case recently dropped his suit. The case involving the playground behavior is pending.

Pushback on grades is tied to their high stakes

Parental pushback on grades is a common experience for teachers.

About 4 in 10 teachers in a fall 2023 EdWeek Research Center survey reported receiving pressure from parents and students to change grades in the past year. Affluent parents were more likely to exert that pressure, the nationally representative survey of 1,500 teachers showed, raising concerns about equity and fairness in student grading.

“Grades are supposed to be a reflection on what a student has learned and what skills they have,” said John Malloy, the senior vice president for the Center for Leadership and Learning at AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

“But what starts to happen when people become very concerned about how that grade might impact future possibilities, it becomes less about the student’s learning in some cases and more about that destination. And when that happens, it becomes emotional.”

Supreme Court urged ‘great respect for faculty’s professional judgment’

While parent legal challenges to student grades may have seen a slight spike recently, they are not altogether new.

One type of grade dispute that has made it to court concerns whether the right student has been named valedictorian.

In 2009, a Kentucky state court rejected a family’s challenge to a high school’s final class rankings in which the parents argued school officials failed to properly account for their daughter’s weighted courses, leaving her ranked fourth instead of first. As a result, they argued, she was subjected to “humiliation, embarrassment and ridicule by the actions of the faculty and staff because of her failure to be named class valedictorian.”

In 2005, two legal scholars at the University of Georgia studied cases involving grade-related challenges, which they grouped in three general categories—challenges to grade reductions based on lack of attendance, those in which academic sanctions resulted from lack of attendance caused by suspensions, and grade reductions based purely on disciplinary matters.

The scholars, John Dayton and Ann Dupre, found that in half of the 18 published opinions they examined, “courts generally expressed a need for judicial deference concerning academic judgments” or otherwise found the plaintiffs’ claims unproven or trivial.

In nine cases in which judges ruled in favor of parents and students, they found that the school’s actions were contrary to state law, arbitrary, or in violation of the student’s due-process rights.

“Federal and state courts have attempted to distinguish between academic and disciplinary issues, granting broad deference to purely academic judgments, and requiring less due process than would be required for disciplinary decisions” in grading, the authors concluded in the paper .

They noted that the U.S. Supreme Court had not ruled in any case of a parental challenge to a K-12 student’s grades but had issued two decisions stemming from higher education involving students challenging their dismissal from academic programs over grades. Both decisions voiced support for granting deference to colleges for academic decisions.

“When judges are asked to review the substance of a genuinely academic decision, … they should show great respect for the faculty’s professional judgment,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for the court in one of those cases, Regents of University of Michigan v. Ewing , from 1985. “Plainly, they may not override it unless it is such a substantial departure from accepted academic norms as to demonstrate that the person or committee responsible did not actually exercise professional judgment.”

Dayton, a professor and department head at the University of Georgia’s college of education, said he did not think much had changed in the years since his 2005 paper in how courts view grading disputes.

“When grades are based on academic judgments, they are essentially unappealable, i.e., a judge won’t regrade an essay, substituting the judge’s evaluation for the faculty member’s evaluation,” Dayton said via email. “If a plaintiff can’t show evidence of unlawful discrimination or violations of laws or policies, the grade will stand.”

He stressed that schools and colleges themselves are empowered to change an instructor’s grade for a student based on a valid reason, such as bias, error, or a policy breach. But they may not do so for an improper reason, such as a personal favor or athletic eligibility, Dayton said.

Advocating better and fairer grading policies

Link of the University of North Dakota is a proponent of fairness in grading, and she has written papers and articles urging school districts to stop using disciplinary sanctions as a factor in grades. Some grading models, such as equity-based and standards-based grading , either don’t include student behavior in grades at all or award students marks for behavior, attendance, homework completion, and other nonacademic factors separately from grades that solely reflect academic mastery.

Courts, and society more generally, “expect grades to represent students’ knowledge and skills in a given area,” Link said. “Accurate grades are meant to mean achievement in that class. Mixing behavior into the grade blurs matters.”

Link also recommends that school districts provide clear scoring rubrics that accurately state what students have to do to earn particular grades, providing consistency in their grading policies. And she calls for regular auditing of teachers’ gradebooks to check for anomalies such as a high percentage of failing grades in a single class.

Link said she and her daughter spent much time and energy tussling with the AP Government teacher, as well as school administrators, over the grade they perceived as unfair.

“Even an average grade for AP could take her out of the running” for top honors and the colleges of her choice, Link said.

In the end, her daughter received a passing grade. She is now in her first year of medical school.