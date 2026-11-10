Washington State Sued Over Newly Approved Trans Student-Athlete Ban
Law & Courts

Washington State Sued Over Newly Approved Trans Student-Athlete Ban

By Daniel Beekman, The Seattle Times — November 10, 2026 2 min read
The Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Nov. 10, 2026.
The Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Nov. 10, 2026. Opponents of a ballot initiative that passed last week that will ban transgender girls from girls' school athletic teams have sued the state, alleging the measure violates state law and Washington's state constitution.
Jay Beiler/Dreamstime via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Seattle

Opponents of Washington state Initiative 638 are suing in an attempt to block the ban on transgender girls in girls’ school sports from taking effect.

Attorneys for Legal Voice, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, and Pacific Law Group said they filed a lawsuit against the initiative Monday night on behalf of the state teachers’ union, a Seattle nonprofit, and a number of student-athlete parents. The state of Washington is the defendant.

Voters approved I-638 in the Nov. 3 election with about 56% of the vote. Supporters argued that the initiative would ensure fairness in girls’ sports. Opponents called it discriminatory and harmful against transgender and cisgender girls.

See Also

Masaki Yoshikawa phone banks for Let's Go Washington, a group backing Washington State Initiative 638, which would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in Bellevue, Wash.
Masaki Yoshikawa phone banks for Let's Go Washington, a group backing Washington state's Initiative 638, which would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, on Oct. 19, 2026, in Bellevue, Wash. The measure was one of four on state ballots Tuesday concerning transgender student-athletes.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
States Trump's Education Agenda Gets a Boost on an Otherwise Punishing Night for the GOP
Mark Walsh, November 4, 2026
5 min read

The lawsuit says school sports are an essential part of public education in Washington, including for transgender students.

It argues that I-638 discriminates against all girls and infringes on their privacy by requiring them to verify their sex before they can play school sports. It also argues that the initiative discriminates against transgender girls by excluding them from girls’ sports.

The lawsuit accuses I-638 of violating provisions of the state constitution related to privacy, equal rights, and the right to equal education. It also accuses the initiative of violating state antidiscrimination laws.

Filed in King County Superior Court, it asks a judge to rule against I-638 and stop it from taking effect Dec. 3 as scheduled.

The plaintiffs are the Washington Education Association teachers’ union, the nonprofit TransFamilies, and multiple Washington parents.

“Washington educators are committed to fair and welcoming schools where all students can thrive,” Washington Education Association President Janie White said in a statement. “This new requirement is in direct conflict with the state’s paramount duty to educate our children without discrimination.”

Sports give young people “a place to make friends and be part of a team,” added Adrien Leavitt, staff attorney for the ACLU of Washington.

“Initiative 638 seeks to deny transgender girls those opportunities,” Leavitt said. “We will fight to stop this law from taking effect and prevent this needless attack on youth in our state.”

See Also

Becky Pepper-Jackson prepares to throw a discus Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, W.VA.
Becky Pepper-Jackson prepares to throw a discus on April 7, 2026, at Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, W.Va. Jackson's challenge of a West Virginia law barring transgender girls from girls' athletic teams ended up before the Supreme Court, which upheld the state's law. Now, the court could take on the question of whether Title IX requires that transgender athletes be excluded from teams that match their gender identity.
John Raby/AP
Law & Courts Trump Says Title IX Excludes Trans Girls. The Supreme Court Could Weigh In Next
Mark Walsh, October 9, 2026
7 min read

The initiative was advanced by Let’s Go Washington, a political action committee sponsored by Redmond hedge fund manager Brian Heywood.

Opponents of I-638 “can raise lawsuits about protecting girls’ sports all day, but their true colors are showing” because they’re “willing to undermine democracy” to get their way, Darren Littell, executive director of Let’s Go Washington, said in a statement Tuesday.

“The vast majority of Washington state voters agree that girls should have their sports and spaces protected,” Littell added. “We look forward to the attorney general defending the law.”

The state attorney general’s office defends the state in lawsuits against it.

“When a new law is passed by the people or the Legislature, our role is to ensure it is defended regardless of our personal views about the policy,” a spokesperson for Attorney General Nick Brown’s office said in a statement. “We will review litigation as it comes and discuss next steps.”

Daniel Beekman
The Seattle Times

Copyright (c) 2026, The Seattle Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., November 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The Assessment Trust Crisis: How to Measure Learning in the Age of AI
AI is reshaping learning. Is assessment keeping up? Join this webinar to explore how to measure student thinking, not just right answers.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Mon., November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Student Trends to Counselor Action: Turning Insight Into Impact
Find out what is changing in how students approach planning for life after graduation and how schools can help.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Tue., November 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar McKinney-Vento Transportation Strategies: Managing Cost & Protecting Access
Explore McKinney-Vento transportation strategies to manage costs, respond quickly to changing needs, and protect student access.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Can Public Schools Try to Boost Diversity? Admissions Policies Face a New Test
Challenges to race-neutral methods for selective admissions are continuing.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Photo collage of the Supreme Court building with a diverse group of teens superimposed over it.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
Law & Courts Ten Commandments in Classrooms: 'Passive Display' or Part of the Curriculum?
Five states now have laws that require or authorize Ten Commandments displays in public schools.
Mark Walsh
9 min read
A Ten Commandments poster is seen with boxes of others before they were delivered to local public schools in New Braunfels, Texas, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.
A Ten Commandments poster is seen with boxes of others before they were delivered to local public schools in New Braunfels, Texas, on Nov. 17, 2025. Texas is one of four states that now require the commandments be displayed in public school classrooms.
Eric Gay/AP
Law & Courts Federal Court Ruling Paves Way for Jewish Charter School in Oklahoma
A federal judge cleared the way for a Florida-based Jewish charter school network to open in the state.
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World, Okla.
4 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: (L to R) Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Frank O. Bowman III, professor emeritus of law, University of Missouri School of Law arrive to testify before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas' Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States," at the U.S. Capitol on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Republicans have started their hearings into impeaching President Biden's Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, second from left, was a defendant in a lawsuit from the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School Foundation challenging a decision from the state's charter school authorizing board that denied the group's bid to open a charter school.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Law & Courts Trump Admin. Turns to Student Privacy Laws in Gender Identity Fights With Schools
The feds are increasingly citing student privacy laws in gender-identity battles with school districts.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 17: The U.S. Department of Justice Building on August 17, 2026 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Department of Justice Building on Aug. 17, 2026 in Washington. The Justice Department has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Education to fight school and state policies concerning transgender students it deems objectionable.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images