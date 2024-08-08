Federal Video

Educators From Tim Walz’s Old School React to Having Him on the Ballot

By Jaclyn Borowski & Libby Stanford — August 8, 2024 3:16
Gov. Tim Walz pauses before delivering his third State of the State address Sunday, March 28, 2021 from his old classroom at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minn.
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Educators in Mankato, Minn., have been busy navigating heightened attention on their school district since Vice President Kamala Harris chose a former Mankato teacher, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Walz worked as a social studies teacher at Mankato West High School for a decade before running for Congress in 2006. Mankato Superintendent Paul Peterson and Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing spoke with Education Week about Walz’s tenure in the district and what his addition to the Democratic ticket means for teachers and students.

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Video

School Climate & Safety In Their Own Words How a Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting Learned to Be Vulnerable
Principal Greg Johnson talks about how his life changed after a school shooting.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
In this March 8, 2017 photo, Logan Cole walks down a hallway decorated with signs supporting him and his school at West Liberty-Salem High School, in West Liberty, Ohio. Logan, who was shot twice by a fellow student at the high school on Jan. 20, was adjusting to his first full week back at school after spending 15 days in Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus fighting for his life and then eventually returning to school part-time.
In this March 8, 2017 photo, Logan Cole walks down a hallway decorated with signs supporting him and his school at West Liberty-Salem High School, in West Liberty, Ohio. Logan, who was shot twice by a fellow student at the high school on Jan. 20, was adjusting to his first full week back at school after spending 15 days in Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus fighting for his life and then eventually returning to school part-time.
Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Teaching Profession Video ‘Oh My Gosh, Ms. Manly Has Clout!’: Meet Teachers-Turned-Influencers
Many educators have found success posting their lives online. Hear from teachers on why they pursued content creation full-time.
Sam Mallon & Annie Goldman
3:49
Influencers BS
Professional Development Video 3 Things Principals Can Do to Make Teacher PD Better
School leaders need to include teacher voice to create the most engaging professional development.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Photo of two women working at computer.
E+
School Climate & Safety Video Active Shooter Drills That Prepare But Don't Traumatize: Advice From Principals
Striking a balance is essential, principals say.
Olina Banerji & Sam Mallon
4 min read
City of Hialeah Police Commander Orlando Salvat, right, and Sgt. Rolando Rios, left, rush to a simulated active shooting as instructor Vincent Torres, center, follows during a training session, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.
City of Hialeah Police Commander Orlando Salvat, right, and Sgt. Rolando Rios, left, rush to a simulated active shooting as instructor Vincent Torres, center, follows during a training session, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
See More Multimedia