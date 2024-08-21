Trump Will Return to Moms for Liberty Summit as Keynote Speaker
Federal

Trump Will Return to Moms for Liberty Summit as Keynote Speaker

At the group’s 2023 meeting, the former president pledged to eliminate the Education Department and have parents elect principals
By Libby Stanford — August 21, 2024 3 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Howell, Mich.
Former President Donald Trump speaks about crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. Trump will speak for the second time at the annual summit of Moms for Liberty, the conservative parents' rights organization announced.
Evan Vucci/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Former President Donald Trump next week will speak at the third annual summit of a group that rose to national prominence leveraging parent frustrations with schools’ COVID-19 safety precautions into success flipping school boards in much of the country to conservative control.

Moms for Liberty announced Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, as the keynote speaker at its Joyful Warriors summit on Friday, Aug. 30 in Washington.

Trump will join other speakers, including former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who served in the House of Representatives and ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat before becoming a Trump supporter, and Glenn Beck, a conservative political commentator and CEO of Blaze Media.

See Also

Moms for Liberty founders Tiffany Justice, right, and Tina Descovich speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Moms for Liberty founders Tiffany Justice, right, and Tina Descovich speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Matt Rourke/AP
Federal Moms for Liberty's National Summit: 5 Takeaways for Educators
Libby Stanford, June 30, 2023
10 min read

The speech will be Trump’s second appearance at the organization’s national summit. Last year, he spoke at the group’s gathering in Philadelphia, where he said he would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and make school principals an elected position. He also called public schools “leftist-dominated systems.”

In a sign of the group’s sway among Republicans and how it had made education issues more prominent in the presidential race, Trump appeared at the Moms for Liberty summit along with a number of his then-rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

This year, Trump has said little about his education priorities on the campaign trail, but the Republican Party platform he endorsed calls for universal school choice, merit pay for teachers, and the end of teacher tenure. It also includes a nod to the version of parents’ rights championed by Moms for Liberty.

Moms for Liberty has worked to expand its political influence since the pandemic by endorsing, funding, and campaigning for conservative school board candidates across the country.

The organization with Florida origins contested schools’ COVID-19 precautions before evolving to focus more squarely on what it’s characterized as “woke” indoctrination in public schools; advocating for the removal of books from classrooms and school libraries, many about people of color and LGBTQ+ characters and themes; opposing policies that allow transgender and nonbinary students to play sports and use bathrooms that align with their gender identity; and supporting restrictions on instruction about race and gender.

In the 2022 midterms, around half of the 270 Moms for Liberty-endorsed school board candidates won their elections, and the organization’s leaders told Education Week they would commit to raising more money and campaigning for candidates on a national scale.

But the group has more recently inspired blowback, with liberals mobilizing to defeat Moms for Liberty candidates in contested school board elections.

Just this week, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Florida school board candidates aligned with Moms for Liberty and DeSantis lost many—but not all—of the races in which the group had decided to endorse, according to the Associated Press and Politico.

See Also

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice speaks at their meeting, in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice speaks at the group's national summit in Philadelphia on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Matt Rourke/AP
Families & the Community 'Parents Can't Trust Their Schools,' Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice Says
Libby Stanford, June 30, 2023
6 min read

The organization has exercised some influence recently by joining one of the several conservative lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s new Title IX regulation, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation under the nation’s landmark law banning sex discrimination.

A judge in July temporarily blocked the Title IX revision from taking effect in every school attended by children of Moms for Liberty members, amounting to at least one in nearly every state. Moms for Liberty has attempted to recruit more members so the rule will be stopped at more U.S. schools.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal From Our Research Center Why Most Teachers Won’t Be Talking About the Election in Their Classrooms
Most educators also said their districts won't hold voter registration drives for students this school year, according to a new survey.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Vote here sidewalk sign pointing to open doors of a building.
Canva
Federal Letter to the Editor Rick Hess' Project 2025 Gaslight
A school board member responds to Rick Hess' opinion essay on the Heritage Foundation's education proposal.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Federal The School Where Tim Walz Taught Suddenly Finds Itself in the National Spotlight
It has to navigate excitement for one of its own with political neutrality and ensuring the school is still a place focused on learning.
Libby Stanford & Jaclyn Borowski
8 min read
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Federal FAFSA Was a Debacle Last Year. Here’s What the Ed. Dept. Is Changing
The Education Department plans a phased rollout of the FAFSA this year after the revamped form's introduction was beset by major glitches.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. Education Department says it discovered a calculation error in hundreds of thousands of student financial aid applications sent to colleges this month and will need to reprocess them, a blunder that follows a series of others and threatens further delays to this year's college applications. Senate Republicans are requesting a hearing with Cardona to discuss their “serious concerns” about the FAFSA rollout.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks on Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. The U.S. Department of Education has announced a phased rollout of the FAFSA form this year.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Load More ▼